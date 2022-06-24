New Oxford head coach Scott Anderson has been the skipper for the Colonials for the past 22 seasons, but it’d been awhile since he led them to a division title. Eleven years to be exact.
For piloting the team to the YAIAA-2 crown that was shared with Gettysburg and Spring Grove, Anderson was voted Coach of the Year for the division by his coaching peers.
“It’s always gratifying to win an award that’s given by your peers, but it’s also an award that I accept on behalf of our players. It takes all of us to be able to win this award,” Anderson said. “Our kids are dedicated, they buy into what we do and they work very hard. We started working towards the season right after Thanksgiving with workouts every Tuesday and Thursday right up to March, except for a little break around Christmas.”
New Oxford had four seniors in its starting lineup and three of them were named a YAIAA-2 all-star, led by Pitcher of the Year Mason Weaver.
The right-handed Weaver will play collegiately at Elizabethtown College where he will mainly play the field, but will also be utilized as a relief pitcher. He posted a 5-2 record with a 1.91 earned run average with 65 strikeouts and 10 walks in 55 innings of work.
“When Mason was on the mound, we felt like we were going to win that day. It didn’t matter who we played,” Anderson said “We knew that he’s going to go out there and battle. He’s also very efficient and that allowed him to throw a lot of complete games.”
Third baseman Adam Pascoe posted a .257 batting average with 20 RBI. He had six doubles and drew 17 walks, posting a .521 on-base percentage and a .500 slugging percentage.
Outfielder Aaron Smith batted .237 with a .392 OBP.
Additionally, junior outfielder Kolton Haifley registered a .362 average, scored 17 times, earned 15 free passes and had a .519 OBP in nailing down an outfield nod.
Gettysburg junior third baseman Bryce Rudisill, a University of Pittsburgh commit, was voted Player of the Year in YAIAA-2.
Rudisill, a big swinger from the left side of the plate, hit .389, slugged .666 and posted a .464 OBP in helping the Warriors to a share of the division title. It was their fifth straight time winning the division. He belted three homers and knocked in 23 runs, while hitting five doubles and three triples. He also stole seven bases and scored 20 times.
As a pitcher, he posted a 0.52 ERA in 13.1 innings and two saves.
“Bryce was the best player in our division and quite possibly the entire league,” Gettysburg head coach Ryan Brady said via text message. “He was one of the major reasons that we were able to win our fifth straight division title and upset (Muhlenberg) in the first round of districts.”
Also earning a spot on the team were senior pitcher Logan Moseley and junior pitcher Braden Manning.
Manning, who needed a plasma injection in his pitching elbow last September to heal a partial tear of the UCL ligament in his right elbow, finished the year with a 2.65 ERA in 42.1 innings with a 5-1 record and 57 strikeouts. While Moseley pitched to a 2.05 ERA in 30.2 innings with a 3-1 record and 31 punch outs.
Senior utility man Chris Boone was also selected after hitting .281 with a .446 OBP, showing great patience in the leadoff spot in the order. He drove in nine runs and scored 18 times.
Littlestown, which qualified for the PIAA tournament for the first time since 2013, placed three players on the YAIAA-3 team.
Senior pitcher Michael Henrie threw 32 innings for the Bolts, pitching to a 2.62 ERA with 44 strikeouts and posted a 4-3 record. Sophomore catcher Ryan Jones, a University of Delaware commit, batted .433 with 17 runs, swiped 10 bags and had a .541 OBP and a .500 SLG. Sophomore center fielder Colby Hahn batted .367, scored 15 times, pilfered six bases and posted a .472 OBP.
Bermudian placed two players on the YAIAA-3 team as well, with Liam Cook and Gabe Kline earning spots.
In YAIAA-4, Fairfield and Delone Catholic shared the division title. It was the first division title for the Squires since 2015, while the Knights had yet to win a crown prior to the 2022 campaign.
Fairfield head coach Dave Hazlett was voted Coach of the Year by his fellow coaches.
“It means a great deal to me,” Hazlett said of the honor. “I have a great deal of respect for the other coaches in the division and I’ve known some of them for quite awhile. So this is an honor.”
Of the division title, Hazlett said, “It’s a culmination of the efforts that our guys have put in over the past four years. It kinda got interrupted by the pandemic two years ago, but this has been building for the last few years.”
Knight senior Cody Valentine put up a phenomenal season, winning the Player of the Year award.
Valentine, who will play collegiately at Allegheny College, batted .532, drove in 18 runs, scored 24 runs, hit seven doubles and three triples, while also stealing 13 bases. He put up a .577 OBP and a .790 SLG. On the mound, he was 6-1 with a 3.14 ERA in 35 innings with 37 strikeouts.
“It’s really a shame that Cody lost his sophomore season due to Covid. It would’ve been nice to see how much more he could’ve developed had he gotten to play four varsity seasons, instead of three,” Hazlett said. “He’s a gamer, he couldn’t accept losing and that became contagious with the rest of the team. He’s not a real demonstrative kid, but he’s a quiet leader.”
Senior catcher Will Myers put up a .375 average with 15 RBI and stole eight bases while posting a .515 OBP.
