The victorious coach in Friday night’s triple overtime win over host Gettysburg at Warrior Stadium said it best.
“It was an ESPN instant classic,” said Waynesboro boss Josh Sprenkle of his club’s 55-49 triumph. “What an unbelievable game. Coach Heiser always has his kids ready to play. This has been a great rivalry over the years. It’s usually a one-score game. We didn’t play last season due to COVID, but with Gettysburg joining the Mid-Penn Conference next year, the competition will get even bigger. We thought we were well-conditioned but I don’t know if you’re ever ready for something like this.”
Both teams showed resilience in overcoming deficits. The Indians (2-1) led by two scores late in the second period, but the Warriors (1-2) scored a pair of touchdowns in less than two minutes to forge a 21-all stalemate at intermission.
The Warriors led late by eight but couldn’t hold on as Waynesboro scored a touchdown and two-pointer with 2:04 left to force overtime.
Gettysburg won the toss and deferred. An Andrew Gastley interception stymied the Indians opening possession of the game, but Brady Heiser, a freshman making his home debut, fumbled a snap and the guests took advantage. On the first play from scrimmage, Louis Lindsay threw a dart on a skinny post to Brody Rhodes as part of a 38-yard scoring hook-up.
The Warriors answered thanks to a 55-yard kickoff return by Gastley, a 31-yard scamper by Tanner Newman and Heiser’s 2-yard plunge.
The Indians scored touchdowns on consecutive forays in the second quarter as Holden bulled in from the 2 and Aiden Mancia got loose from 43 yards out. Waynesboro led 21-7 with just 3:24 in the half.
Heiser connected with Gastley on a 60-yard perfect parabola before Dunn Kessel blocked a punt to set up the home team at the 10. Chris Boone covered the final two yards for six and Jermain Gondewe’s PAT knotted the contest at 21.
After a scoreless third stanza, Lindsay completed another bomb to Rhodes — this one for 44 yards to the two — and Holden scored from there. Waynesboro botched the conversion but was in front, 27-21.
Heiser found the end zone on consecutive drives. A scrambling completion to Gastley facilitated Heiser’s 1-yard sneak and a pass interference penalty against Waynesboro kept the ensuing march alive. Jeremiah Scott’s 2-yard bolt and another PAT by Gondewe put the Warriors up, 35-27, with 3:31 to play.
Lindsay rallied the Indians with a 20-yard strike to Rhodes to the four and Holden pranced in untouched. The burly fullback added the two-pointer off left tackle to set up the bonus play.
In the initial OT, Waynesboro struck first. Holden, who tallied five rushing touchdowns and a pair of 2-point conversions, scored from the 10 on the first play and added the 2-pointer himself for an eight-point edge.
Facing fourth down from the 16, Heiser’s prayer into the end zone was snared by Boone, who went horizontal to make the catch. For good measure, Heiser found Boone open in the flat and the teams entered the second extra session all even, 43-43.
Gettysburg nosed ahead when Heiser found Scott to start the second session, but Heiser’s two-point run attempt came up short. Waynesboro prolonged the affair when Holden scored a touchdown. He was stopped short of the goal line on the extra-point attempt and play continued.
Holden bludgeoned in from the 2-yard line to start the third OT but was again denied on the two-point try. The Indians held on, recording back-to-back sacks to end it.
“I’m proud of our guys — they really played their rear ends off,” said Warrior head coach Matt Heiser. “They did a nice job of pounding the football (with Holden) and we made too many mistakes. They kept their cool. We have to learn how to settle down and stop people. Still, we’re getting better.”
Brady Heiser finished 7-for-20 for 146 yards and three touchdowns. He added two scores on the ground but also lost a fumble and threw three picks.
Waynesboro hosts West Perry on Friday while the Warriors travel to West York.
Waynesboro 14 7 0 14 8 6 6 — 55
Gettysburg 7 14 0 14 8 6 0 — 49
First quarter
W-Rhyan Day 38 pass from Louis Lindsay (Lindsay kick) 7:49
G-Brady Heiser 2 run (Jermain Gondewe kick) 6:06
W-Mikel Holden 2 run (Lindsay kick) 1:19
Second quarter
W-Aiden Mencia 41 run (Lindsay kick) 4:24
G-Andrew Gastley 60 pass from Heiser (Gondewe kick) 2:46
G-Chris Boone 2 run (Gondewe kick) 1:07
Fourth quarter
W-Holden 8 run (kick failed) 11:25
G-Heiser 1 run (Gondewe kick) 10:11
G-Jeremiah Scott 2 run (Gondewe kick) 3:31
W-Holden 4 run (Holden run) 2:04
First OT
W-Holden 10 run (Holden run)
G-Boone 16 pass from Heiser (Boone pass from Heiser)
Second OT
G-Scott 10 pass from Heiser (run failed)
W-Holden 1 run (run failed)
Third OT
W-Holden 2 run (run failed)
Team Statistics
W G
First downs 15 13
Rushes-yds. 44-245 45-154
Passing 9-19-1 7-21-3
Passing yds. 162 146
Total yds. 407 300
Fumbles-lost 1-0 2-1
Penalties-yds. 7-60 5-45
Punts-avg. 4-24.3 2-32
Individual Statistics
Rushing: W-Aiden Mencia 13-115, Mikel Holden 18-91, Louis Lindsay 10-32, Izaiah Worthy 3-7; G- Landon McGee 20-61, Tanner Newman 2-35, Jeremiah Scott 5-17, Brady Heiser 12-17, Chris Boone 4-15, Wyatt Heistand 1-5, Cody Furman 1-4.
Passing: W-Lindsay 9-19-162-1; G- Heiser 7-20-146-3, Boone 0-1-0-0.
Receiving: W-Brody Rhodes 3-102, Holden 3-32, Rhyan Day 2-31, Mencia 1-(-3); G-Andrew Gastley 3-98, Newman 2-22, Boone 1-16, Scott 1-10.
