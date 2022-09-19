With a big matchup against co-division leader Greencastle-Antrim looming on Wednesday, Gettysburg wanted to take of business in short order against visiting Big Spring on Monday evening.
The Warriors did just that, breezing past the Bulldogs, 4-0, in Mid-Penn Colonial girls’ soccer action at Warrior Stadium.
Gettysburg (4-3, 4-1) netted a pair of goals in each half and held the visitors without a shot on goal or corner in the entire match.
“We were focused on getting some rest for our starters,” senior Alivia Colgan said. “We’ve been going hard with four games last week, so we wanted to score early and get some rest for Greencastle on Wednesday.”
Colgan had a go-at-goal just over five minutes into the contest that was turned away by sophomore keeper Masslyn Enck, but that didn’t discourage her one bit.
“I told their keeper that she’s a really nice player,” Gettysburg head coach John Colgan said. “She made some nice saves tonight and when we played them the first time.”
Colgan got the hosts on the board off an assist from junior Izzy Gaydon at the 31:42 mark of the opening half. Gaydon took the ball down the left side toward the end line and sent a cross to Colgan, right in front of the net for the tap-in finish.
At the 13:25 mark, Colgan doubled her side’s advantage with a marker off an assist from classmate Brooke Leedy. Leedy crossed a ball from right to center, where Colgan settled it, cut to the right with it and let it rip.
“We wanted to try to score early and have an opportunity to play a lot of our girls,” John Colgan said. “We were able to play all of our varsity girls and our three swing girls, who play JV and varsity, a good bit tonight.”
Just under 10 minutes into the second half, Colgan returned the favor to Gaydon with a drop pass from the end line that Gaydon went to the top shelf from 15 yards for a 3-0 lead with 30:30 to go.
“We want Alivia to shoot when the opportunity is there, but we don’t want her to force shots, either,” John Colgan said. “We want her to create chances for everyone else, too. Because that will make us harder to defend. Teams can’t sell out to stop her if we have other players capable of scoring.”
Senior Anna Crawford put a bow on the scoring with a penalty kick goal with 2:44 remaining in the match. She was given the chance following a Bulldog handball in the box and cashed in with a top shelf marker.
Gettysburg used three keepers — senior Lydia Floreck, along with sophomores Addy Dunlop and Sophia Willard — to earn the team’s third clean sheet of the campaign.
“Can we get our defensive shape and our defensive unit working together — our keeper, our backline and our holding mids all working as one?” John Colgan said. “It’s a big puzzle and you don’t know what the end result will be. We keep tweaking things and I think we’re getting a little bit better every day.”
Wednesday’s match with the Blue Devils is on the road at 4 p.m. The Warriors’ following match is with the other co-division leader, Boiling Springs, at home next Tuesday at 6 p.m.
“We’re improving every game,” Alivia Colgan said. “If we can hold our ground and stay competitive against the top teams, we’ll continue to get better.”
Colgan’s two markers give her 11 on the season.
Big Spring 0 0 — 0
Gettysburg 2 2 — 4
Goals: G-Alivia Colgan 2, Izzy Gaydon, Anna Crawford. Assists: G-Brooke Leedy, Gaydon, Colgan. Shots: BS-0; G-10. Corners: BS-0; G-4. Saves: BS-Maslynn Enck (6); G-Lydia Floreck (0), Addy Dunlop (0), Sophia Willard (0). JV: Gettysburg 0, Big Spring 0
