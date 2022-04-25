BASEBALL
Gettysburg 20,
William Penn 1
Bryce Rudisill drove in five runs for the Warriors as they scored 20 times in five innings at PeoplesBank Park on Monday.
Rudsill went 2-for-2 with a triple, home run and two runs scored for Gettysburg (5-5). John Darnell singled twice and posted four RBI, and Hunter Gillin knocked in a pair as well.
Noah Decesare doubled and leadoff hitter Chris Boone drew four walks as Gettysburg scored 19 times over the final four frames.
Gettysburg 135 47 — 20 12 3
William Penn 000 01 — 1 2 8
Coolbaugh, Kuhns (4), Darnell (5). William Penn names not provided. WP: Coolbaugh. SO-BB: Coolbaugh 5-0, Kuhns 0-0, Darnell 3-1. 2B: G-Decesare. 3B: G-Rudisill. HR: G-Rudisill
Bermudian Springs 6, Hanover 3
Nathan Keller tossed six rock-solid innings for the Eagles, piling up seven strikeouts to pace a win over the ‘Hawks on Monday.
Gabe Kline ripped three singles and plated two runs for Berm (6-5), while Liam Cook singled twice and collected three RBI. Dylan Hubbard and Ben Ogle both doubled for the winners.
Bermudian 210 201 0 — 6 10 1
Hanover 000 201 0 — 3 6 2
Keller, Kline (7). Roberts, Breighner (5), Kelbaugh (7). WP: Keller. LP: Roberts. SO-BB: Keller 7-2, Kline 0-0, Roberts 6-2, Breighner 1-1, Kelbaugh 0-0. 2B: BS-Hubbard, Ogle
Fairfield 15, Steel-High 0
Jayden Bell didn’t allow a hit over three innings in Fairfield’s quick victory against the Rollers on Monday. Bell piled up seven strikeouts in his no-hitter.
Offensively, Jake Myers and Will Myers had three RBI each, with Bell and Andrew Koons both singling twice for the Knights (6-2). Josh Hazlett joined Bell with two RBI in the win.
Steel-High 0 0 0 — 0 0 2
Fairfield 3(10)2 — 15 11 0
Erby, Erby (1), Johnson (3). Bell. WP: Bell. LP: Erby. SO-BB: ERby 0-2, Erby 1-3, Johnson 0-4, Bell 7-1.
South Western 4,
New Oxford 2
The Mustangs pushed three across the plate in the first inning and rode the arms of Carlos Caraballo and Austin Long from there as they doubled up the Colonials on Monday.
Levi Loughry and Dominic Praydis both doubled and drove in two runs each for the Mustangs (7-4). Caraballo whiffed six in five innings of work before giving way to Long, who tossed two scoreless frames of relief.
Mason Weaver was saddled with the loss despite striking out eight and allowing only five hits. Adam Pascoe drove in both runs for the Colonials (6-4) with a single in the sixth.
New Oxford 000 020 0 — 2 4 1
South Western 300 001 x — 4 5 0
Weaver. Caraballo, Long (6). WP: Caraballo. LP: Weaver. SO-BB: 8-2, Caraballo 6-3, Long 2-0. 2B: SW-Caraballo, Loughry, Praydis, Truelove
Kennard-Dale 6, Biglerville 4
The Rams jumped out to a 5-1 lead through three innings on Monday and never looked back as they held off the Canners.
Biglerville (1-7) pulled to within 5-3 entering the sixth but could get no closer as the Rams used five hits and nine walks to fuel their offense.
Ben Angstadt and Abi Sosa were both 2-for-4 with a run scored and Austin Black doubled for the hosts.
Kennard-Dale 212 001 0 — 6 5 6
Biglerville 010 021 0 — 4 7 2
Perzanowski, Kaminski (5). Miller, Trimmer (3), Stuffle (6). WP: Perzanowski. LP: Miller. SO-BB: Perzanowski 4-4, Kaminski 1-2, Miller 1-4, Trimmer 1-2, Stuffle 3-3. 2B: B-Black
SOFTBALL
York Tech 5, Gettysburg 4
The Spartans scored a walk-off win over the Warriors on Monday, spoiling Gettysburg’s rally from a three-run deficit.
Gettysburg (4-7) scored single runs in the third, fifth and seventh frames to pull even against Tech hurler Ava Steinfelt, who finished with 15 strikeouts. Aubreigh DeFriece was 2-for-3 with a triple and Kate Keller singled twice from the top of the line.
Maddie Knerr fired six innings of sterling relief for the Warriors, striking out nine while allowing only two hits and an earned run.
