Tyler Ross came out on top after a non-stop 30-lap feature for 410 sprint cars on Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway. It was the third feature win of the season at the track for Ross.
“They need to shorten these races up,” he said in victory lane.
It was a long night for Ross and the Lefever team.
“Today we worked our butts off,” said Ross. “We had this rear end out two times. We had all kinds of problems.”
Despite the problems the team faced, Ross earned his third win of the year at Lincoln.
Kyle Moody took the lead at the start of the race but Ross hunted him down in lapped traffic.
“I know I ran Moody down, he was good until we got into lapped traffic there,” said Ross.
The pass for the lead was not the only excitement on the track as there was passing throughout the field.
“This track was phenomenal tonight,” Ross added.
Landon Myers drew the pole for the 30-lap Leffler Energy Night feature. Moody lined up to his outside with Ross and Chad Trout in row 2.
Myers had the advantage when the green flag dropped and pulled a wheelie as he started down the front stretch. Moody took the lead from Myers as they drove out of turn 2 and led lap 1.
Gerard McIntyre got by Trout for fourth as Ross caught Myers to battle for second.
Myers and Ross raced wheel to wheel to the line on lap 6 for second with Myers holding off the charge from Ross.
Moody entered lapped traffic the following lap. As Myers caught the tail end of the field Ross had reeled him back in.
Ross got by Myers for second on lap 11. McIntyre was not far behind as he closed in on Myers for third.
As the halfway point of the race was approaching, Ross was closing in on Moody for the lead. The race for first was wheel to wheel at the line on lap 17 with Ross taking the top spot by inches.
Moody raced back to the lead at the line on lap 18. The battle continued as lapped cars loomed ahead. Ross took the lead back on lap 19.
Devon Borden drew the worst pill in the redraw and lined up ninth for the feature. Borden had been charging to the front of the field and made his way into the top five on lap 19.
Ross was pulling away from the rest of the field as a three-car battle for second between Moody, Myers and McIntyre was waging behind him.
McIntyre got by Myers for third on lap 24. Borden was still on the move and was picking off cars as the laps wound down. Borden got by Myers on lap 25 for fourth and passed McIntyre for third on lap 26. It took Borden two laps to reel in Moody for second, taking the spot on lap 28.
Ross won the non-stop feature by 1.893 seconds over Borden. Moody held on to finish third and McIntyre crossed the line fourth. Freddie Rahmer completed the top five.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprints
Feature (30 laps): 1. 75-Tyler Ross ($4,000); 2. 27-Devon Borden; 3. 99m-Kyle Moody; 4. 16-Gerard McIntyre; 5. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 6. 21-Matt Campbell; 7. 19m-Landon Myers; 8. 38-Cory Haas; 9. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 10. 1x-Chad Trout; 11. 87-Alan Krimes; 12. 39-Chase Dietz; 13. 19-Troy Wagaman; 14. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 15. 47K-Kody Lehman; 16. 44-Dylan Norris; 17. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 18. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 19. 7-Trey Hivner; 20. 59-Jim Siegel; 21. 21T-Scott Fisher; 22. 11P-Greg Plank; 23. 9-Dalton Dietrich (DNF); 24. 23-Chris Arnold (DNF)
Lap leaders: Moody (1-16), Ross (17), Moody (18) & Ross (19-30)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 21-Matt Campbell; 2. 27-Devin Borden; 3. 75-Tyler Ross; 4. 44-Dylan Norris; 5. 38-Cory Haas; 6. 11P-Greg Plank; 7. 59-Jim Siegel; 8. 7-Trey Hivner; 9. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 16-Gerard McIntyre; 2. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 3. 99m-Kyle Moody; 4. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 5. 39-Chase Dietz; 6. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 7. 19-Troy Wagaman; 8. 21T-Scott Fisher; 9. 97-Brie Hershey (DNF)
