GIRLS’ TENNIS
District 3 Team Championships
New Oxford 5, Hempfield 0
New Oxford extended its perfect record to 17-0 with a shellacking of Hempfield in the opening round of the District 3 team tourney on Thursday.
The top-seeded Colonials breezed into Monday’s semifinals, where they’ll meet No. 5 Cumberland Valley (15-2). The Eagles knocked off previously unbeaten Manheim Central on Thursday, 5-0.
Anya Rosenbach posted another 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles for the Ox, and Kaelyn Balko gave up only two games in her victory at No. 3. Allison Horick completed the sweep with a 6-4, 6-2 nod at No. 2 singles.
The Ox duos of Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss and Anne Socks and Emory Miller-Kellner were both straight-set winners.
District 3 Class 3A Team Championships
Thursday
New Oxford 5, Hempfield 0
Singles: 1. Anya Rosenbach (NO) d. Sophie Carson 6-0, 6-0; 2. Allison Horick (NO) d. Alex Gregory 6-4, 6-2; 3. Kaleyn Balko (NO) d. Megan Wendel 6-2, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Alex Wolf/Joslyn Loss (NO) d. Lindsay Over/Selena Felices 6-0, 6-0; 2. Anne Socks/Emory Miller-Kellner (NO) d. Nancy Winand/Neha Dhakal 6-0, 6-3
Cumberland Valley 5, Manheim Central 0
Manheim Twp. 3, Dallastown 2
Reading 3, Hershey 2
Monday, 10/17
Semifinals — Hershey Racquet Club
5. Cumberland Valley (15-2) vs. 1. New Oxford (17-0), 11 a.m.
6. Reading (14-1) vs. 2. Manheim Twp. (11-0), 12:30
District 3 Singles Championships
A trio of Times Area players will be in action today when the District 3 Singles Championships get under way at Hershey Racquet Club.
In Class 3A, New Oxford’s Anya Rosenbach and Allison Horick take the court. Rosenbach, the No. 2 seed, is coming off a YAIAA Tournament singles title as well as a doubles title earned with Horick. Rosenbach opens against Ryma Saha of Mechanicsburg when play begins at noon.
Horick will be seeking an upset from the outset as she faces third-seeded Kayla Kurtz of Manheim Twp. in the first round.
In Class 2A, Delone Catholic’s Olivia Roth looks to remain red-hot. Like Rosenbach, Roth is coming off of YAIAA tournament doubles titles, claimed alongside teammate Ella Knox.
Roth finds herself lined up against No. 4 Monica Lopez of Lancaster Country Day in today’s opening round.
FIELD HOCKEY
Bermudian Springs 7,
Eastern York 0
Melanie Beall’s goal-scoring barrage continued on Thursday when she poured in six more tallies in a rout of the Golden Knights. Beall has piled up 17 goals in the Eagles’ last three games as they closed out the regular season at 10-7-1.
Bermudian, which won its last four games, moved into the 16th and final District 3 Class 2A playoff spot. The power ranking deadline to set the field is next Thursday.
Aliza Staub also scored a goal for Berm while assisting on three others. Ella Benzel had a pair of helpers as well.
Bermudian Springs 1 1 4 1 — 7
Eastern York 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: BS-Melanie Beall 6, Aliza Staub. Assists: BS-Ella Benzel 2, Staub 3, Leah Talkington. Shots: BS-20; EY-7. Corners: BS-11; EY-4. Saves: BS-Addie Madara 3, Kimberly Claeys 3, Hazel Gembe 1 (defensive); EY-Felix 13
Littlestown 3, Camp Hill 2 OT
Bailey Rucker’s second goal of the contest was the game-winner as the Bolts closed the regular seaosn with an overtime triumph over the Lions.
Summer Rathell gave Littlestown (12-5) a 1-0 lead in the first period, and Rucker later pushed the Bolts in front 2-1 with a goal just before halftime.
After the Lions squared the contest in the third, Rucker ended it on an assist by Giana Grelli.
