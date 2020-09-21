GIRLS’ TENNIS

Biglerville 3, Littlestown 2

The Bolts and Canners split four contested matches on Monday, with the Canners picking up a decisive point via forfeit at No. 2 doubles.

Littlestown scored a pair of victories in singles action with Hannah Shelly winning at No. 1 and Laura Johnson rolling at No. 3. Biglerville countered with Mariana Hartman’s straight-set nod at No. 2 singles and a dominant win by Hope Strouth and Hannah Orndorff at first doubles.

Singles: 1. Hannah Shelley (L) d. Autumn Slaybaugh 6-4, 6-0; 2. Mariana Hartman (B) d. Emma Greene 6-2, 6-2; 3. Laura Johnson (L) d. Tori Pirich 6-1, 6-4

Doubles: 1. Hope Strouth/Hannah Orndorff (B) d. Christina Carrucci/Claudia Reavus 6-1, 6-0; 2. Sierra Popella/Graciela Beltran (B) won by forfeit

Bermudian Springs 4, Hanover 1

Anne Miles, Haley Sullivan and Cheyenne Lehman led an Eagle sweep in singles play to give Berm a YAIAA triumph on Monday. Lehman edged Cassidy Conover in a super tiebreaker 6-1, 5-7, 1-0.

Rebekah Gerringer and Abby Myers gave Bermudian another point with their straight-set win at No. 1 doubles as well.

Hanover avoided a shutout when Jaycie Miller and Tianna Gray paired for a three-set victory at second doubles.

Singles: 1. Anne Miles (BS) d. Annie Smith 6-1, 7-5; 2. Haley Sullivan (BS) d. Airella Stansbury 6-3, 6-1; 3. Cheyenne Lehman (BS) d.Cassidy Conover 6-1, 5-7, 1-0 (2)

Doubles: 1. Rebekah Gerringer/Abby Myers (BS) d. Jocelyn Miler/Mya Maloney 7-5, 6-2; 2. Jaycie Miller/Tianna Gray (H) d. Olivia Snelbecker/Taylor Stockham 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-3

South Western 4, Dover 1

A sweep in doubles play helped the Mustangs push past the Eagles on Monday.

Savannah Laudicina and Rachel Smith won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 while teammates Meredith Lucey and Elise Panzo were 6-0, 6-2 winners at No. 2.

Singles: 1. Sarah McComas (SW) d. Emily Moyer 6-0, 6-0; 2. Emma Cockey (SW) d. Anna Hawkins 6-1, 6-4; 3. Emma Pequignot (D) d. Lindsey Loeser 6-2, 3-6, 7-5

Doubles: 1. Savannah Laudicina/Rachel Smith (SW) d. Lydia Golden/Claire Matz 6-1, 6-2; 2. Meredith Lucey/Elise Panzo (SW) d. Jamie Reed/Rylee Presswood 6-0, 6-2

West York 4,

Delone Catholic 1

Squirette Ella Knox denied the Bulldogs in their shutout bid on Monday when she rolled to a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles.

Singles: 1. Alisa Steele (WY) d. Olivia Roth 6-2, 6-1; 2. Ella Knox (DC) d. Chloe Hoover 6-3, 6-1; 3. Lexi Sanders (WY) d. Madi Rollins 6-4, 6-4

Doubles: 1. Said Mikula/Megan Hartlaub (WY) d. Anna Augustyniak/Olivia Auffarth 6-1, 6-0; 2. Alex Stackhouse/Charlotte Whitesel (WY) d. Giovanna Jiang/Gabriella Erdman 6-1, 6-0