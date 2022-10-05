After routing York Catholic for the second time in nine days on Monday night, Biglerville moved closer to clinching back-to-back YAIAA-3 boys’ soccer titles. It would be the sixth time in the past seven seasons that the Canners would finish on top of the table.
The Canners have won 13 straight matches, after losing their opener to Lancaster Mennonite, 3-2 and currently hold the second spot in the latest Class 2A district power rankings.
If they can stay in the top two they would have home matches all the way up until the district final, should they get there.
They are outscoring their opponents by a combined 73-22 count so far this season.
Littlestown sits in the nine spot in 2A and has done so with a stout defense, backstopped by keeper Christopher Meakin.
The Bolts aren’t a high-scoring outfit, but they’ve yielded more than two goals just three times in their 13 matches so far this season. Biglerville netted four goals in each of the meetings between the squads and Bermudian Springs put up a three-spot in their first matchup.
They’ve overcome a slow start to the season by going 5-1 in their last six matches.
New Oxford currently resides in the 15th spot in 4A, where 16 teams qualify for the postseason. The Colonials currently sit one point behind division-leading Kennard-Dale, 22-21, for the top spot in YAIAA-2. The schools face off in Fawn Grove on Saturday. New Oxford is trying to win a division title for the first time since winning the Adams County title in 1937.
The Ox has won 4 of 6, with its only losses during that run coming to the Rams, 2-1, less than two weeks ago and 1-0 to York Suburban on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Fairfield was undefeated before falling to Delone Catholic, 1-0, last Tuesday, but the Knights still control their own destiny in YAIAA-3.
They’re aiming for their sixth division title in the past seven years and currently sitting in the third spot in the 1A district rankings.
The Knights have outscored their opponents by eye-popping 61-3 count so far this season.
Speaking of the Squirettes, they’ve rebounded from a 1-2 start to go 9-0-1 over their past 10 contests, including their first-ever win at Fairfield in 11 tries. They are currently fifth in the 1A rankings, which would earn them a first-round bye, but send them on the road in the quarterfinals. A top-six finish gets a bye, but to be at home in the quarters they would need to jump into the top 4.
The dynamic senior duo of Maddie O’Brien (26 goals, 4 assists) and Fina Mochi (9 goals, 13 assists) handle a majority of the scoring, but the defense has been top notch over the past 10 matches, as well. Delone opponents have found the back of the net just five times in that span.
Sophomore netminder Molly Fleming, a first-year soccer player and former volleyball player, has been a revelation in net for the Squirettes. She’s got the solid quartet of Jocelyn Robinson, Brielle Wittmar, Katie Norris and Leah Geppi working in front of her as the team’s backline.
Biglerville is three spots out in 2A, occupying the 13th spot, at the moment and with six matches left to play.
However, the Canners’ remaining schedule is tremendously difficult. They’ve got another matchup with both Fairfield and Delone, the top two sides in the division, along with a very strong South Western outfit.
Currently 19th in 3A, Gettysburg has some work to do to move its way into the top 16 and the schedule isn’t easy for the Maroon & White.
With six matches to go, the Warriors still have a pair of excellent clubs in Greencastle and Boiling Springs on the docket, along with the Mid-Penn Commonwealth’s Carlisle. The Blue Devils and Bubblers both defeated Gettysburg when they played the first time through the division.
FIELD HOCKEY
Littlestown is the only sure bet from the area to qualify for districts, as the Bolts sit ninth in 1A and are winners of their last five matches.
The Bolts took down Bermudian Springs, 2-0, on Monday and put the Eagles’ hopes of qualifying for the postseason at almost nil.
Berm occupies the 21st spot in a class that takes 16, but the gap is large and their remaining schedule is too light to really help them, even if they were to win out. This would mark the end of an 18-year run of making districts for the Eagles, if they don’t have a miracle.
Biglerville is currently 18th and a strong finish by the Canners could get them in.
New Oxford is one spot out of the 2A field with three matches remaining and the Colonials have a shot. A win over Spring Grove on Wednesday brought them a little closer to the Rockets, but didn’t move them up in the rankings.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Delone is our only team that is comfortably in the field in 2A, holding down the 3rd spot at the moment and winners of nine of its last ten matches.
Bermudian is currently fifth and Littlestown is seventh.
New Oxford is 19th in 5A, but with seven matches remaining the Colonials may have the time to make up the difference, if they can finish strong.
TENNIS
New Oxford is arguably having the best season of any of our local teams in any sport.
The Colonials went 16-0 and are the top seed in 3A. They won 15 of the matches, 5-0, the other win was 4-1 over Dallastown, the team captured its third YAIAA-1 title in the past five seasons.
A year ago, the Colonials finished third in the district tournament and qualified for the state tournament, but they’ve set their sights higher this season and are looking for the first title in program history.
Sophomore No. 1 Anya Rosenbach routinely won her matches in 30 minutes or less.
Delone Catholic lost only to Susquehannock and rolled through YAIAA-2 to its first division title since 2018.
The Squirettes occupy the fourth spot in 2A.
