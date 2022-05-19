The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is joining with the National Safe Boating Council, and other boating safety advocates across the country to celebrate National Safe Boating Week from May 21-27.
This year, along with reminding boaters to follow a checklist of basic safety guidelines, including wearing a life jacket, the PFBC will host safe boating expos on some popular waterways and present virtual expo content on its website and social media channels.
“With beautiful lakes, rivers, and streams in every corner of the state, Pennsylvania offers endless boating opportunities that really kick into high gear as the summer season approaches,” said Laurel Anders, Director of the PFBC Bureau of Boating. “Whether you enjoy paddling, waterskiing, fishing in your favorite spot, or just relaxing on a pontoon boat, National Safe Boating Week is a reminder that each adventure out on the water should begin by following a few basic steps to ensure a fun time while staying safe.”
To enjoy boating safely this season, boaters are reminded to:
• Always wear a life jacket.
• Never boat while impaired by alcohol or drugs.
• Have a float plan to let someone know when and where you will be boating.
• Check the weather forecast for storms and high water conditions.
• Take a basic boating safety course.
• Have proper registrations and launch permits.
The PFBC in cooperation with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Army Corps of Engineers, and local community organizations, will host safe boating expos at several popular waterways across the Commonwealth. Expos will feature:
• Review of boating regulations with a PFBC Waterways Conservation Officer.
• Learn how to properly select and fit your lifejacket.
• Review aids to navigation.
• Conduct a safety check of your boat before heading out on the water.
• Review paddling safety requirements.
• Visit demonstration booths and meet with boating safety specialists.
Closest to Adams County, a safe boating expo is scheduled for Raystown Lake in Huntington County on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Seven Points Public Boat Launch, 6145 Seven Points Road, Hesston, PA.
The PFBC will also feature virtual expo content on its website and social media platforms throughout National Safe Boating Week. Visit the National Safe Boating Week page of the PFBC website (Fishandboat.com) for virtual expo content and a full schedule of activities.
DERBY RESCHEDULED
The free Children’s 17th Annual Trout Fishing Derby has been rescheduled for June 11, after being postponed due to rain May 7. The Derby will be at the Latimore Valley Fairgrounds, from 8-11 a.m. Sponsored by Adams County Trout Unlimited, this is bait fishing only for kids 15 and under. There will be prizes and lunch.
HTEC CLASSES SET
Hunter-Trapper Education Courses are slated for this area. Students must be 11 years of age on the date of the course. All prospective hunters must pass the course in order to get their first license. Register for the free courses at www.pgc.pa.gov, under the Education tab.
HTEC will be offered at East Berlin Fish & Game Club at Fish and Game Road on Saturday, June 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch will be provided.
HTEC at the Adams County Fish & Game Association, 110 Moritz Road, Orrtanna, Saturday, June 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch provided.
HTEC at the Mummasburg Sportsmen’s Club, 2501 Mummasburg Road, Gettysburg, Saturday, August 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch provided.
BULLET POINTS
• Presales of Pennsylvania hunting licenses for the 2022-23 seasons begin June 13. The 2022-23 licenses will be valid July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.
• Only turtles know why they cross the roads. But when you catch them doing it and you want to help by carrying them across, be sure to point them in the same direction they were headed.
Send your wild thoughts, fish tales, and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.