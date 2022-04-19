SOFTBALL
Bermudian Springs 22,
Kennard-Dale 20
In a game that likely won’t soon be forgotten, the Eagles produced a rally for the ages by scoring 11 times in the bottom of the sixth inning on Tuesday as they held off the Rams in a slugfest, 22-20. The teams combined for 41 hits, including nine doubles and a triple.
“We just never quit, and neither did Kennard-Dale,” said veteran Berm head coach Eddie Kennell. “It was one of those nights where whoever made the least amount of mistakes would come out on top. We made one less error and had three more hits.”
Neither team failed to score in any half inning and 11 total players recorded multiple hits, with seven of those producing at least two RBI apiece.
The Rams (5-3) scored a dozen times over the first three innings to lead 12-8, and extended the gap to 18-11 entering the bottom of the sixth. That’s when the hosts poured it on, plating 11 tallies in a monumental frame.
The Rams weren’t quite done, as they scored twice more in the seventh before Maddie Reever finally closed out the win that moved the Eagles to 9-1 on the season.
Lyla Ambrose paced the KD offense by going 5-for-6 with a double and four RBI. Three more Rams slammed three hits each.
Berm saw Maya Kemper pound out five hits and drive in a team-best six runs as part of a 22-hit attack. Hannah Chenault and Reever had four hits each, combining for seven RBI and eight runs scored.
Hannah Metzger, Maddie Stephens and Natalie Patton posted two base knocks apiece.
Kennard-Dale 354 13 2 2 — 20 19 7
Bermudian Springs 143 12(11) x — 22 22 6
Reever and Chenault. Golden, Serruto (7) andn Ambrose. WP: Reever. LP: Serruto. SO-BB: Reever 7-2, Golden 3-1, Serruto 0-3. 2B: KD-Vaughn 2, Serruto 2, Ambrose; BS-Kemper 2, Metzger, Chenault. 3B: BS-Reever.
Eastern York 9, Gettysburg 0
The Knights used a seven-run eruption in the fourth inning to sail past the Warriors on Tuesday.
Gettysburg (3-5) was led at the plate by Katie Keller, who singled twice, and Ella Andras who delivered a double.
Gettysburg 000 000 0 — 0 4 5
Eastern York 100 710 x — 9 9 0
Knerr, Miller (4). Kirkessner. WP: Kirkessner. LP: Knerr. SO-BB: Knerr 1-6, Miller 2-4, Kirkessner 8-3. 2B: G-Andras; EY-Estes, Corwell.
Bermudian Springs 4,
Eastern York 2
Tori Murren fanned a dozen Knights to pitch the Eagles to a YAIAA victory on April 11. Murren walked only one batter and yielded just four hits.
Maddie Reever and Abby Myers cracked two hits apiece and both drove in a run in the win.
Eastern York 000 002 0 — 2 4 1
Bermudian 000 121 x — 4 6 0
Kirkessner and Livelsberger. Murren and Chenault. WP: Murren. LP: Kirkessner. SO-BB: Kirkessner 7-4, Murren 12-1. HR: EY-Livelsberger.
BASEBALL
Red Lion 7, South Western 4
Jason Krieger blanked the Mustangs in five of the first six innings to lead the Lions to a victory in YAIAA-1 play on Tuesday.
South Western (6-2) rallied for three runs in the seventh before Caleb Naylor recorded a strikeout to end the game.
Kamden Truelove went 2-for-2 with a walk and Landen Eyster knocked in a pair of runs for the Mustangs.
South Western 000 100 3 — 4 7 2
Red Lion 011 320 x — 7 10 0
Long, Praydis (4), Hefner (5), Eyster (6). Krieger, Naylor (7). WP: Krieger. LP: Long. SO-BB: Long 3-2, Praydis 0-1, Hefner 1-1, Eyster 2-0, Krieger 5-2, Naylor 1-0. 2B: RL-Anderson.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
New Oxford 18,
Central Dauphin 11
The Colonials poured in 18 goals against the homestanding Rams on Tuesday as they racked up their third consecutive victory.
Ally Mathis and Sydney Winpigler led the offensive onslaught as they pumped in five goals apiece. Bethany Cohee piled up four goals to go along with four assists.
Kylie Wampler and Hailey Linebaugh tacked on two tallies each, with Linebaugh dishing out four assists as well.
Daelyn Hardnack made a dozen saves in goal for the Colonials, who improved to 5-2 on the season.
New Oxford 15 3 — 18
Central Dauphin 6 5 — 11
Goals: NO-Ally Mathis 5, Sydney Winpigler 5, Bethany Cohee 4, Kylie Wampler 2, Hailey Linebaugh 2; CD-Zoe Dicks 6, Meghan McNally 2, Leah Vereb 2, Elayna Stubbe 1. Assists: NO-B. Cohee 4, Linebaugh 4, Mathis, Maddy Cohee, Wampler; CD-Dicks. Shots: NO-24; CD-24. Saves: NO-Daelyn Hardnack 12; CD-Tyler Hollister 7
BOYS’ TENNIS
Bermudian Springs 4,
Littlestown 1
The Eagles swept three matches that went to three sets to top the Bolts on Tuesday in the resumption of a contest that had been halted due to weather.
Parker Sanders and Littlestown’s Cyrus Marshall traded 6-3 wins over the first two sets at No. 1 singles before Sanders stormed to a 6-0 win in the decisive frame. Eagle Eli Snyder outlasted Nate Snyder in a close affair at No. 3, 6-1, 2-6, 6-2.
The Bolts (4-5) picked up a point when Nolan Westfall won in straight sets at second singles.
In doubles play, Berm (8-3) swept thanks in part to a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 decision by Hunter Madara and Nate Brown at No. 1. Jaxson Bloom and Isaac Talkington were victorious at No. 2 as well.
Singles: 1. Parker Sanders (BS) d. Cyrus Marshall 6-3, 3-6, 6-0; 2. Nolan Westfall (L) d. Lucas Snyder 6-4; 6-3; 3. Eli Snyder (BS) d. Nate Snyder 6-1, 2-6, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Hunter Madara/Nate Brown (BS) d. Trent Boritz/Carter Owings 3-6, 6-3, 6-2; 2. Jaxson Bloom/Isaac Talkington (BS) d. Shawn Nelson/Jason Wang 7-6(5), 6-2
Hanover 4, Susquehannock 1
The Nighthawks swept singles play to claim a big win over the Warriors on Tuesday. Hanover improved to 8-2 overall and moved to No. 6 in the District 3 Class 2A power rankings.
Charlie Zitto, Antonio Corona and Brian Corona prevailed in singles to secure the victory. The ‘Hawks also scored a win at second doubles against Susky (8-3).
Singles: 1. Charlie Zitto (H) d. Colin Brusse 2-6, 7-5, 6-3; 2. Antonio Corona (H) d. Lucus Reck 6-2, 6-3; 3. Brian Corona (H) d. Zach Rogari 6-3, 7-5
Doubles: 1. Colin Harrington/Derek Baughman (S) d. Nolan Chronister/Aidan Chen 7-6, 6-3; 2. Johnny Miller/Ricardo Martinez (H) d. Ethan Amara/Mateo Ramirez-Snell 6-3, 6-3
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Kennard-Dale 10,
Delone Catholic 4
Jack LaBolle netted a pair of goals for the Squires in their loss to YAIAA counterpart Kennard-Dale last Thursday.
Joining LaBolle with goals for Delone were Deagan Snyder and Kaden Hix.
Kennard-Dale was paced by Bobby Osborne who pumped in four tallies, and River Fornoff and Aaron Lake who finished with two goals apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.