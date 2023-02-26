Gettysburg turned in a school-record performance at last season’s district wrestling championships. It turns out that showing may have been less about making history and more about glimpsing the future.

The Warriors recorded another record-setting effort in their latest outing at the District 3 Class 3A Wrestling Championships, as Gettysburg placed six wrestlers on the podium Saturday at Spring Grove High School. It propelled the Warriors to a second-place finish in the team standings behind Central Dauphin.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.