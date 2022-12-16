York Catholic, like all scholastic basketball teams, is far from a finished product in mid-December. Unlike many others, though, the Irish have one attribute that will give them plenty of time to refine all the others.

That advantage is the Irish defense, which played a big role in York Catholic tallying 53-20 victory over Bermudian Springs in a YAIAA-3 girls’ basketball matchup Friday night in York Springs. The Irish’s fast-paced 16-0 first-quarter run, fueled by nine Bermudian turnovers, turned a matchup between state playoff-qualifying teams in an quick rout.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.