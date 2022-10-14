The chemistry between Littlestown receiver Zyan Herr and quarterback Alex Popoff is noticeable both on and the field.
It’s a bond that was years in the making with both tirelessly working to improve and get better. This past summer, however, the bond was nearly broken as Herr and his family were planning to move to North Carolina.
Fortunately for the Thunderbolts football team, Herr instead remained in Littlestown.
That was definitely a good thing for the Bolts, but it’s been bad news for the rest of York-Adams Division 3.
The latest team to suffer at the hands of Littlestown’s dynamic duo was the Fighting Irish of York Catholic Friday. Popoff threw for just shy of 300 yards (295) against YC, including a trio of touchdown strikes to Herr, the final of which led the Bolts to a thrilling 29-24 triumph.
“In the offseason we were told he was going back to North Carolina,” said Popoff, who completed 13 of his 21 pass attempts. “And when we got the news that he was coming back that was like a weight off the shoulders. Without him, it would have been just Nate (Thomas), but with both (Zyan) and Nate back it’s a lot easier to spread the ball around.”
Herr caught eight passes for 198 yards while Thomas hauled in three passes for 78 yards and a score.
“The connection between us is just really great,” Herr said.
For all of the good things the Littlestown offense did Friday – 371 total yards of offense and zero turnovers – victory might not have come had it not been for a few timely plays by the Bolts defense. Littlestown forced four York Catholic turnovers and got another stop on downs with 3:47 left in regulation.
Each and every one of those miscues helped turn away and Irish offense that outgained the Bolts, 457-371.
“The defense definitely played a huge role in this game,” Popoff said. “And when (YC quarterback) Levan (McFadden) fumbled that ball at the end, it just felt so amazing.”
McFadden was a terror all night for the Irish as the senior standout ran for 150 yards and two scores and threw for 157 more and a touchdown pass to Quinn Brennan.
York Catholic ran for an even 300 yards with Manny Lucena rushing for 143 yards himself.
In the end, however, it was the plays that the Irish could not make that ultimately proved costly.
“We had some missed opportunities,” York Catholic coach Brad Hayek said. “And that’s part of the game. We just need to create opportunities, but we’re on the opposite side of that right now and the other team is capitalizing on them.”
YC had three prime chances to regain the lead in the fourth quarter. The first ended on a fumble at the Littlestown 8, but after forcing a punt, the Irish again drove deep into Littlestown territory. With a 4th-and-3 at the Bolts 6, Lucena lost his footing on a pitch and failed to steady himself before his knee hit the ground for no gain.
The Irish again stopped the Bolts after the turnover on downs and burned all three timeouts before forcing another punt. Starting at their own 37, the Irish saw McFadden drive the team down into Littlestown territory one last time. McFadden found Brennan four times on the final drive to get down to the Bolts 35 with less than a minute left.
With time winding down, McFadden attempted to buy time in the pocket for a receiver to get open, but instead was sacked while losing the ball, which the Littlestown defense recovered to ice the contest.
Moments later the Littlestown student section rushed the field to celebrate the team’s first victory over the Irish in the three years that Popoff has been there.
“We’ve lost to them three years in a row,” Popoff said. “So, this win on Homecoming night…it just felt amazing.”
York Catholic 10 7 7 0 — 24
Littlestown 0 15 7 7 — 29
First Quarter
Y-Quinn Brennan 11 pass from Levan McFadden (John Watson kick), 7:52
Y-Watson 22 field goal, 23.3
Second Quarter
L-Zyan Herr 10 pass from Alex Popoff (Dylan Herr pass from Popoff), 9:06
Y-McFadden 75 run (Watson kick), 8:47
L-Herr 84 pass from Popoff (Herr kick), 7:56
Third Quarter
L-Nathan Thomas 24 pass from Popoff (Herr kick), 11:30
Y-McFadden 7 run (Watson kick), 6:34
Fourth Quarter
L-Herr 36 pass from Popoff (Herr kick), 10:02
Team Statistics
YC Lit
First downs 10 7
Rushing 43-300 25-76
Passing 10-17-1 13-21-0
Passing yards 157 295
Total yards 457 371
Fumble-lost 4-3 1-0
Penalties-yards 2-15 4-26
Punts-yards 2-31 6-38.16
Individual Statistics
Rushing: YC-Manny Lucena 21-143, Levan McFadden 13-150, Jason Williams 2-12, Brycen Hissong 1-5, Team 2-(-20). Lit-Colby Hahn 15-54, Anthony Shirdon 5-30, Dylan Herr 3-4, Alex Popoff 1-(-11), Team 1-(-1).
Passing: YC-McFadden 10-17-1, 157. Lit-Popoff 13-21-0, 295.
Receiving: YC-Quinn Brennan 9-152, Hissong 1-5. Lit-Zyan Herr 8-198, Nathan Thomas 3-78, Kaleb Smith 1-11, Shirdon 1-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.