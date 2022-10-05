After routing York Catholic for the second time in nine days on Monday night, Biglerville moved closer to clinching back-to-back YAIAA-3 boys’ soccer titles. It would be the sixth time in the past seven seasons that the Canners would finish on top of the table.

The Canners have won 13 straight matches, after losing their opener to Lancaster Mennonite, 3-2 and currently hold the second spot in the latest Class 2A district power rankings.

