FIELD HOCKEY
Biglerville 5, Delone Catholic 0
Dana Newberry scored a pair of first-half goals to lead the Canners in their victory over the host Squirettes on Friday.
Natalie Showaker added a tally in the first half and Biglerville (7-2-1) picked up goals by Paige Ney and Isabelle Allen after the intermission.
Sara Lawson made 13 saves in goal for Delone.
Biglerville 3 2 — 5
Delone Catholic 0 0 — 0
Goals: B-Dana Newberry 2, Natalie Showaker, Paige Ney, Isabelle Allen. Shots: B-19; DC-2. Corners: B-12; DC-0. Saves: B-Ivana Stanko 0; DC-Sara Lawson 13. JV: Biglerville 5, Delone 0
New Oxford 1, York Suburban 0
Morgan Sauter slammed home a first-half goal and the Colonials locked down the Trojans from there, pitching a 1-0 shutuout Friday.
Carrie Bair assisted the Sauter goal for New Oxford, which improved to 8-0 and remained atop the District 3 Class 2A power rankings. Ox goalkeeper Morgan Scott stopped all four Suburban shots on goal.
New Oxford 1 0 - 1
York Suburban 0 0 - 0
Goals: NO-Morgan Sauter. Assists: NO-Carrie Bair. Shots: NO-10; YS-4. Corners: NO-14; YS-5. Saves: NO-Morgan Scott 4; YS-Natalie Fuhrman 8.
FOOTBALL
Hanover 21, Biglerville 20
The Nighthawks rallied from a 14-0 deficit to edge the visiting Canners on Friday.
Hanover (2-4) scored 15 second-half points to pick up its second win of the season while Biglerville dropped to 1-5.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Gettysburg 7, New Oxford 0
Maddy Gaydon blasted two goals to help the Warriors roar past the Colonials on Thursday and remain unbeaten.
Gettysburg (9-0), currently ranked second in the District Class 3A rankings, received goals from Alivia Colgan, Maddy Hassinger, Ashley Ballantyne and Aurelia Santoyo. Caryn Biesecker, Sidney Shelton and Bertram were also credited with two assists each.
Gettysburg has three games left to close the regular season.
Goals: G-Maddy Gaydon 2, Alivia Colgan, Maddy Hassinger, Lora Bertram, Ashley Ballantyne, Aurelia Santoyo. Assists: G-Bertram 2, Caryn Biesecker 2, Colgan, Sidney Shelton 2. Shots: G-15; NO-5. Corners: G-8, NO-1. Saves: G-Jenna Brasee 3, Lydia Floreck 2; NO-Kyla Anderson 9
BOYS’ SOCCER
York Catholic 1, Fairfield 0
Colin Smith found twine at the 3:50 mark of the second half, allowing the Irish (9-0-1) to avoid an upset bid by the Knights.
Trey Griffith came up with eight saves in net for Fairfield (3-6-1).
Northeastern 2, South Western 0
Alex Afata scored two goals on assists by Jaysen Cook for the Bobcats on Thursday.
South Western 0 0 — 0
Northeastern 1 1 — 2
Goals: NE-Alex Afata 2. Assists: NE-Jaysen Cook 2. Shots: SW-7; NE-12. Corners: SW-2; NE-3. Saves: SW-Salazar 10; NE-Billingslea 3, Shirk 4. JV: Northeastern 2, South Western 1
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Bermudian Springs 3, York Tech 0
Jewel Tallman tossed out 18 assists for the Eagles in their 25-18, 25-12, 25-9 triumph over the Spartans on Thursday.
Aiden Sponseller had four kills and Erin Shaw came up with nine digs for the winners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.