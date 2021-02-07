Consider it a closing argument.
And a convincing one, at that.
The Gettysburg wrestling team made a bold statement on Saturday morning when it edged Cumberland Valley, 25-24, in a matchup of Class 3A heavy hitters trying to elbow their way into the District 3 Team Championships. The Warriors followed that victory with three more at their home dual-meet event, bringing their season record to 21-0 with two matches left on the docket prior to the tournament cutoff date.
Will Gettysburg’s impressive resume be enough to earn one of four tickets to the dance? Almost surely.
Could the Warriors snare the top seed and host the show on Feb. 15?
Probably not.
“Am I confident we’ll be in the top four? We better be,” said Gettysburg head coach Chris Haines. “If we aren’t there are serious problems.”
Drilling Central York (58-12), Williams Valley (76-0) and Dallastown (51-14) to close out the day left Gettysburg in third place in the all-important D3 power rankings, behind Daniel Boone (5-0) and Central Dauphin (15-0), and ahead of Hempfield (18-1). Daniel Boone does not yet have the minimum number of matches required to qualify for the tournament but is scheduled to wrestle six times over the next five days. Included in that slate are stern tests against Wilson (14-1) and Exeter Township (13-3), and one slip could slide the Blazers out of the top four. Should that happen, Cumberland Valley (14-3) could still find its way into the dance.
What the Eagles couldn’t find on Saturday was a way to deal the Warriors their first loss. Gettysburg took an early lead, withstood a four-bout run by CV, then turned on the jets with decisive victories by Nathan Ridgley, Max Gourley and Sam Rodriguez to seal the deal.
“We looked at it as though we couldn’t lose in order to still be in the top four,” said Gourley, whose pin of Gabriel Hayes at 189 afforded Gettysburg at 22-18 lead. “We knew we had to bring our A-game.”
Reed Miller gave the hosts a 3-0 bump with a decision at 106 before Noah Groelly and Waylon Kitzmiller notched respective victories of 4-0 and 5-1 for CV. Jacob Fetrow wasted Lance Wickerham in 1:24 to put Gburg back on top, and Dalton Redden added three more points to the pile with a 9-4 nod over Jaciah Whitcomb at 132.
Haines felt Thursday’s bare-knuckle win over a gritty Carlisle squad was the ideal preparation for what Cumberland Valley would bring to the table Saturday morning.
“Thursday with Carlisle reminded us that sometimes you have to grind,” he said. “That was an old-school, grinding match where every point matters. It didn’t pan out exactly as I thought it would and we had some guys wrestle tremendous (on Saturday). Miller and Redden came up with huge wins.”
The Eagles pulled even at a dozen apiece when Kyle Miller downed Ethan Dalton, 7-1, and Spenser Machemer blanked Tyler Withers, 7-0. Despite losing, neither Warrior coughed up a bonus point.
Gabe Belga used a series of shots and shrugs to record five takedowns in a 10-4 decision over Jared Townsend at 152 that put CV back on top, 15-12.
Dave Heckard’s crew appeared to catch a break in the ensuing bout where Warrior Jake Cherry went up 4-0 in the blink of an eye with a takedown and cradle. Cherry loaded up Anthony Bruscino a second time and turned him, but the referee determined the Eagles’ shoulders weren’t exposed at the required angle, and no nearfall points were awarded.
Bruscino took advantage of the reprieve with an escape to end the first period and a takedown in the second, drawing to within 4-3. Bruscino took down for the final frame and slowly worked out the back door for a reversal, then rode Cherry over the final minute to complete the rally and 5-4 win.
Ridgley took four points off the 18-12 deficit with a 14-1 major decision over Elijah Jumper, twice nearly scoring a fall.
Gourley closed the deal on Hayes in 2:41, reversing the Eagle to his back before ending things.
Needing only a decision to lock up the victory, Sam Rodriguez floored Abubakar Saka with a five-pointer right out of the gate at 215. Rodriguez didn’t get the fall call, however, and Saka eventually worked free.
The Warriors were forced to hold their breath in the second period. After allowing an escape, Rodriguez lifted Saka into the air and powerfully brought him back down for what would’ve been a takedown and likely nearfall points. The official halted action, ruling the mat return illegal and issuing a penalty point.
Saka declined medical attention and opted to continue wrestling.