Gettysburg 101 010 10 — 4 7 2
York Tech 130 000 01 — 5 6 1
Carbaugh, Knerr (2). Steinfelt. WP: Steinfelt. LP: Knerr. SO-BB: Carbaugh 3-6, Knerr 9-1, Steinfelt 15-4. 3B: G-DeFriece
Kennard-Dale 8, Biglerville 4
The Rams did all their damage in the final four innings as they rallied past the host Canners in YAIAA action Monday.
Biglerville (3-6) banged out 10 hits but was kept off the scoreboard over the final three innings. Lexy Pickett paced the attack with a 3-for-4 performance that included an RBI and a run scored. Olivia Miller was 2-for-4 with a pair of runs driven in while McKenzie Weigle singled, walked twice and scored a run.
Kennard-Dale 000 221 3 — 8 13 2
Biglerville 100 200 0 — 4 10 3
Golden, H. Serruto (5). Brewer. WP: H. Serruto. LP: Brewer. SO-BB: Golden 2-6, H. Serruto 3-0, Brewer 1-0. 2B: KD-Cougenhour. HR: KD-B. Serruto, Vaughan
Littlestown 2,
James Buchanan 0
Chelsey Stonesifer was unhittable last Friday when she mowed down 17 Rockets via strikeout in a no-hit gem. Stonesifer walked only two batters, throwing strikes on 76 of her 107 total pitches.
Stonesifer and Kailey Miller had RBI for the Bolts, who plated two runs in the third inning.
J. Buchanan 000 000 0 — 0 0 1
Littlestown 002 000 x — 2 4 1
Atherton. Stonesifer. WP: Stonesifer. LP: Atherton. SO-BB: Atherton 5-2, Stonesifer 17-2.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Bermudian Springs 4,
Camp Hill 1
The Eagles leveled the Lions on Monday to keep their District 3 playoff hopes alive. Parker Sanders, Lucas Snyder and Eli Snyder posted a sweep in singles play, while Hunter Madara and Nate Brown rolled 6-2, 7-5 at first doubles for Bermudian (10-3).
Singles: 1. Parker Sanders (BS) d. Clayton Herb 6-2, 6-1; 2. Lucas Snyder (BS) d. Gavin Davis, 4-6, 5-3 retired; 3. Eli Snyder (BS) Alfred Mueller 7-6(4), 6-4
Doubles: 1. Hunter Madara/Nate Brown (BS) d. Eli Morela/Ian Lentz 6-2, 7-5; 2. Luke Grove/Blair Trogner (CH) d. Jaxson Bloom/Isaac Talkington 6-4, 6-2
James Buchanan 4,
Littlestown 1
Cyrus Marshall provided a bright spot for the Thunderbolts (4-7) when he posted a 6-0, 6-3 win at No. 1 singles in Monday’s loss to the Rockets.
Singles: 1. Cyrus Marshall (L) d. Hann 6-0, 6-3; 2. Swailes (JB) d. Nolan Westfall 6-0, 6-0; 3. Hissong (JB) d. Nate Snyder 6-3, 6-4
Doubles: 1. Singer/Miller (JB) d Shawn Nelson/Trent Boritz 6-0, 7-6 (7-1); 2. Helman/Grove (JB) d. Carter Owings/Jason Wang 6-4, 6-2
Hanover 5, West York 0
The Nighthawks made it four straight wins on Monday as they continued to climb the District 3 2A power rankings.
Charlie Zitto, Antonio Corona and Brian Corona were straight-set winners in singles play for Hanover (10-2).
Singles: 1. Charlie Zitto (H) d. Jaydon Vu 6-4, 6-2; 2. Antonio Corona (H) d. Randelle Agravante 6-3, 6-1; 3. Brian Corona (H) d. Jackson Reiber 6-1, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Nolan Chronister/Aidan Chen (H) d. Justin Joseph/Aiden Sherrick 5-7, 6-2, 10-2; 2. Johnny Miller/Ricardo Martinez (H) d. Adam Noel/Jason Ye 6-2, 6-2
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
New Oxford 22,
Chambersburg 3
Bethany Cohee continued her stellar season, scoring seven goals and recording six assists - both team highs - as the Colonials raced past the Trojans Monday.
Ally Mathis joined in with six goals and four assists, while Maddy Cohee notched a hat trick. Daelyn Hardnack had five saves in goal for New Oxford.
New Oxford 15 7 — 22
Chambersburg 2 1 — 3
Goals: NO-Bethany Cohee 7, Ally Mathis 6, Maddy Cohee 3, Sydney Winpgler 2, Hailey Linebaugh 2, Daelyn Hardnack, Kylie Wampler. C-Woolf 2, Sabatino 1. Assists: NO-B. Cohee 6, Mathis 4, Linebaugh 4, M. Cohee 3, Haidee Lupian, Wampler, Winpigler. Shots: NO-36, C-6. Saves: NO-Hardnack 5, Zoe Englehardt 1; C-1.
