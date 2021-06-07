Senior Kerry McKeever earned her third All-America award as a member of the Gettysburg College women’s lacrosse team and was joined on this spring’s national team released by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association by classmates Bri Stokes and Sara Howard.
McKeever was a second-team honoree as an attacker, while Stokes and Howard were named to the third team as an attacker and defender, respectively. The IWLCA named 57 All-Americans in Division III from 31 different institutions this spring.
A third-team selection by both the IWLCA in 2019 and by Inside Lacrosse in 2020, McKeever bumped up to the second team in her final campaign. The senior attacker tied for the team lead with 20 goals and added six assists, eight ground balls, and a team-best 21 draw controls. She scored at least two goals in all but one game this spring, including a career-high seven against Muhlenberg College. McKeever was also named All-Metro Region First Team, Centennial Conference Offensive Player of the Year, and All-CC First Team this season. She scored a goal in each of her final 40 games as a Bullet and finished her career with 140 goals, 51 assists, 191 points, and 189 draw controls in 55 games.
Stokes added national honors following a final season in which she was also named All-Metro Region First Team and All-CC First Team. She was Gettysburg’s leading scorer with 34 points and she paced the conference with 14 assists. She connected on 57.1 percent of her shot attempts and tied McKeever for team honors with 20 goals this spring. Stokes produced a trio of seven-point performances, including back-to-back efforts against Washington and Muhlenberg College to open the season. She tallied at least three points in all six games this spring. For her career, Stokes compiled 131 points on 98 goals and 33 assists in 53 games.
Gettysburg’s vocal leader in the backfield, Howard was named to the All-America team for the first time. The senior defender spearheaded a defensive effort that posted a goals-against average of 7.27 and held opponents to a paltry shooting percentage of .323. She posted four ground balls and four caused turnovers, but her presence was felt even more keenly off the stat sheet, often doubling attackers on the arc and completing numerous clear attempts. Howard posted a pair of caused turnovers against Washington and McDaniel College this spring. A three-year starter, she finished her career with 19 ground balls and 12 caused turnovers in 36 games. Noteworthy, her younger brother, Kyle, was named to United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association All-America Honorable Mention as a sophomore midfielder.
Gettysburg finished 5-1 this season which was shortened due to the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.