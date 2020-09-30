The New Oxford girls’ tennis team has captured a share of the YAIAA-1 title, a crown it can still claim for its own, and appears to have reserved a coveted spot in the upcoming District 3 Team Championships.
Colonial head coach Travis Martin isn’t afraid to admit that he didn’t exactly see it coming.
“I couldn’t fathom that going into this year,” admitted Martin.
Hope became reality on Wednesday when New Oxford took down perennial league powerhouse Dallastown, 3-2. The win moved the Colonials to 7-0 on the season with just one match remaining, a road date at York Suburban (4-3) next Monday. A victory over the Trojans would mean the league crown belongs to the Ox, and the Ox alone.
“I told the girls if we have a season we have to stay positive and we have to unite,” said Martin. “Every game has been a blessing and we take it one at a time. It’s not like two years ago when we thought it was our time (to win a title); I learned a lot from that as a coach. The girls come to play each day, it’s fantastic.”
New Oxford has a unique blend of seasoned players and youngsters that has proven to be an unbeatable blend.
“We have a young team but an experienced team with four seniors and three freshmen,” said Martin. “That (mix) is extremely rare; I’ve never had that or seen that before.”
The newcomers showed once again on Wednesday that the Colonial program is in capable hands for years to come. Freshman Allison Horick dusted off Namya Jindal at No. 3 singles 6-0, 6-1. Not only is Horick undefeated, but she’s lost only six games all season.
Allison’s father, Brandon Horick, joined Martin’s staff as an assistant this season. Brandon is a veteran coach at New Oxford, having served on baseball, basketball and football staffs but never tennis, until this fall.
“It was kind of a joke at first but I thought we can make this work, and he’s come up so big,” said Martin, who has credited Horick with bringing film study into the picture. “He’s done an unbelievable job with the program.
Freshmen Joslyn Loss and Alex Wolf remained unbeaten at No. 1 doubles on Wednesday by taking down the Wildcat pairing of Kylie Sciuto and Lana Dumnich 6-4, 7-6(0).
A third and decisive point was provided by Kayla Hoffman, who rallied from a set down to bounce Hannah Sult at No. 2 singles 3-6, 6-1, 6-2. Hoffman has only lost twice this season, both times to players who were in the No. 1 position for their respective teams a year ago.
Martin pointed to veteran Eryn Little as a key component to the unbeaten start. Little lost in straight sets at No. 1 singles but Martin said her contributions have been invaluable.
“Eryn has been taking a little bit of a beating but she doesn’t realize how important she is to our program,” he said. “Depth is key and she is providing exactly what is needed.”
Martin’s crew has no plans to overlook York Suburban (4-3), which dropped a 4-1 nod to Central York on Wednesday. The Trojans are a top-heavy bunch that can’t be taken lightly.
“They are our biggest threat because we are deep but they are strong,” said Martin. “They show a big problem for us on paper because their No. 3 this year was their No. 1 last year. I believe we’ll power through doubles but we’ll need at least one in singles. It could be a really nice victory but we’ll just go play and have fun.”
Singles: 1. Grace Heird (D) d. Eryn Little 6-1, 6-0; 2. Kayla Hoffman (NO) d. Hannah Sult 3-6, 6-1, 6-2; 3. Allison Horick (NO) d. Namya Jindal 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Joslyn Loss/Alex Wolf (NO) d. Kylie Sciuto/Lana Dumnich 6-4, 7-6(0); 2. Catharine Lasher/Jessica Coulson (D) d. Maddie Dockter/Kaelyn Kennedy 6-4, 6-1
Delone Catholic 4,
Bermudian Springs 1
The Squirettes evened their season record at 4-4 after dispatching the Eagles on Wednesday.
Delone secured the victory with a sweep in singles action thanks to straight-set wins by Olivia Roth, Ella Knox and Madi Rollins.
Berm (2-6) registered a victory at No. 2 doubles where Abby Myers and Taylor Stockman took an 8-6 pro set over Giovanna Jiang and Gabrielle Jiang.
Singles: 1. Olivia Roth (DC) d. Anne Miles 6-2, 6-3; 2. Ella Knox (DC) d. Haley Sullivan 6-0, 6-2; 3. Madi Rollins (DC) d. Cheyenne Lehman 6-3, 6-3
Doubles: 1. Olivia Auffarth/Anna Augustyniak (DC) d. Rebeka Gerringer/Chris Bickert 6-3, 6-0; 2. Abby Myers/Taylor Stockman (BS) d. Giovanna Jiang/Gabrielle Jiang 8-6
Hanover 3, Littlestown 1
Annie Smith and Cassidy Conover captured singles victories to help the Hawkettes ease past the Thunderbolts on Wednesday. Conover outlasted Lura Johnson in a three-setter at No. 3, winning 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.