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 2. 19m-Landon Myers; 3. 1x-Chad Trout; 4. 47K-Kody Lehman; 5. 87-Alan Krimes; 6. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 7. 23-Chris Arnold; 8. 69-Landon Price; 9. 2c-Cory Thornton (DNF)
Consy (10 laps): 1. 19-Troy Wagaman; 2. 59-Jim Siegel; 3. 7-Trey Hivner; 4. 21T-Scott Fisher; 5. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 6. 23-Chris Arnold; 7. 69-Justice Forbes (DNF); 8. 97-Brie Hershey (DNS); 9. 2c-Cory Thornton (DNS)
Central PA Legends
Feature (20 laps): 1. 10-Jeremy Ott; 2. 51-Travis McClelland; 3. 27-Logan Carbaugh; 4. 07-Bob Stough; 5. 14w-Stephen Wurtzer; 6. 1D-Owen Dimm; 7. 18-Chris Transeau; 8. 53-Bill Diehl; 9. 19J-Jonathan Robinson; 10. 93-Brent Marquis; 11. 19-Travis Perry; 12. 56-Zach Baxter; 13. 4J-Choya Young; 14. 26-Shaun Abney; 15. 30K-Seth Kearchner; 16. 24-Justin Cunningham; 17. 00-Eric McClane; 18. 31-Lincoln Kearchner; 19. 17-Cory Phillips; 20. 7-Preston Alleman; 21. 2-Shawn Groft; 22. 77A-Aaron Updegraff (DNF); 23. 25-Eric Hurst (DNF); 24. 9-Rick Hartwig (DNF)
Lap leaders: Ott (1-20)
Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 51-Travis McClelland; 2. 53-Bill Diehl; 3. 7-Preston Alleman; 4. 26-Shaun Abney; 5. 00-Eric McClane; 6. 99-Bryan Green; 7. 12-Ernie Shirley; 8. 13-Ron Blizzard; 9. 4-Eli Dodge; 10. 7A-Brady Arndt; 11. 9D-Brady Dillon (DNF); 12. 18J-Blaine Leppo (DNF)
Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 18-Chris Transeau; 2. 10-Jeremy Ott; 3. 07-Bob Stough; 4. 19P-Travis Perry; 5. 4J-Choya Young; 6. 31-Lincoln Kearchner; 7. 80-Wes Alleman; 8. 30K-Seth Kearchner; 9. 61-Shaun Miller; 10. Z13-Vince Wenrich; 11. 1s-Tim Poffenberger; 12. 11R-Scott Musselman
Heat 3 (8 laps): 1. 14w-Stephen Wurtzer; 2. 77A-Aaron Updegraff; 3. 27-Logan Carbaugh; 4. 19J-Jonathan Robinson; 5. 24-Justin Cunningham; 6. 25-Eric Hurst; 7. 17-Cory Phillips; 8. 16-Tyler Kaylor; 9. 34-Dan Harrison; 10. 92-Cody Altland; 11. 79s-Mike Stoppard; 12. 42L-Sam Lamb
Heat 4 (8 laps): 1. 93-Brent Marquis; 2. 56-Zach Baxter; 3. 1D-Owen Dimm; 4. 2-Shawn Groft; 5. 9-Rick Hartwig; 6. 824-Brian Rampmeyer; 7. 63m-Bob Myers; 8. 48w-Chris Wagner; 9. 75-Zach Baxter (DNF); 10. 55x-Robbie Dobson (DNF); 11. 90-Scott Spidle (DNS)
Consy 1 (8 laps): 1. 30K-Seth Kearchner; 2. 31-Lincoln Kearchner; 3. 80-Wes Alleman; 4. 99-Bryan Green; 5. 18J-Blaine Leppo; 6. 13-Ron Blizzard; 7. 1s-Tim Poffenberger; 8. 61-Shaun Miller; 9. Z13-Vince Wenrich; 10. 7a-Brady Arndt; 11. 4-Eli Dodge; 12. 12-Ernie Shirley; 13. 11R-Scott Musselman (DNF)
Consy 2 (8 laps): 1. 17-Cory Phillips; 2. 16-Tyler Kaylor; 3. 25-Eric Hurst; 4. 34-Dan Harrison; 5. 824-Brian Rampmeyer; 6. 90-Scott Spidle; 7. 92-Cody Altland; 8. 63m-Bob Myers; 9. 79s-Mike Stoppard; 10. 9D-Brady Dillon; 11. 42L-Sam Lamb; 12. 48w-Chris Wagner; 13. 75-Chandler Pagnotta (DNS); 14. 55x-Robbie Dobson (DNS)
Mid Atlantic Modifieds
Feature (20 laps): 1. 95-Micahel Altobelli; 2. 90-Ray Kable; 3. 81-Steve Axtell; 4. 95J-Justin Cullum; 5. 40-Rick Hulson; 6. 7D-TJ Dehaven; 7. 1$-Dale Smith; 8. 55-Alyssa Rowe; 9. 747-Jimmy Jezmer; 10. 5-Jerry Foster; 11. 44-Frank DiBella; 12. 9-Cole Nagle; 13. 90x-Tony Wuest (DNF); 14. 11-Jared Spalding (DNF); 15. 29-Doug Ostwald (DNF)
Lap leaders: Rowe (1), Kable (2-7) & Altobelli (8-20)
Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 40-Rick Hulson; 2. 11-Jared Spaulding; 3. 90-Ray Kable; 4. 7D-TJ DeHaven; 5. 747-Jimmy Jezmer; 6. 44-Frank Dipella; 7. 29-Doug Ostwald; 8. 9-Cole Nagle (DNF)
Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 55-Alyssa Rowe; 2. 95-Michael Altobelli; 3. 95J-Justin Cullum; 4. 1$-Dale Smith; 5. 81-Steve Axtell; 6. 5-Jerry Foster; 7. 90x-Tony Wuest
