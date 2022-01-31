The Gettysburg College women’s basketball team set a program record for assists and blocks with five players reaching double-figure scoring to collect a 100-27 victory against Bryn Mawr College Monday evening inside Bream Gym.
Bryn Mawr 5 8 11 3 — 27
Gettysburg 32 22 22 24 — 100
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Emily Violante ’25: 13 points, 6-8 FG, 5 rebounds, 3 assists
• Hannah Sauve ’24: 12 points, 5-7 FG, 4 rebounds
• Avery Bennett ’22: 12 points, 5-8 FG, 3 rebounds, 1 block
• Carly Rice ’22: 11 points, 5-7 FG, 4 assists
• Shinya Lee ’25: 10 points, 6 rebounds, 4 blocks, 2 steals
Bryn Mawr’s Top Performers
• Hannah Binder: 8 points, 3 rebounds
• Sonja Meijer: 7 points, 3 rebounds
• Jessica Smith: 10 rebounds
Game Summary
• First Quarter: The Bullets came out blazing in the opening quarter, making 66.7 percent (14-of-21) from the field to knock down 32 points. That margin is now the most points Gettysburg (15-2, 13-0 CC) has scored in a quarter. The previous record was 31 against Alfred University in 2017-18.
• Second Quarter: Gettysburg’s bench tallied all 22 points in the second quarter, with Violante and Lee scoring six each. Lee also blocked three shots in seven minutes of action.
• Third Quarter: The Bullets shot over 50 percent for the third straight quarter, while seven different players collected two or more points.
• Fourth Quarter: Gettysburg concluded by making 50 percent or better from the field while holding Bryn Mawr (4-10, 0-10 CC) to a quarter low three points. This marked the second game in a row the Bullets defense stifled its opponent to just three points in one stanza. Violante netted a quarter-high seven points and five rebounds.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg posted its best field goal percentage of the season by hitting 56.4 percent (44-of-78). The squad broke the program record for assists in a game with 36 and tied for blocks with 13.
• The Orange and Blue tallied 100 points for the first time since 1990 when the squad scored 110 vs. St. Mary’s College of Maryland.
• The Bullets grabbed 50 rebounds, which marked the fourth time in the last five games the team has corralled 50 or more in a contest.
• With tonight’s victory, Gettysburg rolls to a 13-0 conference record. In the conference standings, Johns Hopkins University is second (15-2, 12-1 CC), followed by Haverford College (15-5, 11-4 CC) and Washington College (11-6, 7-5 CC).
• For the fifth game in a row, Rice produced double-figure scoring.
• Bennett, Holcomb, Lee, Sauve, and Violante all notched their career-high in scoring.
• Lee accumulated a career-high in blocks with four. She joins senior Mackenzie Tinner as the only players to post four blocks in one game this season. Tinner has accomplished this twice this season, once against the University of Mary Washington and another against McDaniel College.
Where the Series Stands
Gettysburg has never lost to Bryn Mawr since its first meeting during the 1993-94 season.
Next Up
Gettysburg continues with the home action as it hosts Franklin & Marshall (8-10, 6-7 CC) on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