Senior outfielder Eric Ball hit .524 with 20 RBI, scored 27 times and swiped 26 bases. He had a .583 OBP and a .714 SLG.
Delone’s run to the state semifinals was fueled by the pitching of seniors Jake Sherdel and Tyler Hillson. Fittingly, they both were selected to the team.
Sherdel, who will play at Pitt-Bradford next season, was voted Pitcher of the Year after going 8-1 with a 1.60 ERA with 77 strikeouts and 16 walks in 61.1 innings.
Hillson will play at Gettysburg College after going 5-1 in 49.1 innings. He fanned 53 batters in 49.1 innings with a 2.41 ERA.
Biglerville also had a pair of players make the squad. Austin Black hit .426 with 15 RBI, scored 15 times and posted a .486 OBP and a .557 SLG, while Ben Angstadt hit .361 with 15 RBI, scored 18 times and had a .473 OBP.
Contact Tom Sixeas at TSixeas@gettysburgtimes.com or follow on Twitter at @TomSixeas
YAIAA Baseball Coaches All-Stars
Division 1
Player of the Year: Connor Barto, Dallastown
Pitcher of the Year: Carlos Caraballo, South Western
Coach of the Year: Jim Bray, William Penn
Pitchers: Jason Krieger, Red Lion; Josh Marquard, Central York
Catcher: Levi Loughry, South Western
Infielders: Steven Bautista, William Penn; Connor Lawrence, Red Lion; Austin Long, South Western; Bradnon Ritchey, Red Lion
Outfielders: Brady Altland, Dallastown; Dominic Praydis, South Western; Owen Wilhide, Northeastern
Utility: Addison Clymer, Central York
Honorable Mention: Colin Ahr, Dallastown, Nate Toomey, Northeastern, Camden Flinchbaugh, Dallastown, Brinden Floyd, Northeastern, Tyler Dehoff, Central York; Quin Shindler, Northeastern; Colin Dempsey, Central York; Jakob Shaffer, Red Lion.
YAIAA-2
Player of the Year: Bryce Rudisill, Gettysburg
Pitcher of the Year: Mason Weaver, New Oxford
Coach of the Year: Scott Anderson, New Oxford
Pitchers: Logan Moseley, Gettysburg; Braden Manning, Gettysburg
Catcher: Cam Gracey, Spring Grove
Infielders: Adam Pascoe, New Oxford; Landon Bailey, Spring Grove; Tanner Rohrbaugh, Dover; Ethan Fuhrman, Spring Grove
Outfielders: Kolton Haifley, New Oxford; Aaron Smith, New Oxford; Owen Sporer, Spring Grove
Utility: Chris Boone, Gettysburg; Nizeah Mummert, Spring Grove
Honorable Mention: Eli Tome, Spring Grove; Ricky Peters, West York; Cody Furman, Gettysburg
YAIAA-3
Player of the Year: Ben Koller, Susquehannock
Co-Pitchers of the Year: Joe Smith, Susquehannock; Logan Hauser, Susquehannock
Coach of the Year: Joel Stoneberg, Susquehannock
Pitchers: Michael Henrie, Littlestown; Josh Preston, Susquehannock, Austin Bausman, Eastern Yorkd
Catchers: Dave Barrett, Susquehannock; Ryan Jones, Littlestown
Infielders: A.J. Miller, Susquehannock, Luke Geiple, Susquehannock; Josh Pecunes, Susquehannock; Brody Hinkle, Eastern York; Liam Cook, Bermudian Springs; Lucas Nagle, Kennard-Dale
Outfielders: Colby Hahn, Littlestown; Gabe Kline, Bermudian Springs; Adam Loucks, Kennard-Dale; Micah Smith, Kennard-Dale
Honorable Mention: Austin Reinert, Bermudian Springs; Tyson Carpenter, Bermudian Springs; Bradin Peart, Littlestown; Nathan Keller, Bermudian Springs; Brayden Heaps, Susquehannock, Zack Coleman, Susquehannock; Hank Leighty, Kennard-Dale
YAIAA-4
Player of the Year: Cody Valentine, Fairfield
Pitcher of the Year: Jake Sherdel, Delone Catholic
Coach of the Year: Dave Hazlett, Fairfield
Pitchers: Ethan Shimmel, York Tech; Tyler Hillson, Delone Catholic
Catcher: Will Myers, Fairfield
Infielders: Chase Roberts, Hanover; Ben Angstadt, Biglerville, Austin Black, Biglerville, Yadi Cruz-Cruz, York Tech
Outfielders: Eric Ball, Fairfield; Luke Campbell, York Catholic; Jaxon Dell, Hanover
Utility: Brady Walker, York Catholic
Honorable Mention: Ryan Tully, Yor Catholic; Andrew Koons, Fairfield; Jake Myers, Fairfield, Cam Macinyak, Fairfield; Jayden Bell, Fairfield; Eli Weigle, Biglerville; Cam Hartzell, Biglerville; Brodie Collins, Delone Catholic; Trent Giraffa, Delone Catholic
