Seventh-ranked Gettysburg College was in possession of a two-goal advantage over second-ranked Franklin & Marshall College in the dying seconds of the second quarter when Bullet junior Gabi Connor scored off an assist from Jenna King.
The Bullets rode that momentum to a 13-7 victory over the visiting Diplomats in Centennial Conference women’s lacrosse action at Clark Field on Wednesday afternoon.
Gettysburg took over possession behind F&M’s net with 11 seconds to go until intermission and Conner worked her way into a little bit of open space, snagged a pass from King and finished it off.
“We practice our finishes a lot,” Connor said. “We knew they were focused on certain goal scorers. I got a little space and was able to finish.”
Gettysburg head coach Carol Cantele added, “That is a finishing play that we just put in during practice this week.”
F&M (12-2, 5-1) scored less than two minutes into the third quarter and that began a back-and-forth of two tallies a side over the next eight minutes. The Bullets held a 10-7 lead after Kate Fullowan’s woman-up goal at the 4:51 mark.
That kick-started a 4-0 run by the Orange & Blue to finish the match.
Fullowan assisted on Essie Pasternak’s first marker of the year for Gettysburg’s next goal, then Fullowan scratched twice in the fourth quarter to put a bow on things.
Fullowan’s four goals give her 39 on the campaign, which ties the junior with sophomore Jordan Basso for the club lead. Basso leads the team in points with 71, while Fullowan is second, checking in with 45.
Gettysburg held a 21-15 edge in shots on goal, a 13-11 advantage in draw controls and was 19-of-22 on clear attempts. The Bullets also turned it over ten times, to 16 for F&M.
“We had a day where we were solid in all aspects of the game,” Cantele said. “When we have everything working well, like we did today, we’re a really good team.”
Connor added, “We were the underdogs coming into the game and had nothing to lose. We wanted to prove that we belong with the best teams.”
Gettysburg (11-3, 6-0) has won five straight and is in the driver’s seat to win the regular season conference title and earn the right to host the conference tournament that comes with it.
Gettysburg or F&M has hosted every conference tournament since 2003 and they’ve claimed every conference tournament title that’s been contested, 11-7, in favor of Gettysburg.
“We knew the stakes of the game today,” Cantele said. “A win makes it likely that we’ll host the conference tournament.”
The win also will help the Bullets in the regional rankings which are used to seed the national tournament.
It took just 46 seconds into the game for Gettysburg’s Caroline Sullivan to get the hosts on the board, but that lead lasted just 45 seconds as Marissa McGarrey knotted things for the Dips.
Gettysburg opened up a 3-1 lead and then a 6-3 lead in the opening stanza, a frame that closed with F&M’s Ally Marino scoring with four seconds to play to cut it to 6-4.
In addition to the scoring of Basso and Fullowan, Connor also tossed in a hat trick, while King distributed three helpers.
Marino led the way for the Diplomats with four points, a pair of goals and a pair of assists.
Gettysburg returns to action when Muhlenburg College visits the battlefield for a noon start on Saturday. Then McDaniel College comes to town on Wednesday for a 4 p.m. face-off. Finally, the Bullets wrap up their regular season slate at Ursinus College on Saturday, Apr 30.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.