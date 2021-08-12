Last year was a storybook season for the New Oxford football team – even if that story was a quicker read than the Colonials would have preferred with COVID protocols looming over each practice and game.
Now just days away from kicking off a full-fledged training camp as the defending YAIAA-2 champion, New Oxford isn’t interested in dusting off last season’s book for a re-read.
“We try to instill upon these guys that you are part of this team and this greater fraternity of Colonial football,” said Ox head coach Jason Warner. “What chapter are you going to write? Last year was great but now it’s your turn, you get to be the authors.”
The 2020 Ox football team went 6-0 in the regular season before very nearly picking off Warwick in the District 3-5A semifinals, dropping a hard-fought 14-12 decision. Warner credited the seniors from that squad who helped reestablish the Colonials as a factor on Friday nights, and challenged this year’s group to do the same.
“It’s a next-guy mentality,” he said. “Things were bleak when we walked into this; four years ago we were coming off a 2-38 stretch. Every day and every rep counts and I can’t say enough about last year’s group. They went out there with something to prove.”’
Warner and his assistants stress competition in everything the players do in order to instill a certain mindset. No position group at the Ox should be more competitive than the big fellas up front, where four starters return along the offensive line. Seniors Ethan Watkins and Jake Bixler are joined by linemates Connor Main and Eli Ernst, who are both juniors. In addition to that experienced quartet, Warner said Jon Rineman, Caden Sponseller and Kylan Lamke are plenty capable of getting snaps.
“All four of our returning starters played nearly every down last year,” he said. “Having those guys back is huge, and this might be one of the deepest groups we’ve had. We’re excited about the guys up front.”
The Colonials will feature a new starting quarterback for the third straight season, but the return of dynamic receiver Ben Leese, who led the Times Area with 21 receptions for 334 yards and three touchdowns. Brittyn Eakins and Riley Killen look to get the bulk of carries out of the backfield.
“Ben made a lot of electrifying plays for us and (Eakins & Killen) bring a dynamic to our backfield that we’re pumped about.”
Defense was the order of the day for New Oxford seemingly each Friday last fall. The Ox stoppers allowed only 173 total yards and 8.8 points per game. Included in the regular season were spectacular defensive efforts where the Colonials gave up a combined two points in wins over Gettysburg (5-0) and Susquehannock (24-2).
“They say defense wins championships and that was a night that proved that adage,” said Warner of the shutout against Gettysburg.
There will be a half-dozen new starters on that side of the ball but Warner is confident the fresh faces will make the most of their promotions to the first unit.
The dog days of summer have been centered around team bonding and competition, two things that Warner and Co. believe are requirements for success.
“So much of this is about comradery and developing a brotherhood, which will make things easier on the field,” he said. “And we spend a tremendous amount of time developing the competitive side of our team and program through inter-squad stuff. Everything we do is a competition between ourselves.
“The overall message is about competition and doing your job. You do those things, and great things can happen on a Friday night.”