Hanover also won the No. 1 doubles match behind Ariella Stansbury and Mya Maloney.
Littlestown picked up a point at No. 1 when Hannah Shelley earned a 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 win over Lexi Hippensteel.
Singles: 1. Hannah Shelley (L) d. Lexi Hippensteel 6-4, 4-6, 7-5; 2. Annie Smith (H) d. Emma Greene 6-1, 6-2; 3. Cassidy Conover (H) d. Lura Johnson 6-3, 3-6, 7-5
Doubles: 1. Ariella Stansbury/Mya Maloney (H) d. Christian Carrucci/Claudia Reaver 6-1, 6-0
GOLF
YAIAA Team Championships
Delone Catholic posted a 331 to place third in the YAIAA Team Championships on Wednesday at Briarwood. Central York won the title with a 306, followed by Susquehannock with 321.
Senior Nick Carpenter sizzled for the Squires, going low with a round of 73. Carpenter’s performance left him just one stroke behind Central’s Alex Gekas for medalist honors, and matched Panther Noah Shultz who also carded a 73.
Five of Delone’s six players came in under 90, including Trenton Kopp, Bryson Kopp and Tim Burke who all finished at 86.
The YAIAA Individual Championships take place today at Briarwood East with a shotgun start at 11 a.m.
Delone Catholic: Nick Carpenter 73, Trenton Kopp 86, Bryson Kopp 86, Tim Burke 86, Camdyn Keller 89, Evan Glass 92
FIELD HOCKEY
Gettysburg 3, Littlestown 0
Katie Wivell had a goal and two assists to help the Warriors bag a 3-0 win over the host Bolts on Tuesday.
Natalie Kloster gave Gettysburg a 1-0 lead at the half, with Abby Hurst doubling the margin with her tally. Wivell added the icing on the cake with the game’s final goal.
Gettysburg 1 2 — 3
Littlestown 0 0 — 0
Goals: G-Natalie Kloster, Abby Hurst, Katie Wivell. Assists: G-Wivell 2. Shots: G-4; L-8. Corners: G-4, L-15. JV: Littlestown 2, Gettysburg 0
BOYS’ SOCCER
Fairfield 5, Delone Catholic 0
Five different Knights struck the back of the net in Tuesday’s victory over the Squires, including Nate Snyder, Chazden Kline, Tyler Richardson, Declan Phalen and Ethan Collins.
Delone Catholic 0 0 — 0
Fairfield 2 3 — 5
Goals: F-Nate Snyder, Chazden Kline, Tyler Richardson, Declan Phalen, Ethan Collins. Assists: F-Ball, Kline. Shots: DC-5; F-16. Corners: DC-2, F-3. Saves: DC-Boccabell 11; F-Griffith 5
West York 1, Gettysburg 0
Justin Stough knocked home the overtime winner for the Bulldogs on Tuesday, cashing in on a corner.
Gettysburg 0 0 0 — 0
West York 0 0 1 — 1
Goals: WY-Justin Stough. Shots: G-5; WY-15. Corners: G-3; WY-9. Saves: G-Ian Bellinger 14; WY-Ethan Smyser 5. JV: West York 1, Gettysburg 0
CROSS COUNTRY
South Western boys 17,
Spring Grove 46
South Western girls 22,
Spring Grove 34
The Mustangs dominated Tuesday’s meet against the Rockets, placing seven runners among the top 10 finishers.
Shernel Singh, Shernan Singh and Evan Freil all crossed the finish line in 17:41 to lead a big win in the boys’ race. Austin Tyler was fifth in 18:44 as well.
On the girls’ side Paige Watson cruised home to a victory of more than a minute by posting a time of 21:33. Alexis Plesic and Katerina Lucabaugh placed third and fourth, respectively.
South Western boys: 1. Shernel Singh 17:41, 2. Shernan Singh 17:41, 3. Evan Freil 17:41, 5. Austin Tyler 18:44, 6. Benjamin Bouselli 18:48
South Western girls: 1. Paige Watson 21:33, 3. Alexis Plesic 23:36, 4. Katerina Lucabaugh 24:22, 6. Brooke Ridenour 25:07, 8. Emily Frock 26:26
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.