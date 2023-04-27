BASEBALL
Mechanicsburg 6,
Gettysburg 1
The Wildcats used five hits and three walks to erupt for six runs in the top of the seventh inning of Thursday’s game at Gettysburg. The late outburst allowed the visitors to nab their 10th win of the season, while extending the Warriors’ losing streak to five games.
Gettysburg (7-7) plated a run in the second when Wes Coolbaugh was hit by a pitch and later came around to score on a passed ball. Coolbaugh and Hunter Gillin accounted for the only hits surrendered by Wildcat ace Will Hummel, who struck out seven in a two-hitter.
Braden Manning got a no-decision despite giving up only three hits over six innings pitched, with five strikeouts and four free passes.
Mechanicsburg 000 000 6 – 6 8 0
Gettysburg 010 000 0 – 1 2 1
Hummel. Braden Manning, Carson Kuhns (7), John Darnell (7). WP: Hummel. LP: Kuhns. SO-BB: Hummel 7-2, Manning 5-4, Kuhns 0-2, Darnell 1-1. 2B: M-Karpaitis
Spring Grove 10,
South Western 7
Nizeah Mummert doubled, tripled, drove in five runs and picked up the win on the mound for the Rockets on Thursday.
Spring Grove led 7-1 after three innings before South Western (5-7) struck for three runs. The Mustangs 10-4 into the seventh where they scored three more runs but came up short.
Landin Miller singled home a pair of runs for the Mustangs.
South Western 001 030 3 – 7 5 4
Spring Grove 034 003 x – 10 5 1
Carlos Caraballo, Brendan Coulson (2), Landin Miller (4), Landen Eyster (6). Mummert, Marshall (5), Reichart (7), Hoffman (7). WP: Mummert. LP: Caraballo. SO-BB: Caraballo 1-4, Coulson 2-2, Miller 3-3, Eyster 3-0, Mummert 4-7, Marshall 0-3, Reichart 0-0, Hoffman 1-1. 2B: SG-Mummert. 3B: SG-Mummert
SOFTBALL
Mechanicsburg 6,
Gettysburg 2
Six different Wildcats recorded multiple hits in Thursday’s victory over the Warriors in Mid-Penn play.
Aubry Forsythe led Gettysburg (1-12) with a 3-for-3 effort, and Kate Keller went 2-for-4 with a triple.
Gettysburg 001 001 0 — 2 7 2
Mechanicsburg 020 202 x — 6 17 1
Megan Musselman, Samantha Carbaugh (5). Rybacki. WP: Rybacki. LP: Musselman. SO-BB: Musselman 0-2, Carbaugh 1-1, Rybacki 12-1. 2B: M-Rybacki, Crowell. 3B: G-Kate Keller
TRACK & FIELD
Greencastle boys 104,
Gettysburg 46
Greencastle girls 80.5,
Gettysburg 69.5
The Blue Devils grabbed a 47-16 advantage in the field en route to topping the Warrior girls in a Mid-Penn meet on Tuesday.
Alivia Colgan won the 100 and 200 dashes for Gettysburg with respective times of 12.4 and 26.4. Colgan also ran anchor on the 1600 relay team.
Winter Oaster ran 13:04 to capture the 3200, Rebekah Reaver was first to finish a lap in the 400, and Lily Bannak claimed the 100 hurdles in 17.5.
For the Gettysburg boys, Gabe Pecaitis cleared 14-0 to win the pole vault and Wyatt Heistand took the shot put with a heave of 45-7. Kye Robinson’s mark of 38-9 was best in the triple jump by nearly five inches.
The Warriors’ 400 relay team of Preston Burnett, Julius Warren, Kayden Smoker and Landon Keefer also won with a time of 45.1
BOYS
3200 relay: 1. Greencastle 8:42.8; 110 hurdles: 1. Harper (GA) 16.3, 2. Benedict (Get) 16.4; 100: 1. Stauffer (GA) 10.8, 3. Burnett (Get) 11.6; 1600: 1. Noblit (GA) 4:30.6; 400 relay: 1. Gettysburg (Burnett, Warren, Smoker, Keefer) 45.1; 400: 1. Coleman (GA) 53.3, 2. Clapsadle (Get) 55.0; 300 hurdles: 1. Harper (GA) 44.1, 3. Benedict (Get) 45.3; 800: 1. Parks (GA) 2:00.6, 2. Cole (Get) 2:12.9, 3. Breighner (Get) 2:13.6; 200: 1. Stauffer (GA) 22.6, 2. Keefer (Get) 23.5; 3200: 1. Parks (GA) 10:36.7, 3. Brownley (Get) 11:33.5; 1600 relay: 1. Greencastle 3:35.1; Pole vault: 1. Pecaitis (Get) 14-0, 3. Mitchell (Get) 11-6; Long jump: 1. Cooper (GA) 20-7.25, 2. Pecaitis (Get) 19-4, 3. Robinson (Get) 18-5.75; High jump: 1. Schaefer (GA) 5-10, 2. Escobar-Rudy (Get) 5-6, 3. Mitchell (Get) 5-4; Triple jump: 1. Robinson (Get) 38-9, 3. Lee (Get) 37-4.75; Shot put: 1. Heistand (Get) 45-7; Discus: 1. Wright (GA) 114-10.25; Javelin: 1. Wright (GA) 151-0
GIRLS
3200 relay: 1. Gettysburg (Arnold, Reaver, Hurst, Oaster) 12:58.5; 100 hurdles: 1. L. Bannak (Get) 17.5, 2. C. Bannak (Get) 17.5; 100: 1. Colgan (Get) 12.4; 1600: 1. Paci (GA) 5:18.1, 2. Oaster (Get) 5:55.6; 400 relay: 1. Greencastle 52.1; 400: 1. Reaver (Get) 1:05.2, 3. Schwartz (Get) 1:07; 300 hurdles: 1. L. Bannak (Get) 49.9; 800: 1. Paci (GA) 2:28.9, 2. Arnold (Get) 2:37.7; 200: 1. Colgan (Get) 26.4, 2. L. Bannak (Get) 27.9, 3. Williams (Get) 28.5; 3200: 1. Oaster (Get) 13:04; 1600 relay: 1. Gettysburg (Bannak, Reaver, Hurst, Colgan) 4:18.5; Pole vault: 1. Linn (GA) 10-6, 2. Campbell (Get) 8-0, 3. Caywood (Get) 7-6; Long jump: 1. Schmuck (GA) 15-3, 2. Perry (Get) 14-2.5, 3. Shelton (Get) 13-2.75; High jump: 1. Bitner (GA) 4-8, 3. Raville (Get) 4-4; Triple jump: 1. Schmuck (GA) 33-6.5, 2. Brandauer (Get) 30-11.25; Shot put: 1. Holdsworth (GA) 28-5, 3. Shelton (Get) 27-1; Discus: 1. Hurley (GA) 109-3, 2. Gragner (Get) 83-0; Javelin: 1. Holdsworth (GA) 106-6
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Spring Grove 10, Delone Catholic 9
The Rockets outscored the Squires 4-3 in the fourth quarter to win Thursday’s matchup.
For Delone, Landon Smith struck for six goals and Kaden Hix added a pair of tallies. Drew Medcalf also found the back of the net in the loss.
Hix had eight ground balls and Delone keeper Austin Gregg posted a dozen saves.
South Western 18,
Delone Catholic 4
Landon Smith had a hat trick for the Squires in their loss to the Mustangs on Monday. Nik Holtz also tallied a goal for Delone, and Kaden Hix led the team with five ground balls.
