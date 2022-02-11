After its opening-round loss to Williamsport on Thursday night in the PIAA Team Wrestling Championships, Gettysburg coach Chris Haines challenged his team to come back strong in the consolation rounds.
Usually, the Warriors have responded any time they’ve been faced with the challenge in the last few years. It’s what has helped lead them to two District 3 titles and a runner-up over the last three seasons.
On Friday morning, however, things seemed different. Against an Abington Heights team that came out like a house on fire, Gettysburg never quite got out of first gear until it was too late and the Comets took a 40-30 victory, ending the team portion of the season for the Warriors.
Things started solidly enough for Gettysburg (21-2), with Gabe Pecaitis giving his team a 6-3 lead with a 46-second pin of Mark Lynott at 120 pounds. But it didn’t take long for Abington Heights (14-2) to seize control, and in convincing fashion as well.
Up at 126, freshman Wyatt Sokol held a 4-3 lead in the third period was working hard in the top position against the Comets’ Cole Kroptavich when Kroptavich was able to notch a reversal and take Sokol to his back for the fall, putting Abington Heights ahead, 9-6.
Sam Stevens then pinned Christian Paul to extend the lead to 15-6 and freshman Brian Heard dominated his way to a 10-0 major decision over Gettysburg junior Dalton Redden.
That pushed the score to 19-6 and the hits just kept on coming for the Warriors. Sophomore Jaxon Townsend was quickly cradled and pinned by Austin Smith at 145, while senior Logan Newell fell to Sal Schiavone, 9-3, to give the Comets a commanding 29-6 lead in the the dual.
The Warriors finally found some respite at 160 and 172. First, it was senior Jake Cherry who locked up a cradle to pin Abington’s Santo Schiavone, giving him his 100th career win and stopping the bleeding.
“I’m happy it happened while I was still wrestling with my team,” Cherry said of win No. 100. “It was kind of a goal in the back of my mind since my freshman year, looking up at the 100-wins banners and just imagining my name up there.”
Then, Tyler Withers answered the call with a first-period pin of Hutch Lynott to close the score to 29-18. However, a hole in the lineup at 189 meant Abington’s Caleb Marzolino received a forfeit, making the score 35-18 and forcing the Warriors to take 17 of a potential 18 remaining points over the last three bouts to take the dual via tiebreaker criteria.
That quest started strongly, as Sam Rodriguez needed just 2:38 to stick Tomas de los Rios to the mat for a pin. Trevor Gallagher then followed in suit with a first-period pin of Jackson Drake at heavyweight and suddenly Gettysburg had life headed to the last match, trailing 35-30.
That meant that sophomore Ethan Burgess needed either a pin or technical fall at 106 to give his team the victory. The Comets, however, held the hammer in the form of junior Luke Sirianni, who placed sixth in the state a year ago and came into the match 27-0 on the season.
Sirianni made sure there was no doubt who was going to win the dual, taking Burgess down and to his back in just 57 seconds to secure the fall and the victory for his team.
Despite the loss, Gettysburg is moving forward with its head held high.
“We had a really good season, coming in as the underdogs and being underestimated until we proved that we were still a great team and came away with a district title” Cherry said. “It’s really special to me because I’ve been wrestling with a lot of these guys since I was in second grade, and it’s really cool to see how everyone has grown up. It really puts into perspective for me how many opportunities I have been given from Coach Haines to be able to have a good senior year.”
The Warriors will now prepare for the individual portion of the postseason, which begins on Feb. 19 with the section tournament at South Western.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
Abington Heights 40, Gettysburg 30
113-Brady Kereha (AH) dec. Zoey Haines, 3-0; 120-Gabe Pecaitis (G) pinned Mark Lynott, :46; 126-Cole Kroptavich (AH) pinned Wyatt Sokol, 4:31; 132-Sam Stevens (AH) pinned Christian Paul, :47; 138-Brian Heard (AH) MD. Dalton Redden, 10-0; 145-Austin Smith (AH) pinned Jaxon Townsend, :35; 152-Sal Schiavone (AH) dec. Logan Newell, 9-3; 160-Jake Cherry (G) pinned Santo Schiavone, :36; 172-Tyler Withers (G) pinned Hutch Lynott, 1:32; 189-Caleb Marzolino (AH) fft; 215-Sam Rodriguez (G) pinned Tomas de los Rios, 2:38; 285-Trevor Gallagher (G) pinned Jackson Drake, 1:08; 106-Luke Sirianni (AH) pinned Ethan Burgess, :57.