Littlestown 1 1 0 0 1 — 3
Camp Hill 0 1 1 0 0 — 2
Goals: L-Summer Rathell, Bailey Rucker 2; CH-Lauren Paplaski, Taylor Preston. Assists: L-Giana Grelli; CH-Everly Foster. Shots: L-11; CH-7. Corners: L-8; CH-4. Saves: L-Taytum Lombardi 5; CH-Alyssa Taylor-Ford 7
Delone Catholic 2, York Tech 0
Kaitlyn Baumgardner scored a goal in the first quarter and again in the final frame as the Squirettes won by shutout on Thursday.
Baumgardner’s initial came off a penalty corner while her secord score was a tap-in assisted by Morgan Hartlaub.
Delone Catholic 1 0 0 1 — 2
York Tech 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: DC-Kaitlyn Baumgardner 2. Assists: DC-Morgan Hartlaub. Shots: DC-16; YT-0. Corners: DC-23; YT-1. Saves: DC-0; YT-6
New Oxford 2, York Suburban 1
Sydney Winpigler’s fourth-period goal was the game winner as the Colonials rallied past the Trojans on Wednesday.
Trailing 1-0 in the third, Kelbie Linebaugh cashed in to knot the game. Three minutes later, Winpigler found the back of the cage on a corner for the Ox (8-5-2), which was holding the final D3 playoff spot in Class 3A.
Audrey Crabill assisted on both Colonial goals.
York Suburban 0 1 0 0 — 1
New Oxford 0 0 1 1 — 2
Goals: YS-Kaylin Blocher; NO-Kelbie Linebaugh, Sydney Winpigler. Assists: YS-Laken Kinard; NO-Audrey Crabill. Shots: YS-8; NO-11. Corners: YS-12; NO-6. Saves: YS-9; NO-7
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Shippensburg 3, Gettysburg 2
The Warriors rallied to force a decisive fifth set but the Greyounds prevailed in the finale to close out a 25-21, 19-25, 25-10, 23-25, 15-13 victory. The loss drops the Warriors to 7-9 as they remain in contention for a District 3 playoff spot.
Miranda Flynn and Emily Holtzople had seven kills apiece and Elana Granger put 15 assists on the stat sheet. India Mitchell delivered a dozen digs and Hailey Williams added nine more.
Gettysburg won the JV match 25-18,m 25-15.
York Catholic 3,
Bermudian Springs 0
The Irish improved to 16-1 overall following their 25-20, 25-18, 25-10 win over the Eagles on Thursday.
Ella Means came up with 12 digs and a a pair of aces, and Maddie Wagner had four assists for Bermudian (7-6).
Spring Grove 3, South Western 0
The high-flying Rockets blanked the Mustangs in YAIAA play Thursday.
Lilly Sullivan and Lex Cornett combined for 18 kills and Kellyn Ford had 14 assists in the loss. Katlyn Grempler came up with 18 digs and Taryn Gobrecht added 10.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Bermudian Springs 15, Hanover 0
Emma Patton, Savanna Manuel and Jamylett Lua all had hat tricks in Thursday’s triumph over the Hawkettes. Berm led 9-0 at the break with Manuel booting three tallies.
Chloe Stuart and Hannah Metzger both scored twice after the intermission for the Eagles.
Bermudian Springs 9 6 — 15
Hanover 0 0 — 0
Goals: BS-Emma Patton 3, Savanna Manuel 3, Jamylett Lua 3, Carley Himes, Alison Watts, Chloe Stuart 2, Hannah Metzger 2. Assists: BS-Lua.
BOYS’ SOCCER
York Catholic 6, Fairfield 2
The Irish pumped in four first-half goals on their way to a big win over the Knights in YAIAA play on Thursday.
Fairfield tallied a pair of goals in the opening half, with Jake Ogle striking twice. Ciaren Phelan and Victor Garazo assisted Ogle’s scores.
York Catholic 4 2 — 6
Fairfield 2 0 — 2
Goals: YC-Johnny Kelchaw, Christian Ludwig 2, Ryland Staub, John Forjan, Kayden Macris; F-Jake Ogle 2. Assists: YC-Andrew Schuler 2, Kelchaw, Sean Brown, Ryan Oathout; F-Ciaren Phelan, Victor Garazo. Shots: YC-12; F-11. Corners: YC-5; F-3. Saves: YC-John Weisser 9; F-Brock Herb 7
