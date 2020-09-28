GIRLS’ TENNIS
Delone Catholic 5,
Littlestown 0
The Squirettes posted their third win of the season on Monday with a shutout of the Bolts.
Olivia Roth, Ella Knox and Madi Rollins delivered straight-set victories in singles play, as did the top doubles pairing of Olivia Auffarth and Anna Augustyniak.
Singles: 1. Olivia Roth (DC) d. Hannah Shelley 6-0, 6-1; 2. Ella Knox (DC) d. Emma Greene 6-0, 6-0; 3. Madi Rollins (DC) d. Lura Johnson 6-2, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Olivia Auffarth/Anna Augustyniak (DC) d. Christina Carucci/Claudia Reave 6-2, 6-1; 2. Delone won by forfeit
West York 4, Gettysburg 1
The Bulldogs dealt the Warriors their first loss of the season on Monday, 4-1.
Kaitlyn Then gave Gettysburg (5-1) a boost with her 6-3, 6-3 triumph at No. 1 singles but the Bulldogs prevailed from there, including a tight match at No. 2 where Chloe Hoover edged Grace Neller 7-6(5), 6-4.
Singles: 1. Kaitlyn Then (G) d. Alisa Steele 6-3, 6-3; 2. Chloe Hoover (WY) d. Grace Neller 7-6(5), 6-4; 3. Lexi Sanderson (WY) d. Sophia Neely 6-2, 6-3
Doubles: 1. Sadi Mikula/Megan Hartlaub (WY) d. Chelsea Zimmann/Bridget Duffy 4-3 retired; 2. Alexa Stackhouse/Charlotte Whitesel (WY) d. Sidney Stultz/Carmen Ray 6-2, 6-2
Susquehannock 5,
Bermudian Springs 0
The Warriors knocked out the Eagles in short order on Monday, claiming a sweep in their YAIAA-2 match.
Singles: 1. Peyton Jones (S) d. Anne Miles 7-5; 2. Ali Zapach (S) d. Haley Sullivan 6-2, 6-3; 3. Megan Cramer (S) d. Cheyenne Lehman 6-3, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Diana Kelbaugh/Anne Jackson (S) d. Rebekah Gerringer/Chris Bickert 6-1, 6-1; 2. Tessa Bryan/Angela Kontz (S) d. Olivia Snelbecker/Ella Bloom 6-1, 6-0
Kennard-Dale 5, Hanover 0
The Rams ran their season record to 7-0 with a shutout of the Hawkettes on Monday.
Singles: 1. Brianna Serruto (KD) d. Lexi Hippensteel 6-2, 6-0; 2. Tori Santoriello (KD) d. Anne Smith 6-1, 6-2; 3. Julie Rubelmann (KD) d. Cassidy Conover 6-2, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Grace Maccarelli/Shannon Fletcher (KD) d. Ariella Stansbury/Jocelyn Imer 6-0, 6-0; 2. Caroline Beighley/Mackenzie Warner (KD) won by default
GOLF
YAIAA-2 at Regents Glen
Littlestown’s Bradin Peart shot a 77 to place fifth in Monday’s tournament at Regents Glen. Peart carded four birdies on the front nine and two more on the backside to finish at 5 over par.
Gettysburg was led by Jarelle Forbes, who shot an 88 to place 12th.
Team: 1. Susquehannock 337, 2. Kennard-Dale 345, 3. York Suburban 346, 4. Dover 361, 5. West York 363, 6. Gettysburg 371, 7. Eastern York 390
Individual: 1. Ryan Thomas (Sus) 73, 2. Trevor Snyder (Dov) 76, 3. Nick Fowler (KD) 76, 4. Noah Lingenfelter (WY) 77, 5. Bradin Peart (L) 77, 6. Jimmy Hook (KD) 80, 7. Athen Sachar (YS) 81, 8. Will Stewart (YS) 82, 9. Sam Elsen (Sus) 83, 10. Lillian McNally (WY) 86
Gettysburg: Jarelle Forbes 88, Zachary Green 92, Neil Rozario 95, Zac Coscia 96, Connor Peterman 100, Justin Waybright 105
BOYS’ SOCCER
York Catholic 6, Hanover 2
Kayden Marcris had a hat trick to highlight Monday’s big win for the Irish.
Kyle Garman tallied both goals for the Nighthawks.
York Catholic 5 1 — 6
Hanover 0 2 — 2
Goals: YC-Dylan Staub, Ryan Oathout, Colin Smith, Kayden Macris; H-Kyle Garman. Assists: YC-Jon Yinger 2, Sean Brown, Wesley Bonner 2. Saves: YC-John Weisser 2, Emilio Gurany 1; H-John Ramirez 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.