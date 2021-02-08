It is nearly impossible to see a smile behind a mask, but it was safe to say there were plenty of grinning Canners on Monday evening.
The Biglerville wrestling team stepped back on the mat in competition for the first time since Jan. 20 after going through a COVID quarantine period that threw the brakes on the season. With nearly three weeks between matches and a few starters sidelined for non-COVID reasons, Biglerville managed a split in its home twinbill against Littlestown and York Tech, losing to the Bolts (45-23) before drilling the Spartans (47-15).
But it was a triumphant return in the sense that wrestling has resumed, and wrestlers are back in business.
“It definitely slowed down some of our guys down as far as getting the kinks worked out before the postseason,” said Canner junior Levi Haines. “We just had to deal with at this point, it is what it is. Stinks for some of the guys but our team has done a really good job adjusting to it.”
The experience was foreign to all, including Biglerville head coach Ken Haines.
“The guys had workouts on their own over the quarantine period and that was a big help,” he said. “They didn’t come back totally out of shape. We had a game plan trying to get as sharp as we could and match-like as we could leading up to tonight. We had some success doing that.”
Ironically, Littlestown, which went through its own shutdown period, was first up in Biglerville’s return. Bolt head coach Andrew Polashuk knew what Monday’s opponent endured.
“You never want to see a team have to go through that,” he said. “The hardest thing is making sure your guys are conditioned and they’re ready to come out and wrestle a full six minutes. Wrestling is different than running, and it gets them out of routine, which is tough.”
After pins were traded at 285 and 106 to begin the match, with Connor Rankin doing the honors for Ltown (8-3) and Brody Gardner for Bville (3-6), the Bolts were off and running four falls in the next five bouts. Cameron Mingee (113), Barrett Zeigler (126), Diego Lagunas (132) and Connor Brown (138) all hung six on the board. The only thing breaking up the decisive run was Joey Ney’s 8-6 nod over Caden Rankin at 120.
Ney hit a double-leg shot for a takedown midway through the third period and struck again to take a 6-5 lead. Rankin knotted the bout late, but Ney swiftly countered a shot and secured a winning takedown with just two ticks left to take an 8-6 decision.
After Brown’s 18-second stick at 138, Levi Haines faced state qualifier Ayden Dillon at 145. Haines led 4-1 after two minutes, which served as a warm-up period for the two-time PIAA silver medalist. Haines unloaded in the second period with an 11-point barrage that include a leg-lace turn for three nearfall points.
Another takedown 17 seconds into the final frame sealed a 17-2 technical fall for Haines, a junior who is up three weight classes from last season.
“Going up in weight has always been something I’ve done; I’ve never been a big weight cutter,” he said. “It makes me feel better and the guys get slower as they get heavier.”
Mason Hurst used a single-leg shot to edge Gage Bishop, 2-0, in a 152-pound bout that featured matching rides over the final two periods, and the match was sealed when the Bolts received forfeits at 160 and 172.
Polashuk’s crew won’t get much rest with six matches slated between now and Saturday, including tri-meets on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.
“I feel like we’re looking tough,” he said. “Those guys looking at the postseason are ready to go. We have to get this regular season in, check some boxes, get our heads on right and make sure mentally we have everything lined up. Hopefully, some of these guys make some runs.”
Biglerville closed the night on a high note by dispatching York Tech. Ney (120) and Colby Fulton (138) provided fast falls, Bishop rang up a 17-2 tech fall at 152 and Josh Fulton ran an arm bar for his second stick of the night at 215.
Like Littlestown, Biglerville is sprinting to the finish line with six matches on the docket over the next five days, including a home date tonight with 14-2 West Perry.
“This is something new for us and new for me as a coach,” said Ken Haines. “We’ll get as much sleep as we can, eat well, stay hydrated and get on the mat. We’ll see how it is by Saturday afternoon.
“It’s definitely challenging but these guys like challenges, and you grow from them. That’s what we try to teach, be thankful for those challenges and grow as people from those challenges.”
Contact Josh Martin at jmartin@gettysburgtimes.com. Follow on Twitter at @JoshMartin33
Littlestown 45, Biglerville 23
285-Connor Rankin (L) p. Johnny Sanchez, 2:46; 106-Brody Gardner (B) p. Peyton Welch, :37; 113-Cameron Mingee (L) p. Ben Wright, 3:50; 120-Joey Ney (G) d. Caden Rankin, 8-6; 126-Barrett Zeigler (L) p. Isael Sanchez, 3:35; 132-Diego Lagunas (L) p. Sean Sneed, 5:35; 138-Connor Brown (L) p. Colby Fulton, :18; 145-Levi Haines (B) tf. Ayden Dillon, 4:17 (18-3); 152-Mason Hurst (L) d. Gage Bishop, 2-0; 160-Ian Donihue (L) fft; 172-Dakota Kroft (L) fft; 189-Sam Hurda (B) d. Thomas Carruci, 5-0; 215-Josh Fulton (B) p. Jeremy Gebhart, 1:36
Biglerville 47, York Tech 15
106-Gardner (B) fft; 113-Wright (B) fft; 120-Ney (B) p. Gotwols, :17; 126-Butler (YT) p. Kyle McGarry, 5:33; 132-Williamson (YT) d. Sneed, 10-4; 138-Colby Fulton (B) p. Edick, :38; 145-Haines (B) p. Whitacre, 2:32; 152-Bishop (B) tf. Smock, 5:21 (17-2); 160-no contest; 172-no contest; 189-Nieves (YT) p. Hurda, 5:14; 215-J. Fulton (B) p. Markel, 1:00; 285-J. Sanchez (B) fft
