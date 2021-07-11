Spencer Bayston made a pass for the lead on lap 13 and never looked back, driving his way to victory lane in the Lou Blaney Memorial on Saturday night at Sharon Speedway in Ohio. The win was Bayston’s fourth against the All Star Circuit of Champions, and paid $8,000.
George Hobaugh, who started on the outside of the front row, led the first 12 laps before Bayston took command. Bayton was challenged down the stretch but never relinquished his grip at the point.
Cory Eliason, who is second in All Star points, was the runner-up with Bill Balog crossing in third.
Gettysburg’s Danny Dietrich made his way through the field after starting in 13th. Dietrich, who was second in his heat, finished fourth.
Fellow Pennsylvanian Brent Marks was the hard-charger after working from 21st to finish sixth.
Sunday’s Justin Snyder Salute to the Troops was cancelled due to weather.
All Star Circuit of Champions
Sharon Speedway
Hartford, Ohio
Saturday
A-Main (30 laps): 1. 11-Spencer Bayston [3]; 2. 26-Cory Eliason [8]; 3. 17B-Bill Balog [7]; 4. 48-Danny Dietrich [13]; 5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [9]; 6. 19-Brent Marks [21]; 7. 13-Justin Peck [11]; 8. 10-Zeb Wise [15]; 9. 4-Cap Henry [1]; 10. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [17]; 11. 42-Sye Lynch [10]; 12. O7-Skylar Gee [12]; 13. 24-Rico Abreu [23]; 14. 5-Paul McMahan [14]; 15. 6-Bob Felmlee [24]; 16. 22C-Cole Duncan [22]; 17. 17-Josh Baughman [19]; 18. 33-Brent Matus [20]; 19. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [25]; 20. 22-Brandon Spithaler [18]; 21. 11B-Carl Bowser [16]; 22. 10B-Dave Blaney [4]; 23. 40-George Hobaugh [2]; 24. 28-Tim Shaffer [6]; 25. 29B-Dale Blaney [5]
Lap Leaders: George Hobaugh (1-12), Spencer Bayston (13-30)
Heat 1 (8 Laps) -Top 4 Transfer: 1. 13-Justin Peck [2]; 2. 10-Zeb Wise [6]; 3. 22-Brandon Spithaler [1]; 4. 29B-Dale Blaney [4]; 5. 22C-Cole Duncan [3]; 6. 5K-Adam Kekich [5]; 7. 38-Leyton Wagner [7]; 8. 35-Jeremy Weaver [8]; 9. 55S-Matt Sherlock [9]
Heat 2 (8 Laps) - Top 4 Transfer: 1. 26-Cory Eliason [1]; 2. 11-Spencer Bayston [2]; 3. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [6]; 4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [5]; 5. 19-Brent Marks [4]; 6. 13M-Brandon Matus [7]; 7. 24-Rico Abreu [3]; 8. 81-Lee Jacobs [8]; 9. 11X-George Englert [9]
Heat 3 (8 Laps) - Top 4 Transfer: 1. 40-George Hobaugh [1]; 2. 5-Paul McMahan [2]; 3. 4-Cap Henry [3]; 4. 17B-Bill Balog [4]; 5. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [5]; 6. 3C-Cale Conley [6]; 7. 29-Michael Bauer [7]; 8. 20B-Cody Bova [9]; 9. 29M-Logan McCandless [8]
Heat 4 (8 Laps) - Top 4 Transfer: 1. 42-Sye Lynch [4]; 2. 11B-Carl Bowser [1]; 3. 28-Tim Shaffer [3]; 4. 33-Brent Matus [2]; 5. 6-Bob Felmlee [5]; 6. 27K-Jeremy Kornbau [7]; 7. 21N-Frankie Nervo [6]; 8. 22R-Ryan Fredericks [8]
Heat 5 (8 Laps) - Top 4 Transfer: 1. O7-Skylar Gee [2]; 2. 48-Danny Dietrich [3]; 3. 10B-Dave Blaney [4]; 4. 17-Josh Baughman [1]; 5. 23-Darren Pifer [5]; 6. 97-Greg Wilson [6]; 7. 11J-David Kalb Jr. [7]; 8. 99-Cameron Nastasi [8]
Dash 1 (4 Laps): 1. 4-Cap Henry [1]; 2. 11-Spencer Bayston [4]; 3. 29B-Dale Blaney [2]; 4. 17B-Bill Balog [5]; 5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [3]; 6. 13-Justin Peck [6]
Dash 2 (4 Laps): 1. 40-George Hobaugh [1]; 2. 10B-Dave Blaney [2]; 3. 28-Tim Shaffer [4]; 4. 26-Cory Eliason [6]; 5. 42-Sye Lynch [5]; 6. O7-Skylar Gee [3]
B-Main (12 Laps) - Top 4 Transfer: 1. 19-Brent Marks [1]; 2. 22C-Cole Duncan [3]; 3. 24-Rico Abreu [2]; 4. 6-Bob Felmlee [6]; 5. 23-Darren Pifer [5]; 6. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [4]; 7. 5K-Adam Kekich [7]; 8. 27K-Jeremy Kornbau [11]; 9. 11J-David Kalb Jr. [14]; 10. 97-Greg Wilson [10]; 11. 13M-Brandon Matus [8]; 12. 29-Michael Bauer [12]; 13. 81-Lee Jacobs [16]; 14. 3C-Cale Conley [9]; 15. 21N-Frankie Nervo [13]; 16. 38-Leyton Wagner [15]; 17. 99-Cameron Nastasi [17]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.