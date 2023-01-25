Dave Lawrence has been part of the fabric of the Delone Catholic community for many, many years — more than a half century, in fact.

Lawrence was a student at Delone in the 1960’s, graduating in 1969 and then served a lengthy tenure as the pitching coach for the Squires’ baseball team. He helped guide them to a plethora of division titles and a few appearances in the district championship game and state playoff bracket.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.