New head coach Larry Devilbiss is aiming to turn the football program at Fairfield into a winner, and he knows that it’s going to take time. But that’s not dampening his ambitions.
Devilbiss was appointed the new head coach in July, after Jake Johnson resigned after being named to the position in March. Johnson was to replace Jason Thurston, who had resigned after five seasons last November.
“Culture takes years to build and develop,” Devilbiss said. “But the excitement level is high and we had excellent attendance at our offseason activities.”
After employing the Wing-T offense under Thurston, Devilbiss plans to switch things up to the spread offense to utilize the athletes that he has at his disposal.
“We’re not physically big, but what we are is really fast,” he said. “We’ve got eight guys that can really run and catch the ball and we want to take advantage of that.”
The new boss is hoping to improve on the offensive production that saw the team hit double digits just four times in 10 games and finish the year averaging 11 ppg and 193 yards of total offense.
Junior running back Stephen Higgs, who ran for 661 yards and four scores last season, is back and could be the bell cow of the backfield once again and is looking forward to a new offensive scheme.
“It’s a challenge and something new. You have to adapt and keep moving forward,” Higgs said. “I’ve been playing in the Wing-T since I was little, so I’m thrilled to play in something different.”
Senior left tackle Dylan Hanvey gave a lineman’s perspective on the shift in philosophy.
“Blocking-wise, it’s easier,” Hanvey said. “There’s less calls and adjustments to make.”
Higgs is joined in the backfield by seniors Dominic Smitley (223 yards, 2 TDs) and Cam Bryant (177 yards).
Junior quarterback Jayden Bell, a star on the Knights ’ baseball team, is back after choosing not to play as a sophomore and Devilbiss is excited about the possibilities with Bell.
“We’ve got speed, but Jayden is probably the fastest guy we’ve got,” he said. “He’s got a strong arm and he’s athletic enough that we may want to line him up somewhere other than quarterback to get him the ball at times, too.”
That’s where last year’s signal caller, senior Wyatt Kuhn, comes in. He could see some time to give the opposition a different look.
Higgs is the leading returning ball catcher, as he reeled in 12 passes for 146 yards and a score, while Smitley snagged four balls, and Bryant and senior Eli Kritsburg each had two receptions.
Kuhn is expected to be part of the receiving corps, along with senior Jackson Reinke, sophomores Eddie Eichenlaub and Noah Davis and freshmen Cayden Elwood and Jacob Devilbiss.
“If teams want to pack the box against us, we won’t hesitate to throw the ball,” Devilbiss said. “Try to get the ball in the hands of our athletes and let them make things happen.”
Hanvey, a tight end last season, will anchor the line from his left tackle post and he’ll be joined by sophomore Austin Snyder at left guard and sophomore Lincoln Kearchner at right guard. Senior Layne Clabaugh and Kritsberg are battling for the center spot, while Kritsberg and sophomore Wyatt Taylor are dueling for the right tackle position.
Up front on defense, Hanvey and Kritsberg are the ends, with Kearchner, Snyder and senior Hayden Supnik handling the interior linemen reps.
Bryant, Davis and Eichenlaub are the outside backers and Higgs and Smitley are pegged to play inside.
Smitley stands 5-foot-3 and fears no one.
“I’ve never seen anyone like Dom at his size,” Devilbiss said. “He’s fearless. He just wants to go out there and hit people.”
Reinke, Devilbiss and sophomore Nathan Davis will hold down the corner spots in the secondary and Kuhn will man the single safety spot.
Kuhn will also take care of the punting and place kicking. He made six extra points and a field goal last season.
The Knights qualified for the Class 1A district championship game last season and have an excellent shot to do so once again. Defending state champion Steel-High figures to be one of the participants and Fairfield could be the other, if it beats out Millersburg in the three-team field.
“If we go .500 this year, we’ve exceeded a lot of expectations,” Devilbiss said. “Our health will determine how well we do. If we don’t suffer too many injuries, we can be competitive and give ourselves a chance to win games.”
The Knights have 22 players right now, which is right around the norm for them.
The season kicks off at Juniata Valley next Friday and Devilbiss feels that his team has a good shot to begin 1-0.
“I’ve talked to their coach on the phone and they seem to be a pretty similar team to what we are,” he said.
Week 2 brings the home opener against Eastern York, then a road trip to Hamburg, before kicking off their YAIAA-3 slate in Week 4.
“We’d like to have a winning season, but it starts with improving every single day,” Higgs said. “We all need to keep striving to get better every day.”
Hanvey added, “The guys seem to be more motivated than they have in the past. We had a much better showing at our offseason activities and in the weight room.”
FAIRFIELD KNIGHTS
2023 Schedule
8/25 Fairfield at Juniata Valley
9/1 Eastern York at Fairfield
9/8 Fairfield at Hamburg
9/15 Fairfield at Biglerville
9/22 Hanover at Fairfield
9/29 Fairfield at Littlestown
10/6 Bermudian Springs at Fairfield
10/14 Fairfield at York Tech
10/20 York Catholic at Fairfield
10/27 Fairfield at Delone Catholic
2022 Results
Eastern York 24, Fairfield 7
Fairfield 25, Biglerville 7
Hanover 56, Fairfield 19
Littlestown 13, Fairfield 6
Bermudian Springs 33, Fairfield 7
Fairfield 27, York Tech 7
York Catholic 17, Fairfield 10
Delone Catholic 42, Fairfield 7
District 3 Class 1A Playoffs
Steel-High 62, Fairfield 6
2022 Stat Pack
(Times Area rank in parentheses)
OFFENSE
Scoring
11.4 points per game (6th)
Rushing
135.0 yards per game (5th)
Passing
58.4 yards per game (6th)
Total Offense
193.4 yards per game (6th)
DEFENSE
Scoring
31.8 points per game (7th)
Rushing
186.4 yards per game (4th)
Passing
114.4 yards per game (6th)
Total Defense
300.8 yards per game (5th)
Turnover Ratio
23 giveaways, 14 takeaways: -9 (6th)
Individual Leaders
Rushing: Stephen Higgs 132 carries, 661 yards, 4 TDs
Receiving: Andrew Koons 14 receptions, 222 yards, 1 TD
Passing: Wyatt Kuhn 41-for-91, 512 yards, 3 TDs, 9 INTs
Scoring: Stephen Higgs 5 TDs, 1 2-pt. - 32 points
