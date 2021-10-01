The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the market for a new starting quarterback.
At least they should be.
Pittsburgh’s reluctance to formulate a succession plan for Ben Roethlisberger is about to play out before our very eyes, and I fear what is seen won’t be fit for younger audiences. Big Ben has been the definition of a franchise QB, delivering countless clutch throws, big-time performances and most importantly, a pair of Super Bowl trophies.
They really enjoy collecting those in the Pittsburgh.
Alas, Ben’s time has come. In fact, it’s been coming for a while now, but the Steeler brass kept its gaze locked on the Lombardi’s and not the game tape. Whereas Pittsburgh should have an incumbent firmly in place, it seemingly has no plan at all for what to do when No. 7 is no longer taking snaps.
Which should be any week now.
I refuse to shovel mountains of dirt on Roethlisberger, who has thrown for more yards (61,149) and TD passes (399) than any player in Steelers history. His brilliant career, which began in 2004, will inevitably lead him to Canton and end with a Hall of Fame bust.
However, I also refuse to ignore what my eyes tell me, and that is Big Ben is capable of little more than dinking and dunking 35-40 times per game. Deep throws are a thing of the past, as is his incredible toughness in the pocket and apparently, ability to dissect defenses at the line of scrimmage and audible into better plays.
His limitations are especially glaring with Pittsburgh’s utter failure to run the ball as it works through an entire rebuild of its offensive line. And none of this should have surprised anyone, especially the Pittsburgh front office. But here we are, looking at one of the most inept offenses in the league with no answer for the future.
Until now.
Let’s liken this search to car shopping, which no one of sane mind enjoys. Big Ben was once a prime ride with all the bells and whistles. Now, he’s a gas guzzler in need of constant maintenance and the gas mileage is lousy. So let’s see what’s on the lot for 2022, shall we?
Over here we have Jimmy Garoppolo whose time in San Fran is certainly up when the curtain closes on the current season. Jimmy G isn’t a Rolls Royce, but he’s got some fine styling and offers a reliable ride, and there are plenty of miles left on his tires. Granted, he’s spent a considerable time in the shop with various dings.
The 49ers are enamored with rookie Trey Lance, one of those shiny European-style sports cars that can hit 200 mph if anyone can figure out how to keep them on the road.
Not sure what it would take to get Jimmy G away from the Bay, but we’re not going to worry about compensation or salary cap here. That’s for the number-crunchers in the front office.
So, who’s in for Jimmy G as the Steelers starting QB in 2022? He wins a ton of games, doesn’t make huge mistakes with the ball and has been coached by some excellent offensive minds in New England and San Fran.
Yes, I know he missed the pass of a lifetime in the Super Bowl two years ago but let’s not get bogged down by the numbers on the sticker.
From the ‘gently-used pre-owned’ section of the lot we have the likes of Mitch Trubisky, the former prized pick of the Chicago Bears who now sits in the garage behind Josh Allen in Buffalo. Trubisky wowed virtually no one during his stint as the starter in Chicago, but to be fair he wasn’t in the best environment for a young QB, either. (Just ask Justin Fields how things are going in the Windy City).
Trubisky would be a bargain, although I wouldn’t expect to go on any coast-to-coast excursions without incident. His track record is marked with wrong turns, but hey, the price would be right!
If you’re interested in ordering a new model that isn’t off the assembly line just yet, don’t hold your breath. The upcoming rookie class of QBs is lean. . . really lean. Matt Corral of Ole Miss is believed to be the top prospect, with Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler and Carson Strong of Nevada in the conversation. That group pales in comparison to the likes of current rookies Trevor Lawrence, Fields, Mac Jones and Zach Wilson.
So no, I’m not waiting for an unproven model to come out of the factory with more questions than certainties.
If you truly don’t care about price and simply want to ride in style of the highest order, let’s take a look at Aaron Rodgers. I know, I know, sticker shock could buckle your knees but just think about the possibilities: Rodgers rolls out of Green Bay, already a Hall of Famer, and wants to show the world he can win elsewhere. (I seem to recall another all-time great who recently left Foxboro, and he just won another ring).
The Pack made its bed by trading up to get Jordan Love a few years ago, crossing a line that Rodgers will never forgive. So he’s looking take a final spin or two around the league with new colors, ala former Green Bay great Brett Favre. While Favre stayed in the division by going to Minnesota, why wouldn’t Rodgers head to the Steel City?
When healthy, Pittsburgh has a top 5 defense led by TJ Watt, who just signed a mega deal. There are good receivers aplenty on the roster, and no one has drafted better at the WR position over the last 15 years than the Steelers.
Granted, that offensive line is a mess right now, but that can improve with a season’s worth of experience and a key free agent or two. And heck, what lineman worth his salt wouldn’t want to block for Rodgers?
Is it a pipe dream to envision Rodgers in the black and gold next season? Well, sure it is. But it is no crazier than the current plan, which doesn’t seem to exist. Unless Mike Tomlin and Co. are hoping backup Mason Rudolph or reclamation project Dwayne Haskins to pan out. I don’t consider hope as a plan.
So, as much as Garoppolo makes sense from a fiscal standpoint, I’m shooting the moon and going in on Rodgers. To heck with the financing, interest rates and payments, let’s get on the road and see what this baby will do!
