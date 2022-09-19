SOCCER
Gettysburg’s Anna Crawford leaps to play a ball away from a Big Spring defender during Monday’s Mid-Penn match at Warrior Stadium. The Warriors blanked the Bulldogs, 4-0. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

With a big matchup against co-division leader Greencastle-Antrim looming on Wednesday, Gettysburg wanted to take of business in short order against visiting Big Spring on Monday evening.

The Warriors did just that, breezing past the Bulldogs, 4-0, in Mid-Penn Colonial girls’ soccer action at Warrior Stadium.

