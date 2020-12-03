The Gettysburg High School swim team is just over two weeks away from its season-opening meet against Spring Grove on Dec. 22.
That is, should the season not get shut down due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
Warriors coach Amanda Turner says that despite the uncertainty, her swimmers are doing what they can to remain optimistic.
“It’s difficult because you lose some of the social aspect that comes with swimming,” she said. “But the kids are doing their best. Practices have been a bit different and we’ve had two separate groups having to quarantine, but when they’re in the pool they’re working hard and they’re all very supportive of one another.”
Turner’s team returns a number of state and district qualifiers from a year ago, with state medalist Hannah Brainard and Malina Reber leading the way on the girls’ side, while Kassidy Oussoren and Harry Nelson head up a strong boys team. Turner also noted Katie Ketterman, Hannah Green, Natalie Hurwitch and Zach Turner as names to keep an eye on.
“We really hope the kids get the opportunity to swim,” Coach Turner said. “Not only because we have so many talented kids coming back, but also some new kids who are getting their first experience in the pool. We had some cross country runners who decided to come out and have some talented freshmen that look really promising.”
Gettysburg has moved all of its practices and meets to the Gettysburg YWCA this season after being informed it would not be able to use the pool at Gettysburg College. This has presented some unique challenges to the program.
The pool deck is not large enough for social distancing, so no crowds will be allowed at meets, all of which will be live-streamed. Additionally, the size of the pool deck has meant that practices have three swimmers starting at each end of the deck rather than six swimmers in a row.
Lastly, the pool at the YWCA is a yard pool, rather than the meter pools typically used for indoor competition. This means that all times must be converted and has led to scheduling conflicts, as season-opening opponent Spring Grove has asked the meet to be moved from the YWCA to its home pool.
“We’re facing a lot of unique challenges right now,” Turner said. “For meets, it sounds like we have to have one team in the gymnasium and another in the cafeteria until their events because they can’t all be on the deck.”
The Warriors have yet to actually have a full-team practice due to groups quarantining, but Turner says that they’ve found unique ways to remain engaged with one another.
“They’re a really close group,” she said. “So they have their chat groups and they’re on social media and we have a Google classroom that I try to keep updated. They’re doing everything they can to keep in touch and keep that camaraderie that you get with swimming.”
The rules regarding distancing have also forced Turner and assistant Kevin Hardy to change the way that they run practices.
“I always put a lot of emphasis on sprinting and that is one thing that we have had to change,” Turner said. “We used to have the entire team sprint for the last 30 minutes of practices because I want them to get used to sprinting when they’re tired because there’s a lot of relays and stuff at the end of meets. But we can’t have the entire team out there together so we’re working on sprinting with each group in intervals throughout practice..”
With the YAIAA Championships already canceled and the rest of the postseason in doubt, Turner is telling her swimmers to treat every meet like a big deal and that she plans on taking the season one competition at a time.
“I’ve already told the kids that whenever we’re going to have our first meet get their tech suits out and get pumped up and go all out,” she said. “Then maybe as we get farther along and if things die down maybe we’ll change that approach, but as of now that first meet is a big one for us.”
Contact Clay Sauertieg at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.
