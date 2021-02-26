GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Fairfield 56, Juniata 46
The Green Knights made the long haul to Juniata on Friday, and came home with a 56-46 victory in tow.
Breana Valentine and Maddie Neiderer scorched the Indians for a combined 35 points, with Valentine netting a game-best 18 on seven field goals, including a pair of triples. Neiderer’s 17 points include three 3-pointers.
Madison Cromwell buried a pair of shots from downtown to tally eight points and Kira Weikert had six.
Fairfield 12 8 21 15 — 56
Juniata 12 12 10 12 — 46
Fairfield (56): Madison Cromwell 3 0-0 8, Emma Dennison 1 0-0 2, Breana Valentine 7 2-2 18, Braidan Wastler 2 1-2 5, Maddie Neiderer 6 2-4 17, Kira Weikert 2 2-2 6. Non-scorers: Bollinger, Snyder, Ott, Battern, Hamilton, Fulgham. Totals: 21 7-10 56
Juniata (46): Musser 6 0-0 12, Bennett 3 1-2 9, Armstrong 1 2-4 4, Benard 2 0-0 4, Walton 3 2-2 8, Beckenbaugh 4 0-0 8. Totals: 19 5-9 46
3-pointers: F-Neiderer 3, Valentine 2, Cromwell 2; J-Bennett 2, Musser.
Thursday
Hanover 55, Fairfield 34
Hanover 12 11 13 19 — 55
Fairfield 11 8 6 9 — 34
Hanover (55): Peyton Conover 4 0-0 9, Jaycie Miller 7 11-16 27, Lola Garman 1 0-0 2, Lily Moorhead 0 2-2 2, Reagan Wildasin 1 0-0 2, Tianna Gray 4 0-0 10, Keana Noel 1 1-2 3. Totals: 18 14-20 55
Fairfield (34): Cromwell 2 0-0 5, Dennison 1 1-2 4, Valentine 1 0-0 3, Wastler 1 4-5 6, Neiderer 6 0-0 14, Weikert 0 2-2 2. Non-scorers: Bollinger, Snyder, Battern, Hamilton, Fulgham. Totals: 11 7-10 34
3-pointers: H-Miller 2, Gray 2, Conover; F-Neiderer 3, Cromwell, Dennison, Valentine
Bermudian Springs 75,
East Pennsboro 15
The Eagles closed the regular season in emphatic fasion on Friday, rolling up a 54-5 halftime lead as they pounded the Panthers.
Berm (12-5) was paced by Bailey Oehmig, who sizzled with six 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 20 points. Hannah Chenault chalked up 15 points and Lillian Peters added 14.
Keri Speelman posted nine points and Lilian Labure had seven for the hosts, who will be part of the District 3 Class 4A playoff field.
East Pennsboro 3 2 1 9 — 15
Bermudian Springs 24 30 14 7 — 75
East Pennsboro (15): Shermeyer 1 1-2 3, Purnell 1 3-4 5, Rentschler 1 1-1 3, Young 1 1-2 4. Totals: 4 6-9 15
Bermudian Springs (75): Avery Benzel 1 2-4 5, Leah Bealmear 1 0-0 3, Lilian Labure 3 1-2 7, Keri Speelman 3 2-2 9, Lillian Peters 6 2-5 14, Bailey Oehmig 6 2-2 20, Hannah Chenault 6 3-3 15, Sarah Keller 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Durbin, Feeser, Kline, Huntington, A. Peters. Totals: 27 12-18 75
3-pointers: EP-Young; BS-Benzel, Bealmear, Speelman, Oehmig
Upper Dauphin 41,
Hanover 40
The Hawkettes had a chance to tie in the final seconds but were unable to connect on a 3-pointer, getting a bucket as time expired on Friday.
Hanover (9-9) led 35-29 into the fourth quarter before Upper Dauphin (15-2) went on a 12-5 run over the final eight minutes. Senior Tianna Gray posted a game-high 16 points, hitting six shots include four 3-pointers.
Jaycie Miller tossed in 13 points in the loss as well.
Upper Dauphin 17 8 4 12 — 41
Hanover 13 10 12 5 — 40
Upper Dauphin (41): Maurer 1 0-0 2, Nestor 5 0-0 13, Bowman 1 0-0 2, Graw 2 0-0 5, Cather 5 3-4 15, Hall 2 0-0 4. Totals: 16 3-4 41
Hanover (40): Peyton Conover 2 0-0 4, Alanys Perez-Beltran 1 0-0 2, Jaycie Miller 5 2-3 13, Lola Garman 1 0-0 2, Tianna Gray 6 0-0 16, Keana Noel 1 0-0 3. Non-scorers: Moorhead: Totals: 16 2-3 40
3-pointers: UD-Nestor 3, Graw, Cather 2; H-Miller, Gray 4, Noel
