York Catholic, like all scholastic basketball teams, is far from a finished product in mid-December. Unlike many others, though, the Irish have one attribute that will give them plenty of time to refine all the others.
That advantage is the Irish defense, which played a big role in York Catholic tallying 53-20 victory over Bermudian Springs in a YAIAA-3 girls’ basketball matchup Friday night in York Springs. The Irish’s fast-paced 16-0 first-quarter run, fueled by nine Bermudian turnovers, turned a matchup between state playoff-qualifying teams in an quick rout.
“We have two or three girls on our team — Mariah (Shue), Katie (Bullen), Paige (O’Brien) — who just go,” York Catholic coach Kevin Bankos said. “They make me tired sometimes watching them, but we’re fortunate to have them. They can run on both ends of the floor.”
Bermudian, whose roster had been battling illness throughout the week, had a productive opening possession, as Ella Benzel got an open perimeter look and knocked down a 3-pointer. From there, though, the Irish made the Eagles’ offensive life difficult in almost every scenario, from post entries to inbound plays.
“They played very well, and coach Bankos does a great job with them,” Bermudian coach Todd Askins said. “We have a bullseye on our back, and everybody is going to come give us their best game. I don’t think the girls are prepared for that. . . When you’re shorthanded, everyone has to do everything right, and we just weren’t able to do that tonight.”
The effort was spearheaded by sophomore Katelyn Bullen, who drew the assignment of guarding Bermudian sophomore guard Victoria Bross. Bullen was able to deny opportunities to Bross, throwing the Eagle offense out of rhythm.
“Katie did a phenomenal job,” Bankos said. “Victoria is one of the best players in the league, in my mind, from an offensive standpoint. She gets the shot off quick, she gets off screens well. We are just fortunate that we have a kid that’s pretty quick as well, and Katie did a nice job. I told (Bross) after the game there’s a reason a coach puts somebody on you like that. It’s the type of player she is.”
Bullen also contributed on the offensive end. All five of the York Catholic starters scored in the 16-0 run that immediately followed Benzel’s game-opening field goal, including a pair of buckets from Bullen. Mariah Shue capped the streak by dropping in a runner with 2:26 to go in the opening quarter; a three-pointer from Berm’s Amelia Peters ended the run and kept the Eagles within 16-6 as the quarter closed.
Bermudian may have been fortunate to have stayed within striking distance following the turnover-filled first quarter, and it did not take long in the second before the Irish opened things further. An 8-0 York Catholic run pushed the lead 24-6 with 6:08 to go in the half, and the lead climbed as high as 24 points before the Irish took a 33-11 lead into the break.
Bullen led all scorers in the half with 10 points while also tallying five rebounds and two assists, and forwards Meredith Smith (seven rebounds) and Amanda Reed (six rebounds) helped the Irish control the glass. Smith and Bullen would both finish the game with 12 points.
York Catholic 16 17 14 6 — 53
Bermudian Springs 6 5 4 5 — 20
York Catholic (53): Mariah Shue 4 0-0 8, Katelyn Bullen 6 0-1 12, Meredith Smith 5 1-2 12, Paige O’Brien 1 2-2 4, Amanda Reed 4 0-3 8, Kathleen McKeague 2 0-0 4, Sarah Perry 1 1-2 3. Totals: 24 4-10 53.
Bermudian Springs (20): Ella Benzel 2 0-0 5, Hannah Metzger 2 1-2 5, Lily Carlson 0 0-2 0, Amelia Peters 2 1-5 6, Lucy Peters 1 0-0 2, Bella Devita 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Bross, Roomsburg. Totals: 8 2-9 20.
3-pointers: YC-Smith 1; BS-Benzel, A. Peters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.