There wasn’t a whole lot that went well for the Delone Catholic Squires on Friday night as they hosted Greencastle-Antrim in an inter-league matchup.
The Squires played a tough game, certainly the best they have played this season, but they were out-manned and out-sized and dropped a 35-21 decision to the Blue Devils.
The game was delayed for an hour and 45 minutes in the second quarter due to lightning that passed through the area. Play did not resume until nearly 9:30.
But worse for Delone, quarterback Denver Ostrum got sandwiched while getting sacked in the third quarter as the Squires were trying to get something going to tie the game. The extent of his injury was not known after the game, but he was down on the field for approximately 20 minutes before being carted off by medical personnel.
The Squires were not the same on offense after the injury.
The game started with Delone (0-3) having a great defensive series, forcing a quarterback fumble. Greencastle quarterback Logan Alvey, who completed 18 of 31 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown, got smacked by Gino Giraffa, who recovered the ball at the Delone 47-yard line. The Squires then marched 53 yards in seven plays to take a 7-0 lead. Gage Zimmerman, who led the Squires with 83 yards on 14 carries, was the main man on the initial drive, with dynamic runs of 14 and 22 yards before his three-yard plunge to paydirt. Nolan Kruse tacked on the first on his three extra points.
But Greencastle fought back on its next possession. The Squires held their lead through the end of the first period, but a 14-play drive, including a nice mix of pass and run by the Blue Devils, ended with a Surzano Solomon five-yard run to even the score.
Delone struck almost immediately to counter the Devils’ score, as Ostrum dropped back for his first pass attempt of the game. Perhaps catching Greencastle off guard with the drop back, he connected on a 37-yard pass play to Levi Hohenstein down to the Greencastle 18-yard line. Two plays later, Brady Dettinburn would not be denied on a fun 16-yard run that put Delone back on top. The Squires and their fans were flying high.
Kruse launched his ensuing kickoff to the Blue Devil three-yard line where Trenton Merillat caught it and began the game’s most electric play. Merillat was up to the 30 before he met any Squires, and he burst through a small gap that gave him just enough room to get past the back line of defense. His 97-yard kickoff return gave the lead right back to the Devils, and effectively burst Delone’s balloon.
Greencastle had a nice drive going with 4:45 to go in the second quarter, when a huge strike of lightning lit up the sky. The game was called and everyone evacuated the stadium. When things got going again, Delone stuffed running back Logan Shifflet, then the Devils had a false start. But with the ball on the Delone 15, on third and seven, Alvey hit Carter Coons for 13 yards down to the two. Alvey finished it off with a quarterback keeper, and the Devils went into halftime up 21-14.
After Gage Zimmerman took the second half kickoff back 38 yards to the Squires’ 40, he rushed for two more. Then Ostrum lofted a perfect ball high into the still-flashing sky and Hohenstein leapt and split two defenders to come down with the ball. His 15-yard run after the catch tied the game, 21-21, and Delone was on the warpath.
On its ensuing possession, Greencastle got a great run from Solomon to the Squire 36, but Delone forced a fourth-and-seven from their 33, and things were looking like a movie script for the Squires. Alas, Alvey dropped back, then was forced out of the pocket. Just as he approached the line of scrimmage, he pulled up and threw a high ball that Blake Diller pulled down and took into the end zone. The 33-yard touchdown play put the Blue Devils up 28-21.
Delone got the ball back with just under nine minutes to go in the third, and got their first penalty of the game to put the Squires at third-and-10 from their own 35. Ostrum dropped back to pass, but had no chance to get rid of the ball and was brought down hard by a host of Blue Devils, incurring the injury.
In the fourth quarter the Squires tried but could not get anything going on offense after the loss of their quarterback. Greencastle put one last drive together to put the nail in the coffin. Alvey hit on four passes for 35 yards, and Solomon ran twice for 22 more, before Shifflet lumbered in from four yards out to seal the deal.
Delone, now 0-3 for the second year in a row, will try to get on the winning track next week as it opens YAIAA-3 play, hosting York Tech on Friday night. Greencastle improves to 3-0 and will travel to Waynesboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.