The burly Eagle went for a headlock in the latter portion of the third period but Rodriguez was able to roll through for a takedown that would ultimately cement an 8-4 decision, and the match.
Gettysburg recorded an important victory of other sorts on Saturday when Gourley outlasted Dallastown senior Brooks Gable in their clash that went to overtime. Gable, last year’s district champ at 145 and an Air Force Academy recruit, led 2-1 after two periods. Gourley escaped in the third, sending the bout to sudden victory.
With nothing decided in sudden victory the bout went to twin 30-second rideout periods. Gable chose down for the first period, but was unable to shake Gourley.
With the tables turned for the second stanza, Gourley found a way to reverse the Wildcat in the closing seconds and secure a 4-2 win that likely secured the top seed at 189 for the upcoming District 3 Section 4 tournament.
“I knew that I had to ride him because I felt that there aren’t many people that can hold me down,” said Gourley of his strategy in the rideouts. “I posted on my head, lifted my hips and swam. I was able to capture his head (for the reversal).”
The bounce-back win was especially satisfying for Gourley after suffering his first loss of the season to Carlisle’s Colton Zimmerman on Thursday.
“I haven’t really had that many tests,” said Gourley. “After Zimmerman, things didn’t go the way I wanted it to, which is going to happen. I stayed focused and was ready for Gable.”
“It reinforces what I felt, which is Max is one of the best kids in state,” Haines said.
Warrior Duals - Saturday
Gettysburg 25, Cumberland Valley 24
106-Reed Miller (G) d. Tennis, 6-4; 113-Groelly (CV) d. Gabriel Pecaitis, 4-0; 120-Kitzmiller (CV) d. Montana DeLawder, 5-1; 126-Jacob Fetrow (G) p. Wickerham, 1:24; 132-Dalton Redden (G) d. Whitcomb, 9-4; 138-Miller (CV) d. Ethan Dalton, 7-1; 145-Machemer (CV) d. Tyler Withers, 7-0; 152-G. Belga (CV) d. Jared Townsend, 10-4; 160-Bruscino (CV) d. Jake Cherry, 5-4; 172-Nathan Ridgley (G) md. Jumper, 14-1; 189-Max Gourley (CV) p. Hayes, 2:21; 215-Sam Rodriguez (G) d. Saka, 8-4; 285-Lucas (CV) fft
Gettysburg 58, Central York 12
113-Pecaitis (G) md. Sandacz, 17-4; 120-DeLawder (G) fft; 126-Fetrow (G) p. Plowman, :23; 132-Redden (G) fft; 138-Dalton (G) fft; 145-Myers (CY) p. Withers, 4:42; 152-Smith (CY) d. Townsend, 4-2; 160-Cherry (G) p. Mamary, :46; 172-Justin Hood (G) fft; 189-Gourley (G) p. Beaverson, :47; 215-Rodriguez (G) p. Miller, 1:24; 285-Trevor Gallagher (G) p. Scully, :28; 106-Long (CY) d. Miller, 6-3
Gettysburg 76, Williams Valley 0
120-DeLawder (G) p. Gonder, 2:52; 126-Fetrow (G) fft; 132-Redden (G) p. Buffington, 1:11; 138-Dalton (G) p. Deibert, :29; 145-Withers (G) p. Gillard, :20; 152-Townsend (G) fft; 160-Cherry (G) fft; 172-Ridgley (G) fft; 189-Gourley (G) fft; 215-Rodriguez (G) fft; 285-Gallagher (G) p. Lott, 2:43; 106-Miller (G) p. Lucas, :18; 113-Pecaitis (G) fft
Gettysburg 51, Dallastown 14
132-Deller (D) d. Redden, 8-4; 138-Dobbins (D) tf. Dalton, 16-0; 145-Withers (G) p. Feeney, 1:36; 152-Townsend (G) p. Hedglin, :22; 160-Cherry (G) p. Keim, :38; 172-Ridgley (G) p. Godfrey, 1:29; 189-Gourley (G) d. Gable, 4-2 OT; 215-Smith (D) d. Rodriguez, 7-3; 285-Gallagher (G) p. Bisking, 2:33; 106-Miller (G) p. Turnbull, :21; 113-Pecaitis (G) p. Gaimari, 5:22; 120-Luckenbaugh (D) d. DeLawder, 14-8; 126-Fetrow (G) p. Carulli, 3:16
