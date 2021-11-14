It’s become a familiar theme for Penn State.
The Nittany Lions move the ball up and down the field, but the end product is lacking. It plagued Penn State in a shocking loss to Illinois three weeks ago. It allowed Maryland to hang around with the Nittany Lions well into the fourth quarter just a week ago. And now, it’s cost Penn State what could’ve been a top-10 win over Michigan on Saturday.
“On offense we were able to move the ball, but obviously too many situations where we had to settle for field goals in the red zone,” James Franklin said after his team’s 21-17 loss to the Wolverines. “We’ve got to find a way to be able to score more touchdowns, obviously. In 2021 you’ve got to be able to score touchdowns.”
Some of those situations came down to execution. After all, Penn State outgained Michigan 145-15 in the first quarter and had 10 first downs in the frame compared to zero for the Wolverines. Some issues, however, came down to coaching decisions. The most baffling of which came on fourth-and-goal at the Michigan 2-yard line late in the first quarter.
The Nittany Lions held a 3-0 lead at the time and had just marched 75 yards from their own 23-yard line deep into Michigan territory. A Sean Clifford third-down pass to tight end Theo Johnson took the ball to just shy of the Wolverines’ goal line. On fourth down, Franklin sent out the field goal team. But rather than kick, Penn State ran a trick play that led to the ball being tossed from holder Rafael Checa to kicker Jordan Stout. Stout hauled in the pitch, which was to his back hip, before having the ball knocked loose and regaining it way back at the 29-yard line, where he was eventually hauled down.
“I think you guys know as well as I have, we have not been great in short-yardage situations,” Franklin said when asked about the decision. “So that was our (way of) going for it on fourth down. We felt like we had the look that we wanted, but it’s about details. We threw the ball to the back hip. Jordan’s not the type of guy that’s going to be able to catch a ball that’s thrown behind him and still be able to outrun the defense. We’ve just got to clean it up. The margin of error is really small.”
While Franklin is correct that the execution of the play was poor, a quick review of the tape shows that even if the ball were thrown correctly, Stout was extremely unlikely to outrun Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray, who had snuffed the play out almost immediately.
And so, after two drives into the Michigan red zone to start the game, the Nittany Lions came away with just three points. Shortly thereafter, the Wolverines found the end zone and took a 7-3 lead. Penn State would then spend the majority of the game playing catch-up.
After finally rallying to tie the contest, thanks in large part to a resurgent run game and the play of sophomore Keyvone Lee, the Nittany Lions would have a chance late to go up by a touchdown.
Transfers Arnold Ebiketie and Derrick Tangelo combined to force and recover a fumble by Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, setting the Nittany Lions up with the ball at the Wolverines’ 16-yard line with the score tied at 14-14 and 6:45 left in the contest.
Penn State’s offense proceeded to gain three yards on three plays and burn just 50 seconds off the block before a Stout field goal made it 17-14 with 5:55 remaining.
“Red zone,” Franklin said, flatly, when asked about the sequence. “We moved the ball down to the red zone. We had a turnover in the red zone. You’ve got to be able to score touchdowns. I’m not telling you anything you don’t know.”
While Franklin’s adamance about the need for touchdowns in the red zone was clear; his team didn’t heed his call and, like in the first half, was roundly punished.
Just over two minutes of game time later, McNamara hit tight end Erick All on a crossing pattern and All took advantage of two Nittany Lion defenders colliding, taking the ball 47 yards for the game-winning touchdown.
It’s a scene that’s become all-too-familiar for Penn State fans this season, particularly since the start of October. The Nittany Lions have failed to capitalize at the most important times of the game and, in turn, have had a once-promising season end up in the gutter.
For Franklin, it means a coach that just a month ago was in high demand, is now having to answer questions about a team that is just 10-9 since the start of the 2020 season.
Asked if the 10-9 record and the close losses are good enough, Franklin was clear.
“No,” he said. “But I’m proud of those guys in the locker room. I’m proud of the coaching staff. We’ll find a way to get a win next week.”
While the path back to success is doable for the at-times polarizing head coach, it’ll take more than just a win against a lowly Rutgers team in Beaver Stadium on Saturday.
