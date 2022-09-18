What did you do on your summer vacation? This is the classic first assignment of the school year among young students, and the answers are usually pretty much the same: We went to the beach, I played with my cousins at the pool, my whole family and I hiked the Appalachian Trail.
What?
Christian Thomas, along with his mom and her boyfriend, went about doing the unimaginable when they set out on the Appalachian Trail intent on hiking the entire footpath in one calendar year. In June 2013, the three traveled to Harper’s Ferry, WV from their home in Colorado and began hiking north to Maine. Their hike would be a ‘flip-flop’, meaning they would head back to Harper’s after Maine, and continue south to Georgia to complete the trail.
The family started the southern half of their hike in early October, and completed their trek in January of 2014. In doing so, Christian, or ‘Buddy Backpacker’ as he had become known, became the youngest hiker to ever complete the trail on his own two feet.
Mom did not complete the hike, and she actually never intended to. After about 400 miles, someplace in New York, she stopped walking and became the family driver. She managed the hike, getting food, carrying supplies like tent and sleeping bags, and doing everything she could to keep Buddy Backpacker and his ‘step-dad’ moving. Not having to carry heavy packs was helpful to the duo, but they still had to walk the five million steps of the A.T. on their own.
Buddy had a stuffed bear that he did carry with him, and he slept with it every night, helping him complete the Appalachian Trail at five years old.
Such an undertaking served to inspire other families to try out such a ‘vacation’. In 2014, the Kallin family of Maine completed the A.T. in a thru-hike that only took them five months to complete. That is fast for the average fit person, much less an entire family.
Dave and Emily Kallin took their son and daughter, aged 9 and 7, and dog on the trail. The couple had completed a thru-hike together in 2002, and as they started their family and it grew, they often went out into the woods for hikes together. They came up with the crazy family-hike idea for a summer vacation, and by all appearances it was the trip of a lifetime. The kids had to get permission to miss the last two months of school in the spring, and amazingly, only missed two days of school as it got started in the fall.
A remarkable chronicle of the Kallin’s journey can be found on their family website at kallinfamily.com.
The largest family ever to complete the trail did so in 2018. The Crawford family, all eight of them, started in Georgia in early March and finished five months and a week later atop Mt. Katahdin in Maine. Well, not exactly on top of Mt. Katahdin.
Ben and Kami Crawford had the idea of taking all six of their children, ages 2 to 16, on the trip of a lifetime. Through many trials and tribulations, as one can imagine, the family trekked at an amazing pace through the 14 states that make up the A.T. The two-year-old, of course, did not walk most of the way, but was carried in a backpack. That meant that the weight and bulk of the family supplies for eight, had to be carried by six.
As the Crawfords moved north, the kids got more and more confident, stronger, and more motivated. When they got to Katahdin on August 9, they were ready for the ultimate summit.
However, in Baxter State Park, where Katahdin is located, there is a strict age limit for those who wish to hike above tree line. And 2-year-old Ranier fell well below that limit. This meant that the family could not summit the final peak as a family, after having hiked over 2,180 miles together. The clan took a vote, and they decided unanimously that if Ranier was not allowed to summit, then none of them would summit.
That family decision made the Crawfords legends in some people’s books. While they had to stop just two miles short of actual completion, a friend surprised them at the tree line with a replica of the sign that sits atop the actual summit. It was ‘Ranier-sized’, and made the family realize how much the journey was the destination, rather than the actual summit. A group of fellow thru-hikers had delayed their own summit of Katahdin to wait for and cheer for the Crawfords as they finished their hike.
The Crawfords have an entertaining YouTube channel telling the story of their hike, called Fight For Together.
In 2019, Chris and Jamie Malone embarked on an A.T. thru-hike with their four girls, with the purpose of being able to provide “an unmatched connection to nature as well as an educational and service experience that will stay with them, define them, and carry them to be confident, connected, and community-oriented leaders of the future.”
Dad Chris, whose trail name is Papa Bear, and Mom Jamie made the hike about charity and service, as they, and each of their girls, picked particular charities to raise money for. The family raised funds dependent on them completing their hike, and they hiked for those charities.
At the time, their girls were 5, 7, 10, and 12 years old. The 5-year-old, Sabina, or ‘Baby Bunny’, turned six on the trail, and at the time she was the youngest female ever to have completed the hike.
The Malone family has a nice website that follows their hike at awaking-dreams.com.
In 2020, the Covid year, when the Appalachian Trail Conservancy asked hikers to leave the trail and complete their hikes at a later date, the Netteburg family figured out a way to safely complete the trail. The Netteburgs, mom Danae, dad Olen and four children, ages 4, 7, 9, and 11, started in February, before Covid was a thing, and then ended up hopping around on the trail. They used their van and a borrowed camper a lot in order to skip spending a lot of time in towns. They were very careful to respect quarantines in the small towns along the trail.
Perhaps most significant was the fact that the youngest, Juniper, or ‘Beast’, became the youngest thru-hiker ever, passing Buddy Backpacker for the honor. Unfortunately, since the Conservancy had essentially closed the trail in 2020, it does not officially recognize any person’s thru-hike from that year, so Beast’s efforts go unnoted in any official aspect.
Harvey Sutton is a kid that likes the outdoors. His parents, Josh and Cassie Sutton, started Harvey hiking as soon as he could walk. He took to the woods and loves spending time there. The Suttons decided to give the Appalachian Trail a shot in 2021, and Harvey was as excited as Mom and Dad.
When the family started their hike in January, 2021, Harvey was just four years old. When they finished in August, he had turned five, and had become the youngest thru-hiker ever.
Fellow hikers gave Harvey the trail name of ‘Little Man’. Little Man developed quite a following last summer, with hikers bragging about the fact that they had met and hiked with him. When the family reached Pine Grove Furnace, about nine miles north of the trail’s halfway point, the A.T. Museum made quite a fuss about him, and volunteers were enamored of his smile and happy-go-lucky attitude.
What did Little Man do when he completed his months-long trek? He started kindergarten.
While these hiking families have accomplished some serious achievements, none of them set out to break any records. Every family had its share of negative comments from social media trolls, as can be expected, but every family dismissed those comments. These families all have a confidence in their special bond, and in how such an achievement will have positive effects on the kids as they grow up.
For more information on each of these stories, just Google them. There is a lot of good information on these remarkable hikers and families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.