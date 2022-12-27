GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Eastern York Tournament
Bermudian Springs 69, Spring Grove 53
Lucy Peters erupted for 20 points in the second half of Friday’s game to push the Eagles past the Rockets. Peters finished with a team-best 24 points, hitting 10 field and half of her eight free throw attempts.
Bermudian (5-4) held a 36-27 halftime lead thanks in large part to Amelia Peters and Ella Benzel, who sizzled over the first two quarters. Amelia Peters nette all 13 of her points in the second, including three 3-pointers.
Benzel was on the mark from distance as well, draining a trio of shots from 3-point range in the opening half.
Victoria Bross posted a dozen points for the Eagles, who face host Eastern York in Wednedsay’s championship game at 7:30.
It was Leah Kale leading the way for the Rockets with a game-high 30 points, half of which came from 3-pointers.
Bermudian Springs 13 23 19 14 — 69
Spring Grove 11 16 13 13 — 53
Bermudian Springs (69): Ella Benzel 3 0-0 9, Hannah Metzger 1 1-4 3, Lily Carlson 2 4-5 8, Amelia Peters 4 1-2 13, Lucy Peters 10 4-8 24, Victoria Bross 5 0-0 12. Non-scorers: Devita. Totals: 25 10-19 69
Spring Grove (53): Sliver 1 0-0 2, Boyer 6 3-3 16, Abel 2 0-0 4, Kale 12 1-1 30, Hardy 0 1-2 1. Totals: 21 5-6 53
3-pointers: BS-Benzel 3, A. Peters 4, Bross 2; SG-Boyer, Kale 5
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
New Oxford Tournament
New Oxford 75, James Buchanan 42
The homestanding Colonials exploded for 54 first-half points on Tuesday before coasting to a 75-42 win over the Rockets. The Ox will face Middletown in the tournament finals at 7:30.
A dozen players scored for New Oxford, led by Holden Crabbs with 13 points, all coming in the opening half. Brennan Holmes hit for 10 points while Idriz Ahmetovic and Jett Moore added nine points apiece.
Jayce Piper carried the Rocket offense with by lighting it up for 35 points, including 17 in the second quarter.
James Buchanan 6 20 8 8 — 42
New Oxford 27 27 10 11 — 75
James Buchanan (42): Piper 13 8-12 35, Miller 1 0-0 3, Helman 1 0-0 2, Crouse 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 8-14 42
New Oxford (75): Cruz Moore 1 0-0 2, Idriz Ahmetovic 4 0-0 9, Nick Calvo-Perez 3 0-0 6, Joey Fuhrman 2 0-0 6, Jackson Mummert 2 0-0 5, Jake Lawrence 2 1-2 5, Brennan Holmes 5 0-0 10, Emrah Karic 1 0-0 2, Jett Moore 3 2-2 9, Ryan Carver 1 0-0 2, Brody Holmes 3 0-1 6, Holden Crabbs 6 1-1 13. Non-scorers: Billman, Daniels, Christner. Totals: 28 4-6 75
3-pointers: JB-Piper 1, Miller; NO-Ahmetovic, Fuhrman 2, Mummert 1, J. Moore
Middletown 47, Bermudian Springs 41
A cold first quarter denied the Eagles in their upset bid on Tuesday at New Oxford. Berm (1-7) outscored the Blue Raiders (6-1) 37-33 over the final three quarters but couldn’t overcome the slow start.
Tyson Carpenter led the Eagles on the offensive end with 13 points, followed by 11 from Dylan Hubbard and nine by Austin Reinert.
Berm faces James Buchanan in the consolation game at 6 p.m. tonight.
Bermudian Springs 4 17 6 14 — 41
Middletown 14 14 9 10 — 47
Bermudian Springs (41): Tyson Carpenter 3 6-8 13, Gabe Kline 2 2-2 6, Dylan Hubbard 4 2-2 11, Lane Hubbard 1 0-0 2, Austin Reinert 3 3-5 9. Non-scorers: Young, Gautsch, Stem, Knight. Totals: 13 13-17 41
Middletown (47): Leach 4 2-3 10, Blazer 7 3-3 19, Huber 1 0-1 2, Dupes 3 2-4 10, Camacho 1 0-0 2, Miles 1 0-0 2, Aikens 0 2-2 2. Totals: 17 9-13 47
3-pointers: BS-Carpenter, D. Hubbard; M-Blazer 2, Dupes 2
Christian School of York Tournament
Fairfield 47, Christian School of York 24
The Knights were in control from the start on Tuesday, breezing to a semifinal win over the hosts. Andrew Koons was dialed in with a game-best 17 points. Koons knocked down eight shots from the field as part of his big effort.
Wyatt Kuhn tossed in seven points and Trent Witte added six for Fairfield, which returns to action at 8 p.m. tonight to face Coventry Christian in the championship game.
Fairfield 13 15 13 6 - 47
Christian Sch. of York 2 4 8 10 - 24
Fairfield (47): Gabe Williams 0 1-2 1, Jayden Bell 1 0-0 2, Tyler Mumpower 1 0-0 3, Alex Montgomery 1 0-0 2, Connor Joy 0 3-4 3, Andrew Koons 8 1-2 17, Wyatt Kuhn 1 5-6 7, Jackson Seymore 1 0-0 3, Trent Witte 3 0-0 6, Brock Herb 0 1-2 1, Michael Fisher 1 0-2 2. Totals: 17 11-18 47
Christian School of York (24): Loyer 1 0-6 2, Gilbert 1 1-2 3, Hilton 2 0-0 4, Murphy 4 5-7 15.
3-pointers: F-Mumpower, Seymore; CSY-Murphy 2
