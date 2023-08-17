Smitley on the loose

Fairfield’s Dominic Smitley carries the ball during a game last season. The senior is expected to start at running back and middle linebacker for the Knights in 2023. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times).

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

New head coach Larry Devilbiss is aiming to turn the football program at Fairfield into a winner, and he knows that it’s going to take time. But that’s not dampening his ambitions.

Devilbiss was appointed the new head coach in July, after Jake Johnson resigned after being named to the position in March. Johnson was to replace Jason Thurston, who had resigned after five seasons last November.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.