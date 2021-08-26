There will be an unmistakable shade of green for the Black & Gold this fall.
After bidding farewell to a large group of experienced seniors last spring, the Canners are preparing to embark on the 2021 season with as many as five freshmen penciled in as starters. The youth movement is more by necessity as a pack of 13 ninth-grade players bring the Bville roster to just 26.
The youth movement is simply another in a line of challenges for the Canners, who will not be playing in Week 1 due to COVID protocols. Their season opener will take place on Friday, Sept. 3 at Camp Hill – without the benefit of a preseason scrimmage.
“It’s worrisome to go in without a scrimmage,” admitted head coach Brett Smyers. “We’re going against teams with multiple games under their belts and we’re stuck in the starting blocks. Last year it was all even.”
Despite the initial setback, Smyers remains optimistic heading into his second season at his alma mater.
“I think we’ve handled it well,” he said. “These upperclassmen that are dealing with all this and the constant setbacks have really stepped up and that’s encouraging to see. They’ve all come back smiling with great attitudes, ready to work every day. They’re having fun and that’s the way they should be.”
Biglerville returns only four starters on each side of the ball after posting a 2-5 mark last season. They lost all but five rushing attempts from last year, and those belonged to junior Colby Fulton who is a wideout. Kalen Sharrah, Josh Fulton and Sam Hurda combined for 1,126 yards and a dozen touchdowns in 2020.
With that trio gone, the Canners look to junior Luke Showers as the workhorse. Showers (5-9, 175) figures to shoulder the load in a backfield that will use interchangeable parts.
“I’m excited to see what he does,” said Smyers. “He was that fourth guy last year who didn’t get carries. He’s talented, strong and fast.”
Freshman Noah Fulton will also tote the rock from a number of slots in the backfield.
“He shows a lot of polish and poise as a runner,” said Smyers of the youngest of three Fulton brothers. “He has a lot of tendencies that Josh had.”
Directing the offense will be junior Seth Lady, who has a firm grasp of the packages Smyers is looking to run this fall.
“He’s shown that he can be a leader,” said Smyers of his quarterback. “He makes good decisions as far as where to go with the ball and keeping the guys on the same page. I trust him with the keys to the offense and with the ball in his hands.”
Lady has a pair of burners at his disposal in wideouts Colby Fulton and Caden Althoff. Fulton had three grabs for 76 yards and a score last year, while Althoff is a sprint star on the Canner track team, adding another dimension to the passing attack.
Ryan VanDyke, the lone senior on the squad, would have been the starting tight end had he not been asked to move to tackle. Smyers said the selflessness of VanDyke sets an example for the rest of the team.
“He has sacrificed a lot,” Smyers said. “Last year he was forced to play tackle when he should have been at tight end, same as this year. He was willing to slide over a spot and not touch the ball. He’s done a great job leading the team over the summer.”
Smyers said without a host of seniors, juniors such as Showers, Lady, Colby Fulton and Levi Roberts have all taken leadership roles.
Roberts lines up at center flanked by guards Mason Keiper and Tyson Taylor. VanDyke and freshman Daniel Lansdowne are the starting tackles. Roberts (6-0, 200) and Lansdowne (5-10, 235) are the only two players on the roster to tip the scales at 200 pounds.
With a sophomore and a pair of freshmen in the starting five up front, Smyers said patience will be preached as the season progresses.
“We need to do a good job as coaches with our scheme and not throw a ton at them at one time,” he said. “We’re working through different scenarios at a slower pace.”
The Canners will work off a 4-2-5 set on defense, with Roberts and VanDyke at the ends. Keiper and freshman Kyler Johnson, who checks in at 5-7, 140, will man the interior of the line.
Showers is the anchor at inside linebacker with Taylor and Daniel Neiderer expected to see plenty of live fire. Noah Fulton, Brody Conrad and Landon Taylor – all freshmen – will rotate at outside linebacker.
The secondary features speedsters Colby Fulton and Althoff at corner and Lady manning the deep third at safety.
“We can be as simple or as complex as we want to be,” said Smyers. “We have to be physical and get to the ball.”
Due to their COVID setback and a series of extremely hot days, Biglerville has yet to run a full-pad practice. Smyers said he’ll have a better handle on things after his squad goes with full contact.
“I’m eager to see how we tackle and get off blocks at first contact,” he said.
The delayed start could be a blessing in disguise as the young Canners continue to get their feet squarely under them. Smyers said he couldn’t ask for more in terms of their approach.
“They’ve all been positive and encouraging,” he noted. “I’m happy with where the offense is and how we’re executing. With that first group we can do some things. We have all these skill players that can be weapons and we can move them around to mix and match.”
