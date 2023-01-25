Dave Lawrence has been part of the fabric of the Delone Catholic community for many, many years — more than a half century, in fact.
Lawrence was a student at Delone in the 1960’s, graduating in 1969 and then served a lengthy tenure as the pitching coach for the Squires’ baseball team. He helped guide them to a plethora of division titles and a few appearances in the district championship game and state playoff bracket.
In 2011, Lawrence stepped down as the pitching coach and took on the position of athletic director, a post that he manned for seven years before retiring in 2017 to spend more time following the athletic careers of his grandchildren.
Tim Bonitz was hired to replace Lawrence as the school’s AD and he filled the position for five years, until resigning in late 2022.
Bonitz is not leaving Delone, but rather has accepted a job as Assistant Principal for Student Life.
The responsibilities of Bonitz’s new position include overseeing the non-curricular facets of student life, a supervisory role over athletics, campus ministry, health and safety. Those duties also left him unable to fulfill the time commitments needed to be the AD.
“Since my new appointment occurred in the middle of the academic year, it was clear that we needed someone to step in to lead our athletic department while we were looking to identify our next AD, allowing me to focus on my new responsibilities,” Bonitz said. “The decision to name Dave as Interim AD was an easy decision to immediately provide leadership of the athletic department. He was my predecessor and he led Delone Catholic to much success. We knew that Dave would be able to be up and running in no time, that he cares a tremendous amount about Delone Catholic and that he would do a fantastic job while we are searching for the school’s next athletic director.”
Knowing he was wanted and needed to fill the position in the interim, Lawrence wasn’t about to let his beloved alma mater down.
“Tim called me and asked me if I would be interested in being the interim AD until they found someone,” Lawrence said. “Sports have been my life and I have a dedication to Delone Catholic.”
Though Lawrence made it abundantly clear that he’s not a candidate for the full-time position and doesn’t want to be considered for it.
“No, I’m willing to help until they find someone,” Lawrence said. “I retired so that I could follow my grandkids in their high school and college careers.”
Lawrence will not take part in the process of identifying and hiring the new AD, but Bonitz will.
“I am eager to be a part of the team tasked with finding the new athletic director,” Bonitz said. “As you can imagine, I am somewhat protective of the athletic department and want the best for our student athletes and coaches.”
Bonitz continued, “We have had a very healthy response to the opening and will begin reviewing applicants in the next couple of weeks. I am humbled to help identify the next athletic director at Delone Catholic and see them succeed in taking our athletic department to the next level.”
