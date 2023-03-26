The Gettysburg College men’s golf team needed a match of cards but prevailed, capturing the team title at the McDaniel Spring Invitational, opening the spring season with a round of 299 at The Bridges Golf Club.
THE LEADERS
• Patrick Kilcoyne won the individual title with a round of three-under par 69. He was the only golfer in the field of 90 to finish under par, besting the field by three strokes.
FOR THE FOES
• Dickinson matched Gettysburg with a round of 299. The title was decided on a collective match of cards, taking until the third handicap hole to break the tie. The Bullets were a collective one-under par on the 558-yard par-5 while the Red Devils were one-over par.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Daniel Suter finished tied for seventh overall with a round of 75.
• Cam Deiuliis made his season debut with a round of 77 to place tied for 15th overall.
• Thibault Eelen carded a round of 78 to finish tied for 21st.
• Sean Engler registered a score of 81 to finish tied for 44th.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Patrick Kilcoyne’s round of 69 was his first collegiate sub-par round. The round of 69 was also a tournament record.
• It was the third tournament victory of the season for the Bullets, who debuted in the coaches’ poll at No. 22 on Friday.
• It is the second time Gettysburg has won the McDaniel Spring Invitational and first time since 2016. The tournament serves as the backup for the NCAA automatic qualifier if the entirety of the conference championship cannot be contested on Apr. 28-30 at Waynesboro Country Club.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action at the Hershey Cup at Hershey Country Club on Sunday and Monday. Tee times begin at 9 a.m. both days.
WOMEN’S GOLF: After having the first round cancelled due to heavy rains in the morning, Gettysburg posted a round of 360 in the only round of the McDaniel Spring Invitational on Sunday at The Bridges Golf Club to win the team title.
THE LEADERS
• Caroline Kurtt finished as part of a four-way tie for third with a round of 89 to lead the Bullets.
• Mia Wilutis matched her teammate with a round of 89 in her first round of the season.
FOR THE FOES
• St. John Fisher finished
second among the four teams that posted a team score with a round of 377.
• Stevenson’s Casey Oppenheimer won the tournament for the second straight season with a score of 79.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Natalie Boyd placed seventh in the field with a round of 90.
• Ava Nicole Markunas finished eighth, carding a score of 92.
• Abby McMonagle was tied for 10th with a round of 96.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Gettysburg won the invitational for the fourth straight time.
NEXT UP
The Bullets return to action in a match-play tournament against Elizabethtown at Hanover Country Club on Wednesday. The round begins at 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL: Randolph-Macon, ranked 10th in the latest NFCA coaches’ poll, jumped out to two-run leads after the first innings of both games to sweep Gettysburg on Sunday. The Yellow Jackets took the opener 8-0 in the sixth inning and completed the sweep, 8-2.
THE LEADERS
• Allegra DeCandia was one of three Bullets (9-7-1) with two or more hits on the day. She had a knock in each game and also drew a walk.
• Giovanna Komst had two of the four hits in game one and added a third knock in game two.
• Carlie Goldstein recorded two hits and an RBI in game two.
FOR THE FOES
• Olivia Owens recorded six hits on the day to pace the Yellow Jackets (14-4), who pounded out 21 hits in the twinbill.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• In Game 1, Gracie Ellis retired Gettysburg in order in the top of the first before Amanda Lanyon started the bottom of the frame with the first of three straight hits. After a fielder’s choice prevented the first run from scoring, Olivia Owens singled up the middle to plate Naomi Sadler and Ellis helped her own cause with a bases-loaded walk for a 2-0 lead.
• Randolph-Macon started the second with three straight singles again before a two-out, bases-clearing double from Owens made it a 5-0 game.
• Nikki Caesar then came on in relief in the circle and retired 11 of the first 13 batters she faced. Lanyon then reached on a bunt single with one out in the sixth before stealing second. After a double from Sadler put runners at second and third, Rilee Baughan singled up the middle to score both runners and Owens dropped a two-out single into left to plate the run-rule run.
• In Game 2, Lauren O’Leary reached on an error to lead off the game before moving to second on a passed ball and scoring on a one-out Carlie Goldstein single for a 1-0 lead.
• A Lanyon walk and Sadler bunt single put the first two on the bottom of the inning, however, before a two-out infield singled from Owens tied the game. Kiley Lamberth and Reagan Hill added RBI singles for a 3-1 lead.
• The Bullets closed to within 3-2 in the fourth. Allegra DeCandia, Giovanna Komst and Maddie Murphy put together three straight singles to start the inning. After a fielder’s choice cut down the run at the plate, an Olivia Moser sacrifice fly closed the deficit to one.
• Three walks and two hit batters in the fifth contributed to five runs in the bottom of the fifth for the final margin.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Gracie Ellis went the distance in game one with six strikeouts for the Yellow Jackets while Rilee Baughan matched her with a complete-game, six-strikeout performance in the nightcap.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action at home against York on Tuesday. The first game of the doubleheader begins at 3 p.m.
