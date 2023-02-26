Size matters, and the Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball team has been at a size disadvantage many times this season.
That trend continued when the Mount allowed 20 offensive rebounds and was outrebounded by 15 in its 52-45 loss to Manhattan University in MAAC play Saturday afternoon at Knott Arena in Emmitsburg.
“These teams have pounded us on the glass because they’re super, super big,” Mount head coach Antoine White said. “Our defense has been pretty good, but it’s been negated some by our inability to rebound.”
The Mount (10-17, 6-12) has been outrebounded by 9.5 per game on the season.
Manhattan (12-16, 9-10) led 33-32 heading for the final stanza and the lead stood at 38-32 after freshman Anne Bair buried a triple with 7:10 to go following an offensive rebound and kick-out by Petra Juric.
That was the only hoop of the game for the Gettysburg native as she finished with three points, two rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes of action. Bair got the start for the fourth consecutive game.
“You don’t always see what she does by looking at the box score,” Manhattan head coach Heather Vulin said of Bair. “She has the ability to make the players around her better on both ends with the way she communicates and she’s a sparkplug for us.”
The Mount ripped off seven straight and grabbed the lead on Carissa Dunham’s trifecta with 4:41 to go that made it 39-38.
However, Dee Dee Davis answered with a foray through the lane for a layup and the Jaspers were back in front and never relinquished the lead.
Davis’ bucket started a 9-2 run that she book ended with a freebie with 37 seconds left.
Arnya Taylor connected on a 3-pointer with 22 ticks remaining for the hosts to bring them within 48-45, but they had to foul and the Jaspers sank all four in the final 18 seconds to salt it away.
“Our girls never gave up and haven’t all season,” White said. “We made a late push and Arnya made a big shot to get us close, but we obviously had to foul then.”
The Jaspers were held seven points below their season average and posted 14 points less than the average the Mount was giving up. However, the Mount scored 14 points less than it had been averaging.
“We shot the ball well at our place against these guys and not so much today,” Vulin said. “Every game feels like a playoff game at this point with the conference tournament being so close and I think that rose the level of intensity on defense for both teams.”
Of his team’s defense that held Manhattan to 17-of-57 (30 percent) shooting for the game, White said, “Our defense has clicked and I’m happy with that. But offensively, we haven’t put the puzzle together.”
Part of the offensive struggles for the Mount was leading scorer Michaela Harrison being held scoreless after missing all six of her shot attempts.
“We know that Harrison is an explosive scorer, so we really concentrated on trying to slow her down,” Vulin said. “We gave her a lot of different looks to try to disrupt her, because she can really shoot and score a bunch of points quickly.”
Davis led everyone with game-highs in points (25), rebounds (10) and steals (4), while Brazil Harvey-Carr scored 12 points and hauled down seven boards for the winners.
Taylor made a career-best five 3-pointers on her way to a team-high 19 points to go along with six boards. Natalie Villaflor tossed in 13 for the hosts.
The Mount has a pair of road games at Niagra University and Canisius University left on its regular season slate before beginning conference tournament play on March 7 in Atlantic City, N.J.
