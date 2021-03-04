Following a fourth-place finish a year ago in the 200 freestyle at the District 3 Class 2A championship meet, Gettysburg’s Hannah Brainard believed she could aim even higher.
“I knew I could go faster,” she said. “This year I didn’t know how far I would get, but I wanted to beat my times from previous years.”
While Brainard, who leads a contingent of area swimmers into this weekend’s District 3 championship meets, still feels she can improve her times, she’s done quite well for herself already this season.
The Warriors’ junior enters the district meet seeded first in both the 100 and 200 freestyle events, something she calls both exciting and nerve wracking.
“I’m definitely super excited, but I’m still sort of nervous,” she said. “I know I want to qualify for states and with how weird this year has been, it’s tough to tell how much faster everyone else is going to be. I know I can go faster, so I feel like those girls will be going faster as well.”
In addition to the two individual events, Brainard will anchor the Gettysburg 400 free relay team alongside Hannah Green, Anna Crawford and Rebekah Reaver.
“The girls have definitely stepped up and Hannah has obviously stepped up,” Warriors coach Amanda Turner said. “With Morgan (Newell) graduating, it was a chance for some new faces to step up and they’ve really done that well.”
Brainard enters the 100 free with a seed time of 52.62, but believes she can break 52 seconds. In the 200 free she has a seed time of 1:55:21 and believes with the right conditions, she can break 1:54.
On the boys’ side, the Warriors claimed their first-ever YAIAA division championship, but a move from Class 2A to 3A means their postseason chances are limited.
Kassidy Oussoren, a state qualifier a year ago, is seeded ninth in the 50 free and 10th in the 100 free, while Harry Nelson finds himself at ninth in the 100 backstroke and 16th in the 50 free. The two will also team up with Brandon Gladfelter and Zach Turner to competed in the 200 free relay, where the Warriors are seeded eighth.
“It feels like making district meet in 3A is like making states in 2A,” Turner said. “We would’ve had so many more qualifiers in the 2A tournament. But I’m obviously proud of everything the boys have accomplished this year and I’m happy for Kassidy and Harry that they get this opportunity.”
In order to advance to the state tournament, individuals and relays will have to be among the top 16 times in the state after each of the district tournaments are completed.
Elsewhere in the area, South Western’s Bryan Collins is seeded sixth in the 100 free and 12th in the 50 free in Class 3A, while Delone Catholic’s Nick Croghan is seeded sixth in the 200 individual medley and seventh in the 100 backstroke in Class 2A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.