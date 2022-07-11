SOUTH PENN BASEBALL
Cashtown 5, Brushtown 4
Travis Black hustled home on a misplayed ground ball to cap the Pirates’ rally in the bottom of the seventh inning on Monday. Cashtown scored twice in its final at-bat to thwart Brushtown, which had plated four runs over the final two frames in inch ahead.
The Bulldogs (7-16-1) pushed three runs across the plate in the sixth, highlighted by Ethan Slusser’s two-out, two-run single. The Pirates went back up on top in the bottom of the inning when Kody Clausius singled home Tyler Reinert, who had reached on an error.
After the Bulldogs went in front with a single tally in the top of the seventh, Cashtown staged its winning rally. Brock Carpenter was hit by pitch to lead off the charge, and moved to third when Black’s bunt was mishandled. DJ Cool then plated Carpenter with a sacrifice fly to square the game.
After a walk to Dylan Ed, the Bulldogs made an error on a grounder by Reinert that scored Black with the winning run.
Cashtown starter Josh Berzonski was unhittable over four innings, racking up nine strikeouts without allowing a hit or issuing a free pass. Austin Kunkel relieved, and picked up the win.
For the Bulldogs, Ethan Slusser went the distance, working around six hits while allowing only two earned runs. Slusser also went 2-for-3 at the plate, while Klausius was 2-for-3 for the winners.
Brushtown 000 003 1 — 4 5 4
Cashtown 002 001 2 — 5 6 1
Slusser. Berzonski, Kunkel (5). WP: Kunkel. LP: Slusser. SO-BB: Slusser 4-4, Berzonski 9-0, Kunkel 2-3. 2B: B-J. Rickrode
Mason-Dixon 5, Frederick 0
Andrew Davis threw a four-hitter with nine strikeouts to push the Rebels past the Flying Dogs on Monday. Mason-Dixon improved to 14-13, climbing into fifth place ahead of Frederick (13-13).
Mason-Dixon 000 500 0 — 5 10 2
Frederick 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
Davis. Christenberry, Hughes (4). WP: Davis. LP: Christenberry. SO-BB: Davis 9-1, Christenberry 4-2, Hughes 1-0. 2B: MD-Kelch
South Penn League
Standings
Hagerstown Braves 25-0-1
Cashtown Pirates 20-4-1
Littlestown Dodgers 20-9-0
Biglerville Black Sox 15-13-0
Mason-Dixon Rebels 14-13-0
Frederick Flying Dogs 13-13-0
Hanover Raiders 13-13-1
New Oxford Twins 9-17-0
Brushtown Bulldogs 7-16-1
North Carroll Panthers 5-23-0
Shippensburg Stars 4-24-0
LEGION BASEBALL
Waynesboro 18, Biglerville 8
Josh Clapsaddle went 3-for-3 with a grand slam and five RBI as Waynesboro breezed past Biglerville in a five-inning game on Monday.
Biglerville (4-11) led 3-2 heading into the bottom of the second before Waynesboro (12-3) struck for six, five and five runs over the next three frames, respectively.
Izzy Reed joined Clapsaddle with a five-RBI night for Post 15, which rattled 15 hits.
Post 262 saw Gavin Althoff and Kolton Trimmer swat two hits apiece and Eli Weigle draw four free passes.
Biglerville 120 32 — 8 6 2
Waynesboro 265 5x — 18 15 4
Weigle, McAuliffe (3), Miller (4), Black (5). Butts, Hotchkiss (4). WP: Butts. LP: Weigle. SO-BB: Weigle 3-3, McAuliffe 1-3, Miller 1-0, Black 1-0, Butts 5-4, Hotchkiss 2-2. 2B: W-Beaver, Peck. 3B: W-Martin. HR: W-Clapsaddle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.