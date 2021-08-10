Silver linings were hard to come by in 2020 as high schools scrambled to keep up with COVID-19 protocols that affected their athletic programs and athletes. Schools had to adapt on the fly as ever-changing guidelines shifted the playing field on a weekly – and sometimes daily – basis. A positive takeaway from those challenging times was the implementation of live-streaming scholastic sporting events, which was necessary when fan restrictions were enforced.
With the 2021 fall sports season just a few weeks away, some Times Area schools have opted to continue offering a streaming service for their fans. The Gettysburg Area School District athletic department has partnered with NFHS Network to broadcast events that take place at Warrior Stadium and inside the high school gymnasium. Any event taking place at either location throughout the 2021-22 school year can be viewed live or on-demand with a NFHS subscription.
Gettysburg was at the forefront of live-streaming athletic events in 2020, with a pair of YouTube channels and a staff of media students helping to man cameras and link coverage. Gettysburg wanted to continue providing a streaming option to community members and fans, and the NFHS Network option was appealing.
“We had a lot of positive feedback from the community,” said GHS athletic director Casey Thurston, of the streaming in 2020. “The problem is, it requires manpower, people who are willing to step up and film every game and every event, and learn how to do it.”
Gettysburg, like many schools, looked into acquiring automatic or smart cameras, that can be mounted and controlled remotely to stream events. Gettysburg received two such cameras prior to the winter season, installing one in the stadium and one in the gym.
“That eliminates the manpower issue,” said Thurston, who added that cameras can be switched to a manual mode that allows the school to be creative with its streaming coverage.
The NFHS Network is a subscription-based service that numerous YAIAA and Mid-Penn Conference schools utilize. In addition to Gettysburg, Littlestown and New Oxford are currently listed on the NFHS Network roster.
Current rates listed at nfhsnetwork.com are $69.99 for a yearly subscription and $10.99 for a monthly pass, which allows access to any school partnered with the service. Subscriptions rates and packages may be subject to change.
For the fall season, Thurston said every athletic event at Warrior Stadium will be streamed. She gave an example where a freshman football game could take place at 4 p.m., followed by a JV field hockey game in the evening before a varsity field hockey game later that night, and all three events would be streamed.
Events that do not take place at the stadium, such as soccer matches played at the high school, could still be streamed on one of Gettysburg’s YouTube channels.
“I think most schools will continue to stream in some form or fashion,” she said. “Last year was difficult to get events streamed because of the sheer manpower involved. We want to continue doing this because it was like a silver lining that a lot of people appreciated.”
Thurston said more information regarding the streaming of GASD sporting events will be posted on the district’s website.
