We in Adams County are fortunate to have woods, streams, lakes and other natural settings that abound just a short journey from our home. And we are fortunate to have hiking clubs and interest groups that feed our need for nature.
The Physical Fitness Task Force of Healthy Adams County is offering two guided Fall Fitness Hikes. These fully-guided hikes are open to beginner and seasoned hikers alike. CDC guidelines for outdoor activities will be followed, and walks are held rain or shine.
The first hike is Saturday, Nov. 13th at 10 am on the Elizabeth DiNunzio Trail at Mount St. Mary’s University. Hikers will meet at the intersection of Parking Lots A and B by the Athletic Center, 16300 Emmitsburg Rd, Emmitsburg, MD. The 2-3 mile trail is relatively flat and is constructed of either gravel or sidewalk. It is considered an easy hike.
The second hike will take place on Sunday, Nov. 28th at 1:30 pm at the Slyder Farm and Big Round Top in Gettysburg National Military Park. The group will meet at the parking area on Confederate Ave. just north of the entrance to the Eisenhower Farm. This beautiful 2-4 mile hike in the woods is rated moderate difficulty.
An optional, steeper trip up to the top of Big Round Top is available. For more information, contact Betsy Meyer at Ejmeyer99@hotmail.com.
One of the paragons of the state park system, and one that is most accessible to Gettysburg, is Pine Grove Furnace State Park.
Pine Grove Furnace is many things – it is a hiker haven with miles and miles of trails in and through the park, it is home to two lakes, it is full of history, and it is easy to get to.
Less than a half hour drive, Pine Grove Furnace is just a hop, skip, and a jump from downtown Gettysburg. The best route is to go north on Rt. 34 through Biglerville. Bear left to go into Bendersville, and from the square there, go 1.4 miles to Bendersville-Pine Grove Furnace Rd. Turn right and travel over the mountain and right into the park.
The park itself is dedicated to the history of the old Pine Grove furnace, which operated between 1764 and 1895. A few buildings remain from that time, including the Ironmaster’s Mansion, the Paymaster’s House, the old grist mill (now the Appalachian Trail Museum), and the general store and stables. The only remaining evidence of the iron works is the ruins of the original furnace stack.
The old railroad bed, which carried the tracks that allowed trains to come in and carry out the iron that was made, is still there, minus the tracks. The old line goes north away from the furnace stack to the main line near Carlisle Pike (Rt. 34). This main line is the same line that goes into Gettysburg.
After the furnace closed down, and before the tracks were removed, an amusement park was built about a quarter-mile north of Fuller Lake. This park contained pavilions, swings, and a merry-go-round. Visitors would ride the train in, and spend a day in the woods. In 1934 the Girl Scouts built a pool, just off the old railroad bed.
The remains of the pool and the pavilions can be easily seen from the Kopenhaver Trail, which loops through the main part of the park. That trail can be easily accessed from Fuller Lake, as the loop begins right across the old ballfields across Mountain Creek from the lake. It is a one-mile circuit that goes up and down along Toms Run and Mountain Creek, before looping back up and around the hill to return to the field.
Another well-liked trail is the 1.4-mile (one-way) Mountain Creek Trail that can be accessed from Old Railroad Bed Rd. or by crossing a bridge connecting the Kopenhaver. Mountain Creek Trail ends about 200 meters from the parking lot for Pole Steeple.
Not actually in the park is the Pole Steeple Trail. It is a very popular route that travels from the parking lot at Laurel Lake right up the side of the mountain to the Pole Steeple rocks. It is less than a mile to the top, and has a moderate grade. This blue-blazed trail is very well-traveled (crowded) on any nice weekend, but it affords a pretty nice view of Laurel Lake and the mountains to the west of Pine Grove Furnace.
At the top, one can access another blue-blazed trail to walk about a quarter mile to the Appalachian Trail. A right hand turn at that point will take you right back to the furnace stack past Fuller Lake.
On Aug. 7 of this year, Lois Grim, an active 90-year old from Table Rock, completed a ‘bucket list’ item to climb Pole Steeple, which she had never done. She hiked right up from the parking lot to the top. Her grandson, Jebb Nelson, who is the boys’ soccer coach at Biglerville High School, reports that when she got back to the bottom, completing her hike, she waved her hands in the air and gave a fist pump!
A very nice hike would be to park at the Furnace Stack Pavilion, hike towards Fuller Lake and access the Kopenhaver Trail. Take the right fork of the Kopenhaver loop and then cross the bridge over Mountain Creek. There you can get on the Mountain Creek Trail, and take it to the Pole Steeple Trail. At the top, go over to the A.T., turn right, and follow the white blazes back to your car. That entire route is about six miles and gives a good feeling for the Appalachian Trail when coming down from Pole Steeple.
Another favorite is the Buck Ridge Trail, which travels six miles (one-way) from Pine Grove Furnace to Kings Gap State Park. It is a well-maintained trail, with moderate grade in places, and it is a very nice, wide footpath. It is also marked with mile markers, so you could just walk 2-3 miles and turn around if you wish, or if you are in shape and feeling good, you could hike all the way to Kings Gap and back. Many people will hike in a group or with a partner, leaving a car at Kings Gap and another car at Pine Grove Furnace. The six-mile trek is beautiful, especially in the fall
There are also miles and miles of dirt bike trails which are very hikeable, but I do not suggest hiking those on a nice weekend, or you will be constantly getting out of the way of the dirt bikes and ATVs. But on a weekday, these can afford a wilderness feeling as you hike up and down and all around on these paths. These trails are not right in Pine Grove Furnace, but can be easily accessed from the parking lot at the top of the mountain on Bendersville-Pine Grove Rd.
Fuller Lake was the original iron ore pit for Pine Grove Furnace, and when the furnace closed down, it was allowed to fill up from the ground springs below. It is about 75 feet deep at the deepest, but the swimming area, which is guarded in season, reaches a depth of about eight feet and is roped off before it gets over one’s waist level. Because of the depth of the lake and the fact that it is ground-water fed, the water is colder than most ponds at this altitude. It has a nice beach, and is a swimming-only lake.
Laurel Lake, at the other end of the park, about two miles from Fuller, is nice as well but often the lily pads take over the majority of the lake. It is larger than Fuller and allows canoes, kayaks, and fishing boats, but the swim beach is large and roped off. It doesn’t get any deeper than five feet in the swimming area, but it does not have lifeguards. Hiking from one lake to the other and back along the old railroad bed is a nice hike with no rocks, roots, or hills.
The Appalachian Trail Museum is housed in the old grist mill at the center of the park, and is an area treasure. Founded in 2010, the museum is the only one of its kind, honoring and displaying a national scenic trail, in the country. The Museum will close its doors for the season on Oct. 31, and this column will feature the A.T. Museum in a future issue when the Museum opens up in March for the 2022 season.
Pine Grove Furnace is a sweet spot for outdoor lovers. Cindy Dunn, the Secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, said during a presentation at Pine Grove Furnace in 2015, that the park is her favorite park in the state system. High praise, given the quality of the state parks in Pennsylvania. And it is right in our own backyard.
The next installment of On The Trail with Ed Riggs will appear in the Nov. 8 edition of the Gettysburg Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.