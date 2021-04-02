Casey Lawrence’s baseball career has taken him just about everywhere.
The 33-year-old former Delone Catholic star, who’s lanky stature has earned him the nickname “twig,” has pitched at just about every level from Low-A ball to the major leagues. He even took a detour to Japan to pitch for the Hiroshima Toyo Carp in 2019.
Now, however, Lawrence is returning home, albeit for an indefinite period of time, after agreeing to a deal with the York Revolution of the Atlantic League. The Revs announced the deal earlier this week with the 6-foot-2 right hander.
“It was one of those things where in the offseason you’re reaching out to people and especially with things being weird due to COVID, you’re just trying to catch with a team,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence began his career as an undrafted free agent in the Toronto Blue Jays system in 2010. He worked his way through the Jays’ organization and eventually made his MLB debut as a reliever in 2017. He was then claimed off of waivers by the Seattle Mariners and spent the next year with them before heading to Japan in 2019.
The move overseas was meant to show that Lawrence that could be a starter at the major league level, though he says he’s willing to do whatever is necessary to get back to the top level in the US.
“My whole philosophy is that I’m willing to do whatever a team needs me to do in order to help win,” he said. “I’ve been a starter my whole career until I got to the major leagues, so that was an adjustment. But I think with the way that the game is going there’s value in those types of guys who can come in out of the bullpen and give you innings.”
Lawrence said that his agent reached out to a number of teams in the offseason, and that a good relationship with Revolution manager Mark Mason was ultimate what helped him land back in Central Pennsylvania.
“We contacted Mark pretty early in the process and let him know we would be interested should the opportunity arise,” he said. “I’ve been able to pay in Bowie and Reading and Harrisburg when I was in the Blue Jays organization, and then obviously Baltimore and Washington when I was in the big leagues, so getting to play close and in front of your friends and family is obviously always a special deal.”
While he’s excited for the forthcoming opportunity in York, Lawrence says the ultimate goal is eventually to end up back in the big leagues.
“Obviously that’s the place everyone kind of wants to be,” he said. “And I think as the season goes on, especially with COVID and everything, teams are going to start realizing they need a lot of arms, particularly out of the bullpen.”
With the number of major league affiliate clubs continuing to dwindle, Lawrence said he believes the quality of play in independent leagues, such as the Atlantic League, is going to continue to rise.
“I think you’re going to see a lot of major league depth guys at this level as we go forward,” he said. “Everyone is just out here looking for an opportunity to show what they’re capable of and with a lot younger guys in the minor leagues, I think you’ll start to see more and more of these veterans playing in independent leagues and major league teams will start paying a lot more attention to those leagues going forward as they look for guys who can come in and help them.”
Lawrence and the Revolution are set to begin the 2021 Atlantic League season on May 28 as they play host to visiting High Point.
