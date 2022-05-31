The last time Littlestown won a district title in baseball, current Thunderbolts’ head coach Robert Rohrbaugh was the winning pitcher in the championship game when they topped Greencastle-Antrim in his sophomore season in 2000.
Now in his fifth year heading the program, Rohrbaugh has led the Bolts to the district final following a 4-0 victory over Fleetwood in the District 3 Class 4A semifinals on Tuesday evening at Memorial Field in Littlestown.
Littlestown (14-6) will take on East Pennsboro (16-4), an 8-6 winner over Susquehanna Township, in the title tilt at noon on Thursday at a site to be determined. It will be the Bolts’ first appearance in the final round since 2013 and they’ve also punched their ticket to the PIAA tournament for the first time since that same season.
“It means a lot to get to the district final and to qualify for the state tournament,” Rohrbaugh said. “This might be the deepest team that I’ve had in my time coaching here and we’re a fairly-balanced team, too.”
The star of the game for the winners was senior Bradin Peart, as he threw a 10-hit shutout with four strikeouts and no walks, tossing strikes on 56 of his 81 pitches. He also came up with a pair of two-out hits that drove home three of his team’s runs.
Peart also pitched the Bolts to a 6-4 victory over Hamburg in the quarterfinals last Thursday.
“Bradin was on regular rest and he’s been our most reliable pitcher this season,” Rohrbaugh said. “He throws strikes, trusts his defense and doesn’t get rattled when guys get on base. He keeps executing the game plan, no matter the situation.”
After working around a one-out single in the top of the first, Peart stepped in with two down in the bottom of the first and runners on first and second. Brandon Morgret and Ryan Jones had back-to-back singles to begin the frame, but were still there with two outs.
Peart jumped on a 1-0 offering and drove it to the gap in left-center, just evading the dive of Fleetwood left fielder Jayson Brey to plate both runners.
“I was waiting for my pitch and got it,” Peart said of his plan at the plate. “Got what I was looking for and had a good swing.”
Fleetwood (9-13) loaded the bases with two down in the second, but Peart induced a fly out to end the threat.
Then in the third, the Tigers had runners at second and third with one down and Travis Loy lifted a flyball to center that was tracked down by Colby Hahn, who came up throwing and launched a dart to Jones, Littlestown’s catcher, to nail the runner for an inning-ending double play.
“That play from Colby to throw that guy out at the plate was huge,” Rohrbaugh said. “Our defense has let us down some this season, but we’ve practiced well defensively in recent weeks and our defense was very good today.”
Peart came to the plate with two down in the third and runners on first and second. He lined a single up the middle to chase home Jones for a 3-0 lead, then Nate Thomas followed with a knock to score Michael Henrie.
“Bradin has been scuffling at the plate at times this season,” Rohrbaugh said. “So it was nice to see him have success in some big spots today.”
Daulton Young singled with two away in the fourth, but was cut down by Jones trying to steal second to end the frame.
Fleetwood mounted one more threat when Young and Mark Piskorski singled with two away in the seventh to bring the top of the order up in Jake Karnish. Karnish got ahead 1-0, but grounded hard to Morgret at third, who stepped on the bag to end it.
“I trust the fielders behind me to make plays,” Peart said. “They’ve done a good job behind me all year.”
Littlestown’s 11-hit attack was paced by three knocks from Jones and a pair from Peart.
Meanwhile, Young, Piskorski, Aidan Soumas and Zach Dilbeck each had two hits for the Tigers.
Interestingly enough, Rohrbaugh’s final game in his high school career came in a loss to Fleetwood in the opening round of district play in his senior season, in 2002.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Fleetwood 000 000 0 — 0 10 0
Littlestown 202 000 x — 4 11 0
Adam Knoll, Ryan Moser (3) and Daulton Young; Bradin Peart and Ryan Jones. SO-BB: Knoll 0-0, Moser 4-2; Peart 4-0. WP-Peart. LP-Knoll. 2B: L-Peart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.