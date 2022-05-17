Senior Camden Elmo has plenty of accomplishments as a member of the New Oxford lacrosse team.
He’s a two-time YAIAA all-star. He helped lead the Colonials to the number four seed in last year’s District 3 Class 2A tournament — their highest ever — and on Tuesday, Elmo checked off yet another box.
The star attacker scored four goals and added four assists to lead fifth-seeded New Oxford to its first ever playoff victory, a 14-4 shellacking in front of home fans over 12th-seeded Wyomissing.
“It’s huge for our program,” Elmo said after the game. “It shows that we’re up and coming and people should be ready for us.”
On a windy afternoon when ball flight was difficult to judge, the Colonials (13-5) struggled to get going early, often picking out good positions before misfiring a shot or a crucial pass.
On the other end, though, goaltender Jaden Giaccone made three big saves early in the first quarter to keep the game scoreless.
“Jaden came up very big tonight,” New Oxford coach Jamie Carver said of the early saves.
Eventually, the Colonials cleaned things up on offense and Jarret Bitzer found a cutting Ryan Carver who made no mistake to make it 1-0 in favor of the hosts with 3:47 left in the opening quarter.
From that point on, the floodgates seemed to open. Carver found Ryan Dubs with 1:57 left in the first to make it 2-0, then Dubs picked up a ground ball in traffic less than a minute later and fired home, making it 3-0. Elmo helped cap the onslaught as he delivered a pass to Cam Herring who slotted the ball home with .1 of a second remaining in the quarter to give New Oxford a 4-0 lead after the opening frame.
“I knew we were throwing the ball away a little bit. We just needed to calm down and settle down and we would find the open guy. And we found it a bunch,” Elmo said of the sudden onslaught.
The Spartans (9-8) punched back early in the second quarter. Chase Maggs fired a low shot past Giaccone to get the visitors on the board with 10:07 left in the half. Then, after an Elmo penalty left the Colonials shorthanded, Maggs delivered against to cut the lead to 4-2 with 7:09 remaining.
But Elmo didn’t dwell on his mistake. Instead, he incited an offensive barrage from the hosts. First it was a solo goal just eight seconds after Maggs’ second to push the lead out to 5-2. He then played provider just 13 seconds later, finding Carver whose shot found the net to make it 6-2. Then, not satisfied, Elmo scored another, making it a total of three goals in 41 seconds for the Ox and pushing the lead to 7-2 mid-way through the second quarter.
“I kind of got frustrated, but I knew it was my time to shine and when I came back on the field and we made it happen,” Elmo said of atoning for his mistake.
Logan Hyde’s unassisted effort with under 10 seconds left in the half made it 7-3 to give the Spartans a bit of life headed into the half.
Out of the break, George Schwambach beat Giaccone to get Wyomissing within striking distance at 7-4 with 7:58 left in the third quarter, but again Elmo had the answer, scoring just 53 seconds later to push the lead back to four. He then found Cayden Glatfelter in the front of the next to make it 9-4 with 54 seconds remaining in the third before Carver delivered a pass to Herring who did the rest, giving New Oxford a comfortable 10-4 lead after three.
The fourth quarter was one-way traffic, as Herrring notched his fourth, Glatfelter added a second, Carver scored his third and Zakk Glatfelter joined the fun to lead the Colonials to the blowout victory.
“It’s a big step forward,” Jamie Carver said of the win. “Last year we made districts and got that first-round bye, so I consider that getting that first-round win last year. But for our program, this is a big step forward and something our guys need to carry us to the next step.”
New Oxford will now travel to Cocalico at 7 p.m. on Thursday for the second round. The Eagles went 12-5 in the regular season and finished second in Section 2 of the Lancaster-Lebanon league.
‘We can’t give up those early mistakes in the first quarter and have to dig out of a hole,” Jamie Carver said of what his team needs to do to stay alive. “So if we can clean those up and we keep the ball possessed on offense we’ll be prepared on Thursday. But Cocalico is a great team.”
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
Wyomissing 0 2 2 0 — 4
New Oxford 4 3 3 4 — 14
Goals: W-Maggs 2, Hyde, Schwambach; NO-Camden Elmo 4, Ryan Carver 3, Ryan Dubs 2, Cayden Glatfelter 2, Cam Herring 2, Zakk Glatfelter. Assists: W-Maggs, Hoffman; NO-Elmo 4, Carver 3, Dubs, Herring, Jarret Bitzer. Shots: W-26; NO-33. Saves: W-Piacine 13; NO-Jaden Giaccone 10.
