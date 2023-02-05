Mount St. Mary’s shot 73 percent in the second half to come away with a 79-75 win in men’s basketball action at Quinnipiac on Sunday afternoon. Jalen Benjamin led the Mount with 23 points while Jedy Cordilia added a career high 22 in the victory. Xavier Lipscomb made the big plays down the stretch with a drive to put the Mount up by four with 14 seconds left, and two free throws with seven seconds left that sealed the victory.

The Mount (8-16, 4-9 MAAC) surged to the lead by opening the second half with 13-to-4 run. Cordilia had a nice finish in the lane to put the Mount ahead, 41-40, and Jaylin Gibson followed with a jumper to cap the run. The Bobcats (17-7, 8-5 MAAC) rebounded with the next points to take the lead, but Gibson answered with a triple for a 46-44 Mount lead. The Mount stretched the advantage to 53-47 on a Lipscomb 3-pointer with 12:55 left.

