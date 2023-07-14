Logan Schuchart become an overnight millionaire.
Actually, the Hanover native needed just 50 laps to pocket a million bucks.
Schuchart, piloting the 1S for Shark Racing, started on the pole of sprint car racing’s richest event on Thursday night in Rossburg, Ohio and was never challenged. The grandson of legendary driver Bobby Allen was the class of the field in taking home the monster paycheck from the Eldora Million at Eldora Speedway.
The historic winner’s share of $1,002,023 went to Schuchart and his family-owned team after a dominating performance over the two-day event. Schuchart won his heat race on Thursday prior to drawing the pole for the feature.
From there, the 1S simply left the field in the dust.
The 1A of teammate Jacob Allen finished 15th, giving the Shark Racing family a night to remember.
“This team has come such a long way,” Schuchart said afterward. “I know I say it time and time again. I hope that any kid, person in general, can know what I’m feeling right now. To win a race like this, if anybody ever tells you that you can’t do anything, you hear that a lot, you can.
“There were lots of nights where I was laying there thinking if I should do something else, I don’t know if I’m good enough for this. I’ve run second in every major event and what if I never win any of these big races? I ask God every night before I start the race to watch over myself, my competitors, to keep everybody safe and to help me drive to the best of my ability and the man upstairs definitely did that tonight.”
Schuchart was in cruise control by the time a competition caution came out on Lap 20. Following a multi-car wreck involving Aaron Reutzel, a flipping Kyle Larson and other drivers on Lap 28, Schuchart checked out, winning by more than two seconds.
Carson Macedo and Brad Sweet finished 2-3, making it a podium sweep for World of Outlaws drivers. Macedo collected $100,000 for his runner-up effort while Sweet earned $50,000.
Among the 83 entrants for the Eldora Million was Gettysburg’s Danny Dietrich, who had a solid opening night in time trials before finishing sixth in his heat race. Dietrich lined up fourth for his heat on Thursday, with the top 3 finishers transferring to the A-main. His hopes of hunting down a million dollars came to an end a few laps into the race after tagging the wall.
Fayetteville’s Lance Dewease was among the Pennsylvania Posse drivers in attendance, although not in his customary 69K. Instead, Dewease was in the 39M previously driven by Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri, who was fresh off a dominant title-winning run in PA Speedweek. Early on Wednesday, Macri Motorsports announced that Anthony and the team had parted ways, sending shockwaves through the sprint car community.
Dewease agreed to drive the 39M on short notice, winning one of two C-mains before missing the feature following a 18th-place effort in the B-main.
Action at Eldora resumed on Friday with The Knight Before, a $20,000-to-win warmup to the 40th annual Kings Royal, which takes place on Saturday. Macedo took the checkered flag with Sweet and Gio Scelzi also landing on the podium.
The Kings Royal winner will collect $175,000.
Eldora Million
Thursday — Eldora Speedway
Rossburg, Ohio
A-Feature – (50 laps): 1. 1S-Logan Schuchart[1] $1,002,023; 2. 41-Carson Macedo[2]; 3. 49-Brad Sweet[4]; 4. 2-David Gravel[5]; 5. 24-Rico Abreu[9]; 6. 21-Brian Brown[8]; 7. 83JR-Michael Kofoid[20]; 8. 15-Donny Schatz[11]; 9. 13-Justin Peck[7]; 10. 83-James McFadden[16]; 11. 19-Brent Marks[19]; 12. 19L-CJ Leary[21]; 13. 11-Cory Eliason[15]; 14. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[18]; 15. 1A-Jacob Allen[10]; 16. 67-Justin Whittall[13]; 17. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[24]; 18. 55P-Daryn Pittman[23]; 19. 8-Aaron Reutzel[3]; 20. 57-Kyle Larson[6]; 21. 5-Spencer Bayston[17]; 22. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[12]; 23. 25-Lachlan McHugh[22]; 24. 22-Cole Duncan[14]
