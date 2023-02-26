Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Becoming cloudy with occasional rain in the afternoon. High 47F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 36F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.