Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball found themselves in a physical grudge match with Long Island University Sunday. Leading by seven points after three quarters, the Mount used a huge fourth quarter surge to win 65-41 and sweep the Sharks and take at least a temporary hold on second place in the Northeast Conference.
Junior Michaela Harrison led the game with 17 points, including a quartet of triples. Kendall Bresee recorded her seventh double-double of the year with 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Rebecca Lee pulled in double digit rebounds for the second time this season.
The Mount (9-4, 8-2 NEC) continued their hot streak from beyond the three-point line, shooting 47.6 percent. Combined with yesterday’s effort from downtown, the team shot over 45 percent during the two-game series.
The physicality of the match drew 41 fouls and 44 attempts from the charity stripe. Bresee went 7-for-8 as the Mountaineers went 13-for-18 as a unit.
LIU (3-11, 3-11 NEC) was led by Kiara Bell, who scored 12 points with seven rebounds.
Harrison hit her first triple with 9:16 left in the first quarter that gave the Mount a 3-2 lead. Free throws by Bresee near the end of the quarter gave the Mount a double digit advantage. From there, the lead hovered around 10, with the two sides trading blows for the bulk of the contest.
The dam broke after the third quarter, which wrapped up with LIU going on a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to seven. Isabella Hunt benefited from a turnover, scoring on a second chance layup to end the run and kick off the Mount’s surge. Over the next four minutes of play, the visitors racked up a 12-1 push that drove the lead from seven to 18. They crossed the 20-point threshold moments later and never looked back, securing the victory.
The 8-2 mark in NEC play puts the Mount in second place, although Wagner will have a chance to tie the Mountaineers once again when they face Fairleigh Dickinson Monday. Mount St. Mary’s returns home to face Bryant Saturday and Sunday (Feb. 20-21) at Knott Arena.