B-Feature (15) laps – Top 4 transfer
1. 19-Brent Marks[1]; 2. 83JR-Michael Kofoid[2]; 3. 19L-CJ Leary[4]; 4. 25-Lachlan McHugh[5]; 5. 55P-Daryn Pittman[7]; 6. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[11]; 7. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[17]; 8. 49X-Cale Thomas[6]; 9. 26-Zeb Wise[13]; 10. 71-Shane Stewart[12]; 11. 11T-TJ Stutts[8]; 12. 29-Carl Bowser[3]; 13. 24W-Garet Williamson[19]; 14. 17B-Bill Balog[23]; 15. 9R-Chase Randall[16]; 16. 7S-Robbie Price[20]; 17. 52-Blake Hahn[18]; 18. 39M-Lance Dewease[21]; 19. 5C-Dylan Cisney[15]; 20. 21T-Cole Macedo[9]; 21. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[22]; 22. 4-Chris Windom[10]
C Feature 1 – (12) laps
1. 7S-Robbie Price[2]; 2. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[15]; 3. 42-Sye Lynch[14]; 4. 39-Hunter Schuerenberg[5]; 5. 45-Tim Shaffer[16]; 6. 35B-Austin Bishop[1]; 7. 55T-McKenna Haase[6]; 8. 56R-Ryan Myers[8]; 9. 15M-Mitchell Harble[10]; 10. 13M-Brandon Matus[4]; 11. 19W-Trent Pigdon[20]; 12. 20B-Cody Bova[17]; 13. 33-Brent Matus[x]; 14. 4X-Bradley Ashford[12]; 15. 23Z-Zane DeVault[3]; 16. 11N-Harli White[11]; 17. W20-Greg Wilson[9]
C Feature 2 – (12) laps
1. 39M-Lance Dewease[2]; 2. 17B-Bill Balog[5]; 3. 81-Lee Jacobs[1]; 4. 9-Kasey Kahne[10]; 5. 11K-Kraig Kinser[8]; 6. 1M-Landon Myers[6]; 7. 101-Cody Maroske[14]; 8. 46-Michael Bauer[9]; 9. 97-JJ Hickle[17]; 10. 23M-Michael Millard[13]; 11. 3-Denny Peebles[15]; 12. 6X-Frank Rodgers[20]; 13. 99-Skylar Gee[11]; 14. 11C-Kory Crabtree[16]; 15. 4S-Danny Smith[21]; 16. 4TS-Tyler Street[7]; 17. 9P-Parker Price-Miller[3]
Heat #1 – (10)Laps – Top 3 transfer
1. 41-Carson Macedo[1]; 2. 13-Justin Peck[2]; 3. 67-Justin Whittall[7]; 4. 29-Carl Bowser[13]; 5. 11T-TJ Stutts[11]; 6. 35-Zach Hampton[10]; 7. 35B-Austin Bishop[8]; 8. 13M-Brandon Matus[14]; 9. 21H-Brady Bacon[5]; 10. 19-Brent Marks[3]; 11. 4x-Bradley Ashford[12]; 12. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[4]; 13. 25R-Jordan Ryan[6]; 14. 17AU-Jamie Veal[9]
Heat #2 – (10) laps – Top 3 Transfer
1. 1s-Logan Schuchart[1]; 2. 24-Rico Abreu[2]; 3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[5]; 4. 83jr-Michael Kofoid[3]; 5. 21T-Cole Macedo[6]; 6. 5C-Dylan Cisney[4]; 7. 7S-Robbie Price[11]; 8. 39-Hunter Schuerenberg[9]; 9. 56R-Ryan Myers[13]; 10. 15M-Mitchell Harble[14]; 11. 33-Brent Matus[12]; 12. 45-Tim Shaffer[8]; 13. 7-Ian Madsen[7]; 14. 15H-Sam Hafertepe[10]
Heat #3 – (10) laps – Top 3 transfer
1. 2-David Gravel[1]; 2. 1a-Jacob Allen[2]; 3. 83-James McFadden[3]; 4. 19L-CJ Leary[9]; 5. 4-Chris Windom[6]; 6. 9R-Chase Randall[10]; 7. 23Z-Zane DeVault[8]; 8. 55T-McKenna Haase[5]; 9. W20-Greg Wilson[7]; 10. 11N-Harli White[12]; 11. 42-Sye Lynch[14]; 12. 20B-Cody Bova[13]; 13. 19w-Trent Pigdon[11]; 14. 48-Danny Dietrich[4]
Heat #4 – (10) laps – Top 3 transfer
1. 49-Brad Sweet[1]; 2. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[2]; 3. 22-Cole Duncan[3]; 4. 25-Lachlan McHugh[6]; 5. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[5]; 6. 3z-Brock Zearfoss[9]; 7. 81-Lee Jacobs[7]; 8. 5T-Travis Philo[11]; 9. 4TS-Tyler Street[10]; 10. 9-Kasey Kahne[8]; 11. 23M-Michael Millard[13]; 12. 11c-Kory Crabtree[12]; 13. 55-Kerry Madsen[4]
Heat #5 – (10) laps – Top 3 transfer
1. 57-Kyle Larson[1]; 2. 21-Brian Brown[2]; 3. 5-Spencer Bayston[4]; 4. 49x-Cale Thomas[3]; 5. 71-Shane Stewart[6]; 6. 52-Blake Hahn[5]; 7. 39M-Lance Dewease[8]; 8. 17B-Bill Balog[7]; 9. 11K-Kraig Kinser[9]; 10. 99-Skylar Gee[10]; 11. 101-Cody Maroske[11]; 12. 97-JJ Hickle[14]; 13. 6x-Frank Rodgers[12]
Heat #6 – (10) laps – Top 3 transfer
1. 8-Aaron Reutzel[1]; 2. 15-Donny Schatz[2]; 3. 11-Cory Eliason[4]; 4. 24W-Garet Williamson[10]; 5. 55P-Daryn Pittman[5]; 6. 26-Zeb Wise[6]; 7. 9P-Parker Price-Miller[3]; 8. 1m-Landon Myers[11]; 9. 46-Michael Bauer[12]; 10. 19P-Paige Polyak[8]; 11. 3-Denny Peebles[13]; 12. 2MD-Conner Morrell[9]
