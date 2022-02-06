As if to emphasize the importance of safety in winter hiking, two hikers were rescued from Spaulding Mountain in Maine on the Appalachian Trail the last week of January.
According to the Bangor (ME) Daily News of January 26, the New York hikers had planned a 15-mile day-hike over Mt. Abraham, Spaulding Mountain and Sugarloaf Mountain, about 200 miles from the northern terminus of the 2,194-mile long Appalachian Trail. Starting at about 8 a.m., they soon found themselves in deep snow. Instead of turning back, they forged on in the dangerous conditions. As night started to fall, they had only covered about eight miles.
Since they were on a day-hike, they had wrongly figured they did not need food, water or special winter gear. As temperatures dropped into the single digits, they were fortunate to have had a phone signal and were able to call 911.
The pair had stopped at the Spaulding Mountain Lean-to, and were able to start a fire after calling 911. Wilderness officials climbed the mountain by snowmobile and snowshoes, where they met the hikers and walked with them back down the mountain. They arrived safely off the mountain at 1 a.m. the following morning.
Both hikers were fine, but might not have been had they not been able to get a phone signal, which is rare on the Appalachian Trail in most of Maine.
“Poor planning, coupled with poor decisions, stranded these hikers in very dangerous conditions,” said Game Warden Kyle Hladik. “They were fortunate we were able to get to them quickly.”
Be careful out there!
A local winter hike that will be less dangerous is being offered by the Physical Fitness Task Force of Healthy Adams County. The Task Force’s second winter hike of the 2022 season will take place on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 1:30 pm.
The two-mile hike will start at the Sachs Covered Bridge on Waterworks Road and meander over to the Eisenhower Farm. Participants should travel out Pumping Station Road to Waterworks Road and park along the road to the bridge. Overflow parking will be available on the south side of Waterworks Road at the nature center property.
The walk/hike will be led by Adams County Commissioner Marty Qually, and will parallel Marsh Creek over to the historic John Eisenhower Bridge. It will then cross Red Rock Road and wander along a farm road to the Eisenhower Farm. Ruthmary McIlhenny, a trustee of the Dwight Eisenhower Society, will meet the hiking group to share information about Ike and the farm as they walk along gravel paths and sidewalks around the Eisenhower Farm. The hike will then return to conclude at the covered bridge.
The hike is rated as easy, but be sure to wear proper layers and footwear. Snacks and water would be good to carry as well. The hike will be held rain or shine.
The area around the Eisenhower site and Sachs Bridge is wonderful for hiking and biking. Marsh Creek offers much wildlife to see, and further down Red Rock Road, where it crosses the creek, bald eagles have been spotted from time to time.
But the Gettysburg National Military Park (the battlefield) itself offers miles and miles of outstanding hiking opportunities, and winter hiking on the battlefield can be a special experience.
All of the park roads on the battlefield offer something of interest to the hiker or biker. From the United Seminary on Seminary Ridge, one can follow Confederate Avenue south to the Virginia Monument at Pickett’s Charge for an out and back 3.5 mile walk, or continue on to the Eisenhower Tower at Millerstown Road for an out and back 4.8 mile jaunt. If you were to continue on Confederate Avenue past the Round Tops to Hancock Avenue all the way around to Steinwehr Avenue and get back to the seminary through town, that would be a lengthy 8.3 mile route.
Some favorite routes for those on the north side of Gettysburg involve Barlow Knoll and the Peace Light. The paved path along Old Harrisburg Road leads to a left hand turn onto Howard Avenue, which cuts over to the Gettysburg College campus. That two-mile walk can be lengthened by a detour up to Oak Ridge, where you can pass by the Eternal Peace Light Memorial and walk the big loop in front of the monument. That loop is 1.5 miles in length and if walked from town could be a nice five-mile walk if Barlow Knoll is included.
And a favorite of walkers, cyclists and runners everywhere is Culp’s Hill. This one-way, winding road loop through the woods passes by Spangler’s Spring and summits Culp’s Hill. A rest stop at the top of the tower on the hill offers the best view of Gettysburg and the surrounding farms and woods, and is a pretty good workout as well. From the parking lot at the public school complex on Lefever Street, one can walk against vehicle traffic by following Wainwright Avenue up to the top of Culp’s Hill. The tower can easily be seen from Wainwright. Then follow Slocum Avenue down the hill and over to historic Spangler’s Spring. A left at the spring onto East Confederate will take you back to the school. The loop is three miles long, and likely the most peaceful road walk in town.
While the battlefield roads are nice, with mostly one-way traffic, hikers would be selling themselves short by just staying on the roads. The park is filled with miles and miles of trails that offer pastoral views, history, and peaceful quiet.
Well-groomed horse trails roughly parallel South Confederate Avenue, and a cut-through trail goes from the intersection of Emmitsburg Road and Confederate through the Slyder Farm. It then goes uphill to the middle of Big Round Top. A bit rougher trail circles Round Top, and then joins a trail that drops behind Little Round Top and works its way over near the Pennsylvania Monument.
The old trolley bed affords a nice flat walk in the Devil’s Den area, and there is a nice climb from that trail at the base of Devil’s Den up to the top of Big Round Top. This winding trail is a favorite workout of many, and is the most difficult climb on the battlefield.
Most of the trails are marked on Google Maps, and can give you some ideas of mixing trails and roads to give you the kind of walk you want. Or, if you are like me, find a trail, start walking and see where it takes you!
The battlefield is nice for taking a walk also because you are never far from a park road or people. It is a hard place to get lost, and your car is never more than a few miles away.
On the trails it is rare to see other people, as most seem to prefer walking on the roads. One bit of caution, when walking on most of the park trails, hikers are sharing the trail with horses at all times of the year. That is important to know because horses have the right of way. If a horse, or a line of horses, is approaching you the hiker, stop, step off the trail, and wait for them to pass by. Logically, a 1,000-pound animal should have the right of way!
It is great to travel to exotic wilderness areas to hike and camp, but it can be very rewarding to get your steps right in your own backyard. The battlefield and surrounding countryside offer outstanding paths and rural roads to enjoy while you are getting out and hiking in the great outdoors.
The next installment of On The Trail with Ed Riggs will appear in the Feb. 21st edition of the Times.
