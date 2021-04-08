Jenna Brasee was lights-out in the circle for Gettysburg on Thursday afternoon.
The Warriors’ senior struck out 13 batters and allowed just three runs in a complete game to help lift her squad to a 15-3 victory over host Bermudian Springs.
“We have a lot of faith in Jenna and she wants the ball every day,” Warriors’ coach Max Laing said. “That’s a great thing and today she was able to stay around the zone the whole time. Every time she goes out there we know we have a chance to win.”
Gettysburg (3-1 in Y-3, 3-1 overall) took advantage of some troublesome Bermudian Springs (3-1, 3-1) fielding early on to take a 3-0 lead in the second inning.
“We’ve had some issues hitting at times this year, so it was nice to get some runs early on,” said Brasee, who also went 3 for 5 with three RBI in the contest.
It didn’t take long for the hosts to hit back, however. After a pair of walks, Maddie Reever slapped a single up the middle to score two runners and cut the lead to 3-2 after the third.
The Warriors, however, weren’t letting up. The visitors came right back in the top of the fourth inning. Maya Kemper appeared to be our of a jam when she induced a pop-out to the pitcher from Makayla Shafer, but she was unable to field the ball cleanly and one at-bat later, Brasee made her play, doubling to score two and push the lead back out to 5-2 mid-way through the fourth inning.
“That was huge for us,” Laing said of his team’s ability to strike back. “We have not been a great hitting team so far this year,. The second half of our lineup was big for us today and really kept that momentum going. You want to be able to build on that momentum when you can and that’s what we did there in that inning.”
From that point on, Brasee was just about flawless. She struck out five of the next six batters she faced and eight total in the next three innings, keeping the Eagles scoreless through their halves of the fourth, fifth and six innings.
“I have a lot of confidence in my defense behind me so I’m not afraid to throw strikes and put the ball out over the plate,” Brasee said. “Today I was just able to keep the ball down and other than the one inning I thought I pitched pretty well.”
Gettysburg slammed the door shut in the final innings, thanks in large part to defensive struggles from Bermudian. The Warriors put up 10 runs in the inning, including a two-run double from Samantha Carbaugh, who finished with three RBI on the day, to put the game out of reach. The Eagles committed eight errors in the ball game, four of which came in the top of the seventh.
“Jenna had just been talking about getting a little cushion when he came in from pitching,” Laing said of the late surge. “She had just asked her teammates for that and we sure got that cushion. They stayed aggressive at the plate and on the bases and it paid off.”
The Eagles were able to tack on a run in their own half of the seventh, but it was all they could muster as they dropped their first game of the year.
Gettysburg will hope to continue its momentum on Friday against Dover, while Bermudian is looking to get back to its winning ways against Eastern York on Monday.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
Gettysburg 030 200 10 — 15 14 1
Bermudian 002 000 1 — 3 6 8
WP: Jenna Brasee LP: Maya Kemper. SO-BB: G-Brasee 13-6; BS-Kemper 3-0. 2B: G-Brasee, Samantha Carbaugh, Abby Hurst; BS-Hannah Chenault.
