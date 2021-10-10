Hundreds of cross country runners from across the state of Pennsylvania and Maryland flocked to Gettysburg Area High School on Saturday for Gettysburg Invitational.
After a year away, the event returned to much aplomb and the host team had a solid showing, taking eighth in the boys’ race and 17th in the girls’ race.
“Since the meet came back in 2014, I always post our team finishes and we were eighth yesterday, between our high of third and lowest finish of 16th. So I felt pretty good,” Gettysburg boys’ coach Brian Mount said. “We’ve had a great top three (runners) all season and our fourth and fifth have been questions. I thought our fourth and fifth really took steps to separate themselves a bit in this race.”
The top finisher for the Warriors was Drew Cole, who medaled by placing 19th in a time of 16:56.90, his best time of the year.
“I’m happy with how I ran today,” Cole said of his performance. “It’s a PR on the season, so that’s good. I’m not completely happy with the season so far, but there’s still plenty of time to get those goals that I want so hopefully counties and districts, I’ll be able to hit that.”
While the performance of Cole, his brother Gavin, and Auden Day were strong for the Warriors, it was Colin Arnold who came in 17:57.0 for 71st place, that impressed Mount.
“Colin, our four, is getting closer to our three and we’ve really needed that to happen,” he said. “He separated himself a bit and then Ryan Clayton and Calvin Lang are kind of battling it out for that next spot.”
On the girls’ side, freshman Lily Arnold led Gettysburg with a time of 20:40.60, which landed her in 26th place. Arnold has been one of the Warriors’ top performances, swapping top times with teammate Winter Oaster, who was unable to run but is expected back in the coming weeks.
“I’m excited for Lily,” Gettysburg girls’ coach Walter Hasis said. “That’s the fastest time she’s ever run and she’s just continuing to get better right now.”
Hasis said he was happy with the performance of his entire team and that it is rounding into form as the team nears the postseason.
“The training we put in early on is really starting to show up,” Hasis said. “That’s what we’re looking for, just more and more solid times and some personal bests.”
Susquehannock’s Matthew O’Brien broke the 16-minute mark at 15:50:40 to blow away the field in the boys’ race, while Chambersburg’s Camryn Kiser went 18:23.80 to top the girls’ competition.
“It felt great. I was right on my line for my PR, I’m not really sure if I had a PR yet. But it would’ve been by like a second,” Kiser said after the race. “So it felt great. I knew that I could come out here and win this and that’s what I had planned. So it feels good to come out here and accomplish that.”
Delone Catholic joined Gettysburg as area teams in the varsity competition. Aden Davis led the Squires, who took 25th, with a time of 18:29.10, good enough for 103rd. While the Squirettes placed 23rd as a team, led by Samantha Smith in 53rd with a time of 21:33.10.
Both teams are looking to carry momentum in the YAIAA meet, which takes place next Tuesday at John Rudy County Park in York.
Gettysburg Invitational
Saturday — Gettysburg H.S.
BOYS
Team: 1. Cumberland Valley 80, 2. Chambersburg 85, 3. Dallastown 183, 4. Susquehannock 188, 5. Trinity 248, 8. Gettysburg 274, 25. Delone Catholic 621
Individual: 1. Matthew O’Brien (Susquehannock) 15:50.40, 2. Jasper Burd (Trinity) 16:19.40, 3. Jordan Tiday (Cumberland Valley) 16:26.70, 4. Jakob Rager (Dallastown) 16:31.50, 5. Ben Love (Hollidaysburg) 16:32.80
Gettysburg: 19. Drew Cole 16:56.90, 37. Gavin Cole 17:22.50, 56. Auden Day 17:41.50, 71. Colin Arnold 17:50.00, 96. Ryan Clayton 18:24.20
Delone Catholic: 103. Aden Davis 18:29.10, 106. Liam Allen 18:34.60, 112. Ryan Young 18:43.60, 155. Joey Caitlin 19:27.50, 167. Peter Baugher 19:38.40
GIRLS
Team: 1. Dallastown 69, 2. Chambersburg 111, 3. Cumberland Valley 131, 4. Red Lion 214, 5. Meridian 220, 17. Gettysburg 448, 23. Delone Catholic 622
Individual: 1. Camryn Kiser (Chambersburg) 18:23.20, 2. Caroline Gregory (Frederick) 18:35.70, 3. Kylee Cubbison (Mifflin County) 18:55.70, 4. Lydia Tolerico (Dallastown) 18:57.50, 5. Nicole Dauberman (Susquehannock) 19:04.40
Gettysburg: 26. Lily Arnold 20:40.60, 40. Megan Hurst 21:12.20, 118. Olivia Goldman-Smith 23:30.40, 135. Brooke Myers 24:07.10, 163. Katherine Wagner 25:24.90
Delone Catholic: 53. Samantha Smith 21:33.10, 123. Annabelle Biggins 23:35.50, 149. Jessica Crawford 24:46.80, 171. Emma Bunty 25:49.10, 181. Emma Goddard 26:20.70
